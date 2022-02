Intro

An infinite scroll plugin for Vue.js, to help you implement an infinite scroll list more easily.

Features

Mobile friendly

Internal spinners

2-directional support

Load result message display

Usage & Guide

To check out live examples and docs, visit Vue-infinite-loading GitHub Pages.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Licence

