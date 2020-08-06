openbase logo
vil

vue-infinite-loading

by Peach
2.4.5 (see all)

An infinite scroll plugin for Vue.js.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

89.6K

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Infinite Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Intro

An infinite scroll plugin for Vue.js, to help you implement an infinite scroll list more easily.

Features

  • Mobile friendly
  • Internal spinners
  • 2-directional support
  • Load result message display

Usage & Guide

To check out live examples and docs, visit Vue-infinite-loading GitHub Pages.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016-present PeachScript

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

