Isolated Vue component development environment with a living style guide
vue-styleguidist takes the results of vue-docgen-api and creates a website to showcase and develop components.
vue-docgen-api parses vue components and load their documentation in a JavaScript object.
vue-inbrowser-compiler takes vue components code written in es6 and uses buble to make it compatible with all browser.
vue-cli-plugin-styleguidist configures vue-styleguidist to work with vue-cli 3.
vue-docgen-cli is a command line interface generating documentation files automatically from vue-docgen-api. Generate markdown by default but can be configured to generate whatever text format you desire.
Docs are available at https://vue-styleguidist.github.io/ - we are still working on refining it and contributions are welcome!
Note that the current monorepo relies on
yarn workspaces. Don't forget to install yarn,
npm i --global yarn, before cloning.
Artem Sapegin, Rafael Escala, Bart Ledoux, react-styleguidist contributors and vue-styleguidist contributors. Thanks to the team of react-styleguidist for the amazing tool.
Logo by Benjamin Cognard.