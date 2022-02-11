Vue 2 directive that sets CSS classes on its host element based on the elements current position in the viewport. These classes are:
in-viewport - Some part of the element is within the viewport
above-viewport - Some part of the element is above the viewport
below-viewport - Some part of the element is below the viewport
You may want to check out the mixin version of this package: vue-in-viewport-mixin.
Demo: https://bkwld.github.io/vue-in-viewport-directive
Note, this should not be applied to elements / components that are setting a dynamic class through Vue. See this issue.
Register the directive:
import Vue from 'vue'
import inViewportDirective from 'vue-in-viewport-directive'
Vue.directive('in-viewport', inViewportDirective)
Use the classes to trigger CSS transitions (for instance):
<div class='box' v-in-viewport></div>
<div class='box' v-in-viewport.once='-100px 0px'></div>
<div class='box' v-in-viewport.once='{ margin: "-10% 0%" }'></div>
.box {
opacity: 0;
transition: opacity .3s;
}
.box.in-viewport {
opacity: 1;
}
Set default offsets:
import inViewportDirective from 'vue-in-viewport-directive'
inViewportDirective.defaults.margin = '-10% 0%'
Vue.directive('in-viewport', inViewportDirective)
classList. Polyfill classList if you need to support older browsers.
You can disable all updates and re-enable them globally:
import { enable, disable } from 'vue-in-viewport-directive'
disable()
setTimeout(enable, 500)
This can be used during full page transitions to trigger all the in viewport transitions only once the page transition finishes.
once - Whether to remove listeners once the element enters viewport. If the element is in viewport when mounted, listeners are never added.
Set the value to a string in the style of IntersectionObserver rootMargin to apply an offset to when the in viewport classes get added.
<div v-in-viewport="'-100px 0px'"></div>
Or, set it via an option:
<div v-in-viewport='{ margin: "-100px 0px" }'></div>
Conditionally disable with
disabled:
<div v-in-viewport='{ disabled: true }'></div>
yarn storybook
yarn cypress open
The Travis tests that run on deploy run against the demo site which gets updated as part of the
npm version