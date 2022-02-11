openbase logo
vue-in-viewport-directive

by BKWLD
2.0.2 (see all)

Vue 2 directive that adds css classes when the element is the viewport

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue In Viewport Directive Build Status

Vue 2 directive that sets CSS classes on its host element based on the elements current position in the viewport. These classes are:

  • in-viewport - Some part of the element is within the viewport
  • above-viewport - Some part of the element is above the viewport
  • below-viewport - Some part of the element is below the viewport

You may want to check out the mixin version of this package: vue-in-viewport-mixin.

Demo: https://bkwld.github.io/vue-in-viewport-directive

Usage

Note, this should not be applied to elements / components that are setting a dynamic class through Vue. See this issue.

  • Register the directive:

    import Vue from 'vue'
import inViewportDirective from 'vue-in-viewport-directive'
Vue.directive('in-viewport', inViewportDirective)

  • Use the classes to trigger CSS transitions (for instance):

    <div class='box' v-in-viewport></div>
<div class='box' v-in-viewport.once='-100px 0px'></div>
<div class='box' v-in-viewport.once='{ margin: "-10% 0%" }'></div>

    .box {
    opacity: 0;
    transition: opacity .3s;
}
.box.in-viewport {
    opacity: 1;
}

  • Set default offsets:

import inViewportDirective from 'vue-in-viewport-directive'
inViewportDirective.defaults.margin = '-10% 0%'
Vue.directive('in-viewport', inViewportDirective)

Global methods

You can disable all updates and re-enable them globally:

import { enable, disable } from 'vue-in-viewport-directive'
disable()
setTimeout(enable, 500)

This can be used during full page transitions to trigger all the in viewport transitions only once the page transition finishes.

Arguments

Modifiers

  • once - Whether to remove listeners once the element enters viewport. If the element is in viewport when mounted, listeners are never added.

Value

  • Set the value to a string in the style of IntersectionObserver rootMargin to apply an offset to when the in viewport classes get added.

    <div v-in-viewport="'-100px 0px'"></div>

  • Or, set it via an option:

    <div v-in-viewport='{ margin: "-100px 0px" }'></div>

  • Conditionally disable with disabled:

    <div v-in-viewport='{ disabled: true }'></div>

Tests

  1. Start Storybook: yarn storybook
  2. Open Cypress: yarn cypress open

The Travis tests that run on deploy run against the demo site which gets updated as part of the npm version

