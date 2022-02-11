Vue In Viewport Directive

Vue 2 directive that sets CSS classes on its host element based on the elements current position in the viewport. These classes are:

in-viewport - Some part of the element is within the viewport

- Some part of the element is within the viewport above-viewport - Some part of the element is above the viewport

- Some part of the element is above the viewport below-viewport - Some part of the element is below the viewport

You may want to check out the mixin version of this package: vue-in-viewport-mixin.

Demo: https://bkwld.github.io/vue-in-viewport-directive

Usage

Note, this should not be applied to elements / components that are setting a dynamic class through Vue. See this issue.

Register the directive: import Vue from 'vue' import inViewportDirective from 'vue-in-viewport-directive' Vue.directive( 'in-viewport' , inViewportDirective)

Use the classes to trigger CSS transitions (for instance): < div class = 'box' v-in-viewport > </ div > < div class = 'box' v-in-viewport.once = '-100px 0px' > </ div > < div class = 'box' v-in-viewport.once = '{ margin: "-10% 0%" }' > </ div > .box { opacity : 0 ; transition : opacity . 3s ; } .box .in-viewport { opacity : 1 ; }

Set default offsets:

import inViewportDirective from 'vue-in-viewport-directive' inViewportDirective.defaults.margin = '-10% 0%' Vue.directive( 'in-viewport' , inViewportDirective)

Compatibility note: This package requires IE >= 10 because it uses classList . Polyfill classList if you need to support older browsers.

. Polyfill classList if you need to support older browsers. Compatibility note: This package a polyfill for IntersectionObserver in browsers like IE.

Global methods

You can disable all updates and re-enable them globally:

import { enable, disable } from 'vue-in-viewport-directive' disable() setTimeout(enable, 500 )

This can be used during full page transitions to trigger all the in viewport transitions only once the page transition finishes.

Arguments

Modifiers

once - Whether to remove listeners once the element enters viewport. If the element is in viewport when mounted, listeners are never added.

Value

Set the value to a string in the style of IntersectionObserver rootMargin to apply an offset to when the in viewport classes get added. < div v-in-viewport = "'-100px 0px'" > </ div >

Or, set it via an option: < div v-in-viewport = '{ margin: "-100px 0px" }' > </ div >

Conditionally disable with disabled : < div v-in-viewport = '{ disabled: true }' > </ div >

Tests

Start Storybook: yarn storybook Open Cypress: yarn cypress open