点击查看中文文档 | Have a glance at Demo
<input type="file" /> like, only support single image
<img /> as well
npm install vue-img-inputer
import ImgInputer from 'vue-img-inputer'
import 'vue-img-inputer/dist/index.css'
Vue.component('ImgInputer', ImgInputer)
<img-inputer v-model="file" theme="light" size="large"/>
Auto upload related
auto-upload: Boolean
set to enable auto-upload
action: String
request URL
upload-key: String
default:
file
key name in form-data
extra-data: Object
extra data been appended in request's form-data
headers: Object
additional headers of request
with-cookie: Boolean
whether cookies will been sent
on-start: Function
params: func ( file )
hook function when upload start
on-progress: Function
params: func ( event, file )
hook function when uploading, get progress by
event.percent
on-success: Function
params: func ( res, file )
hook function when upload success,
res is response from server
on-error: Function
params: func ( err, file )
hook function when upload failed
Input tag related
accept: String
default:
image/*,video/*;
suggest to set a specific value like
image/jpg,image/gif; for wildcard will lead to a serious delay
placeholder: String
default:
Drop file here or click
id: String
default: random string in 4 length
id of input tag
readonly: Boolean
capture: Boolean
default:
false
whether use camera directly in mobile
max-size: Number
default: 5120
max-size of image (KB)
name: Boolean
name of input tag
any input's attribute
any input's original attributes set on component will be inherited by inner input tag
UI related
img-src: String
image resource let component behavior like
<img />
theme: String
default:
material
two themes optional (light / material)
size: String
small / normal / large
icon: String
clip / img / img2
ali-icon: String
if you use iconfont.cn, set unicode of any icon to custom
no-mask: Boolean
remove mask when hover
no-hover-effect: Boolean
remove all hover effect (include text) when hover
bottom-text: String
default:
Drop file here or click to change
text in the bottom when hover
no-multiple-text: String
default:
Not support multiple files
visible only the state is
readonly, cover bottom-text
exceed-size-text: String
default:
The size of file should less than: ${maxSize}
visible only the state is
readonly, cover bottom-text
no-action-text: String
default:
Action hasn't set up yet
visible only the state is
readonly, cover bottom-text
readonly-tip-text: String
default:
Readonly
visible only the state is
readonly, cover bottom-text
Events
onChange: Function
params: func ( file, fileName )
hook function when file selected
onExceed: Function
params: func ( file )
hook function when file exceed max-size
Methods
reset
img-src