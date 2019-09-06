img-src : String

image resource let component behavior like <img />

theme : String

default: material two themes optional (light / material)

size : String small / normal / large

icon : String

clip / img / img2

ali-icon : String

if you use iconfont.cn, set unicode of any icon to custom

no-mask : Boolean

remove mask when hover

no-hover-effect : Boolean

remove all hover effect (include text) when hover

bottom-text : String

default: Drop file here or click to change

text in the bottom when hover

no-multiple-text : String

default: Not support multiple files

visible only the state is readonly , cover bottom-text

exceed-size-text : String

default: The size of file should less than: ${maxSize}

visible only the state is readonly , cover bottom-text

no-action-text : String

default: Action hasn't set up yet

visible only the state is readonly , cover bottom-text