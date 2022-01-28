A image crop plug-in for Vue,you can use it to rotate、zoom images and cut any size

For IE9+,MSEdge,Chrome,Firefox

Your can config it in line or modal

rotate、zoom

Cut to scale

Crop original image

Crop remote pictures

https://www.ihtmlcss.com/demo/dist/#/croptool

Github：https://github.com/acccccccb/vue-img-cutter

码云：https://gitee.com/GLUESTICK/vue-img-cutter

Usage method：

Install

npm install vue-img-cutter@2 --save-dev # for vue2 npm install vue-img-cutter@3 --save-dev # for vue3

Import ImgCutter.vue：

import ImgCutter from 'vue-img-cutter' export default { components :{ ImgCutter }, ... }

Write the code in template：

< ImgCutter v-on:cutDown = "cutDown" > </ ImgCutter >

Solt

< ImgCutter v-on:cutDown = "cutDown" > < template # open > < button > Choose image </ button > </ template > </ ImgCutter >

This method to be compatible with IE9,it can also be used to crop cross domain images

Create an object(name,src, width and height are required).

this.\$refs.imgCutterModal.handleOpen(The Object).

let obj = { name : '1.jpg' , src : 'http://url/1.jpg' , };

ForIE9: function ( ) { this .$refs.imgCutterModal.handleOpen({ name : "image.jpg" , src : "http://imageServ.com/image.jpg" , }); }

Parameter description：

Attribute Effect Type Require Default isModal Is modal Boolean No true showChooseBtn Show select btn Boolean No true lockScroll Lock scroll when modal is show Boolean No true label Button text String No 选择图片 boxWidth Tool width Number No 800 boxHeight Tool height Number No 400 cutWidth Selection box width Number No 200 cutHeight Selection box height Number No 200 tool Show toolbar Boolean No true toolBgc Toolbar background color String(eg: "#fff") No #fff sizeChange Allow change size Boolean No true moveAble Allow change position Boolean No true originalGraph Crop original image Boolean No false crossOrigin Is cross origin image Boolean No false crossOriginHeader Set cross origin header String No '' rate Aspect ratio String(eg: "4:3") No - WatermarkText Watermark Text String No '' WatermarkTextFont Watermark font size String No '12px Sans-serif' WatermarkTextColor Watermark font color String No '#fff' WatermarkTextX Watermark position x Number No 0.95 WatermarkTextY Watermark position y Number No 0.95 smallToUpload If choose image size less then defined Size,return file. sizeChange must be false Boolean No false saveCutPosition Save last cut position and size Boolean No false scaleAble Allow scale image Boolean No true imgMove Allow move image Boolean No true toolBoxOverflow Allow tool box out of picture range Boolean No true index Return with result Any No null previewMode Return results at any time,in case of performance problems, set this to false Boolean No true fileType Return file type ( png / jpeg / webp) String No png

Hook function：

Attribute Effect Type Require Return cutDown Cut down image Function Yes Object error Throw error Function No Error object onChooseImg ChooseImg Function No Object onPrintImg Print image to canvas Function No Object onClearAll Clear all Function No null

Slot（You can use slot="slot name" to custom button）：

Slot name Effect open Choose btn openImgCutter Choose btn choose Choose btn(in tool) cancel Cancel btn confirm Confirm btn ratio Toolbar ratio scaleReset Toolbar reset scale turnLeft Toolbar turn left turnRight Toolbar turn right reset Toolbar reset flipHorizontal Toolbar flip horizontal flipVertically Toolbar flip vertically

Return @cutDown：

Attribute Description fileName File name file File(Some versions of IE is not support) blob Blob(Some versions of IE is not support) dataURL dataURL

bugfix：#I4SDOE

bugfix: dialog-footer default height 40px

bugfix: width height x and y convert to int

chore：Build tool changed to vue3

Bugfix：remove this in template

New prop( toolBoxOverflow ): Allow tool box out of picture range, default: true

Bug fix: When you set rate,the control-box didn't reach the expected position #I3OXMW

New prop( imgMove ): Allow move img, default: true

New prop( fileType )：Return file type, default: png

New prop( index )：Return result with index.

New prop( previewMode )：Return results at any time,in case of performance problems, set this to false.

Fix Bug：Update style.

New features:

1.saveCutPosition:Save last cut position and size

2.scaleAble:Able/Disable scale image

Crop original image not need imageObj.width and imageObj.height

New features：smallToUpload, If choose image size less then defined Size,return file. sizeChange must be false. #20

Fix bug:#21 cropPicture() missed params

Add new hook function：onClearAll,onPrintImg,onChooseImg

Fix bug:Button add attrib type=button

Fix bug:Width display error

Fix bug:When no choose Image,you also can get an empty image,now you will get an error message in error callback

Fix bug:When rate < 0 the result image size error;

New features:flip horizontal,flip vertically,Watermark

Add slot:ratio,scaleReset,turnLeft,turnRight,reset,flipHorizontal,flipVertically

Add english documents

Add new attribute:originalGraph，originalGraph

Fix bug: Inline mode can not scale image.

Fix bug: Constituency overflow.

UI optimization.

Show version

New slot：choose/cancel/confirm

New attribute：toolBgc

Fix bug: Constituency overflow.

Fix bug:Remote image in the wrong place.

Fix bug:An error occurred when click cancel btn in IE.

Fix bug:Error loading remote picture will be correctly handle.

Fix bug:An error occurred when not choose any image.

Update readme.md

Update crop remote pictures method. eg:this.\$refs['yourComponent'].handleOpen(imgObj),imgObj must include(name,src,width,height)

Fix bug: Inline mode can not scale image.

New attribute： crossOrigin,crossOriginHeader

New attribute： error,It can catch error.

New attribute：isModal/showChooseBtn/lockScroll

For IE9+,MSEdge,chrome,firefox

UI optimization.

For IE8+,MSEdge,chrome,firefox

New attribute：moveAble,sizeChange

Fix bug:File is not return.

For IE11+,MSEdge,Chrome,Firefox

Result add file.

Fix bug:Reload pages when first click select image btn.

UI optimization.

UI optimization.