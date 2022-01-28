openbase logo
date 2022-01-28
vue-img-cutter

by acccccccb
2.2.5 (see all)

简单易用的vue图片裁剪插件，支持移动图像，裁剪图片，放大缩小图片，上下左右移动，固定比例，固定尺寸，远程图片裁剪，只需要很少的代码就可以实现裁剪功能，也可以通过调整参数以适应你自己的业务需求。

Overview

Readme

vue-img-cutter

中文文档

A image crop plug-in for Vue,you can use it to rotate、zoom images and cut any size

GitHub stars GitHub forks npm npm

Features：

  • For IE9+,MSEdge,Chrome,Firefox
  • Your can config it in line or modal
  • rotate、zoom
  • Cut to scale
  • Crop original image
  • Crop remote pictures

Screenshot：

Screenshot

Demo：

https://www.ihtmlcss.com/demo/dist/#/croptool

Git：

Github：https://github.com/acccccccb/vue-img-cutter

码云：https://gitee.com/GLUESTICK/vue-img-cutter

If this project is helpful to you, please give me a star :)

Usage method：

  1. Install
npm install vue-img-cutter@2 --save-dev # for vue2
npm install vue-img-cutter@3 --save-dev # for vue3
  1. Import ImgCutter.vue：
import ImgCutter from 'vue-img-cutter'
export default {
        components:{
            ImgCutter
        },
...
}
  1. Write the code in template：
<ImgCutter v-on:cutDown="cutDown"></ImgCutter>
  1. Solt
<ImgCutter v-on:cutDown="cutDown">
    <template #open>
        <button>Choose image</button>
    </template>
</ImgCutter>
  1. This method to be compatible with IE9,it can also be used to crop cross domain images
  • Create an object(name,src,width and height are required).
  • this.\$refs.imgCutterModal.handleOpen(The Object).
// The object like this.
let obj = {
    name: '1.jpg', //Image name
    src: 'http://url/1.jpg', // Image url
    //width:200,//Image width  remove in 2.1.9+
    //height:200,//Image height remove in 2.1.9+
};

ForIE9:function(){
    // First you need create object have name,src.
    // Then trigger handleOpen(obj) and deliver the obj.
    this.$refs.imgCutterModal.handleOpen({
        name:"image.jpg",
        src:"http://imageServ.com/image.jpg",
    });
}

Parameter description：

AttributeEffectTypeRequireDefault
isModalIs modalBooleanNotrue
showChooseBtnShow select btnBooleanNotrue
lockScrollLock scroll when modal is showBooleanNotrue
labelButton textStringNo选择图片
boxWidthTool widthNumberNo800
boxHeightTool heightNumberNo400
cutWidthSelection box widthNumberNo200
cutHeightSelection box heightNumberNo200
toolShow toolbarBooleanNotrue
toolBgcToolbar background colorString(eg: "#fff")No#fff
sizeChangeAllow change sizeBooleanNotrue
moveAbleAllow change positionBooleanNotrue
originalGraphCrop original imageBooleanNofalse
crossOriginIs cross origin imageBooleanNofalse
crossOriginHeaderSet cross origin headerStringNo''
rateAspect ratioString(eg: "4:3")No-
WatermarkTextWatermark TextStringNo''
WatermarkTextFontWatermark font sizeStringNo'12px Sans-serif'
WatermarkTextColorWatermark font colorStringNo'#fff'
WatermarkTextXWatermark position xNumberNo0.95
WatermarkTextYWatermark position yNumberNo0.95
smallToUploadIf choose image size less then defined Size,return file. sizeChange must be falseBooleanNofalse
saveCutPositionSave last cut position and sizeBooleanNofalse
scaleAbleAllow scale imageBooleanNotrue
imgMoveAllow move imageBooleanNotrue
toolBoxOverflowAllow tool box out of picture rangeBooleanNotrue
indexReturn with resultAnyNonull
previewModeReturn results at any time,in case of performance problems, set this to falseBooleanNotrue
fileTypeReturn file type ( png / jpeg / webp)StringNopng

Hook function：

AttributeEffectTypeRequireReturn
cutDownCut down imageFunctionYesObject
errorThrow errorFunctionNoError object
onChooseImgChooseImgFunctionNoObject
onPrintImgPrint image to canvasFunctionNoObject
onClearAllClear allFunctionNonull

Slot（You can use slot="slot name" to custom button）：

Slot nameEffect
openChoose btn
openImgCutterChoose btn
chooseChoose btn(in tool)
cancelCancel btn
confirmConfirm btn
ratioToolbar ratio
scaleResetToolbar reset scale
turnLeftToolbar turn left
turnRightToolbar turn right
resetToolbar reset
flipHorizontalToolbar flip horizontal
flipVerticallyToolbar flip vertically

Return @cutDown：

AttributeDescription
fileNameFile name
fileFile(Some versions of IE is not support)
blobBlob(Some versions of IE is not support)
dataURLdataURL

Development：

  • Original picture
  • Mirror

Donation:

微信 支付宝

Update log：

3.0.1

  • bugfix：#I4SDOE

  • bugfix: dialog-footer default height 40px

  • bugfix: width height x and y convert to int

3.0.0

  • chore：Build tool changed to vue3

2.2.5

  • Bugfix：remove this in template

2.2.4

  • New prop( toolBoxOverflow ): Allow tool box out of picture range, default: true

2.2.3

  • Bug fix: When you set rate,the control-box didn't reach the expected position #I3OXMW

2.2.2

  • New prop( imgMove ): Allow move img, default: true

2.2.1

  • New prop( fileType )：Return file type, default: png

2.2.0

  • New prop( index )：Return result with index.
  • New prop( previewMode )：Return results at any time,in case of performance problems, set this to false.
  • Fix Bug：Update style.

2.1.10

  • New features:
  • 1.saveCutPosition:Save last cut position and size
  • 2.scaleAble:Able/Disable scale image

2.1.9

  • Crop original image not need imageObj.width and imageObj.height

2.1.8

  • New features：smallToUpload, If choose image size less then defined Size,return file. sizeChange must be false. #20

2.1.7

  • Fix bug:#21 cropPicture() missed params

2.1.6

  • Add new hook function：onClearAll,onPrintImg,onChooseImg

2.1.5

  • Fix bug:Button add attrib type=button

2.1.4

  • Fix bug:Width display error

2.1.3

  • Fix bug:When no choose Image,you also can get an empty image,now you will get an error message in error callback
  • Fix bug:When rate < 0 the result image size error;

2.1.2

  • New features:flip horizontal,flip vertically,Watermark
  • Add slot:ratio,scaleReset,turnLeft,turnRight,reset,flipHorizontal,flipVertically

2.1.1

  • Add english documents

2.1.0

  • Add new attribute:originalGraph，originalGraph
  • Fix bug: Inline mode can not scale image.

2.0.30

  • Fix bug: Constituency overflow.

2.0.29

  • UI optimization.

2.0.28

  • Show version
  • New slot：choose/cancel/confirm
  • New attribute：toolBgc
  • Fix bug: Constituency overflow.

2.0.27

  • Fix bug:Remote image in the wrong place.
  • Fix bug:An error occurred when click cancel btn in IE.
  • Fix bug:Error loading remote picture will be correctly handle.

2.0.26

  • Fix bug:An error occurred when not choose any image.

2.0.25

  • Update readme.md

2.0.24

  • Update crop remote pictures method. eg:this.\$refs['yourComponent'].handleOpen(imgObj),imgObj must include(name,src,width,height)
  • Fix bug: Inline mode can not scale image.
  • New attribute： crossOrigin,crossOriginHeader
  • New attribute： error,It can catch error.

2.0.23

  • New attribute：isModal/showChooseBtn/lockScroll

2.0.22

  • For IE9+,MSEdge,chrome,firefox
  • UI optimization.

2.0.21

  • For IE8+,MSEdge,chrome,firefox
  • New attribute：moveAble,sizeChange
  • Fix bug:File is not return.

2.0.20

  • For IE11+,MSEdge,Chrome,Firefox

2.0.19

  • Result add file.

2.0.18

  • Fix bug:Reload pages when first click select image btn.

2.0.17

  • UI optimization.

2.0.16

  • UI optimization.

2.0.15

  • UI optimization.

