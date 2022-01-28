A image crop plug-in for Vue,you can use it to rotate、zoom images and cut any size
https://www.ihtmlcss.com/demo/dist/#/croptool
Github：https://github.com/acccccccb/vue-img-cutter
码云：https://gitee.com/GLUESTICK/vue-img-cutter
npm install vue-img-cutter@2 --save-dev # for vue2
npm install vue-img-cutter@3 --save-dev # for vue3
import ImgCutter from 'vue-img-cutter'
export default {
components:{
ImgCutter
},
...
}
<ImgCutter v-on:cutDown="cutDown"></ImgCutter>
<ImgCutter v-on:cutDown="cutDown">
<template #open>
<button>Choose image</button>
</template>
</ImgCutter>
- Create an object(name,src,
width and heightare required).
- this.\$refs.imgCutterModal.handleOpen(The Object).
// The object like this.
let obj = {
name: '1.jpg', //Image name
src: 'http://url/1.jpg', // Image url
//width:200,//Image width remove in 2.1.9+
//height:200,//Image height remove in 2.1.9+
};
ForIE9:function(){
// First you need create object have name,src.
// Then trigger handleOpen(obj) and deliver the obj.
this.$refs.imgCutterModal.handleOpen({
name:"image.jpg",
src:"http://imageServ.com/image.jpg",
});
}
|Attribute
|Effect
|Type
|Require
|Default
|isModal
|Is modal
|Boolean
|No
|true
|showChooseBtn
|Show select btn
|Boolean
|No
|true
|lockScroll
|Lock scroll when modal is show
|Boolean
|No
|true
|label
|Button text
|String
|No
|选择图片
|boxWidth
|Tool width
|Number
|No
|800
|boxHeight
|Tool height
|Number
|No
|400
|cutWidth
|Selection box width
|Number
|No
|200
|cutHeight
|Selection box height
|Number
|No
|200
|tool
|Show toolbar
|Boolean
|No
|true
|toolBgc
|Toolbar background color
|String(eg: "#fff")
|No
|#fff
|sizeChange
|Allow change size
|Boolean
|No
|true
|moveAble
|Allow change position
|Boolean
|No
|true
|originalGraph
|Crop original image
|Boolean
|No
|false
|crossOrigin
|Is cross origin image
|Boolean
|No
|false
|crossOriginHeader
|Set cross origin header
|String
|No
|''
|rate
|Aspect ratio
|String(eg: "4:3")
|No
|-
|WatermarkText
|Watermark Text
|String
|No
|''
|WatermarkTextFont
|Watermark font size
|String
|No
|'12px Sans-serif'
|WatermarkTextColor
|Watermark font color
|String
|No
|'#fff'
|WatermarkTextX
|Watermark position x
|Number
|No
|0.95
|WatermarkTextY
|Watermark position y
|Number
|No
|0.95
|smallToUpload
|If choose image size less then defined Size,return file. sizeChange must be false
|Boolean
|No
|false
|saveCutPosition
|Save last cut position and size
|Boolean
|No
|false
|scaleAble
|Allow scale image
|Boolean
|No
|true
|imgMove
|Allow move image
|Boolean
|No
|true
|toolBoxOverflow
|Allow tool box out of picture range
|Boolean
|No
|true
|index
|Return with result
|Any
|No
|null
|previewMode
|Return results at any time,in case of performance problems, set this to false
|Boolean
|No
|true
|fileType
|Return file type ( png / jpeg / webp)
|String
|No
|png
|Attribute
|Effect
|Type
|Require
|Return
|cutDown
|Cut down image
|Function
|Yes
|Object
|error
|Throw error
|Function
|No
|Error object
|onChooseImg
|ChooseImg
|Function
|No
|Object
|onPrintImg
|Print image to canvas
|Function
|No
|Object
|onClearAll
|Clear all
|Function
|No
|null
|Slot name
|Effect
|open
|Choose btn
|openImgCutter
|Choose btn
|choose
|Choose btn(in tool)
|cancel
|Cancel btn
|confirm
|Confirm btn
|ratio
|Toolbar ratio
|scaleReset
|Toolbar reset scale
|turnLeft
|Toolbar turn left
|turnRight
|Toolbar turn right
|reset
|Toolbar reset
|flipHorizontal
|Toolbar flip horizontal
|flipVertically
|Toolbar flip vertically
|Attribute
|Description
|fileName
|File name
|file
|File(Some versions of IE is not support)
|blob
|Blob(Some versions of IE is not support)
|dataURL
|dataURL
