vi

vue-images

by littlewin
1.1.0 (see all)

🍭 A simple lightbox component for displaying an array of images

Readme

vue-images

npm version MIT Licence

A simple lightbox component for displaying an array of images


Feature

  • Mobile friendly

  • Thumbnail navigation

  • Responsive design

Demo & Examples

Live demo: https://littlewin-wang.github.io/vue-images/example

Start guide

  • Import using module:
// Install using npm
npm install vue-images --save

// In ES6 module
import vueImages from 'vue-images'

// Use module as component
new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data () {
    return {
      images: [...],
      ...
    }
  },
  components: {
    vueImages: vueImages
  }
})
  • Import using script tag:
<script src="../node-modules/vue-images/dist/vue-images.js"></script>

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data () {
    return {
      images: [...],
      ...
    }
  },
  components: {
    vueImages: vueImages.default
  }
})

Options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
imagesarrayundefinedRequired. An array of objects containing valid src and srcset values of img element
modalclosebooltrueAllow users to exit the lightbox by clicking the backdrop
keyinputbooltrueSupports keyboard input - esc, ←, and →
mousescrollbooltrueSupports mouse scroll
showclosebuttonbooltrueOptionally display a close X button in top right corner
showcaptionbooltrueOptionally display a caption under the image
imagecountseparatorstring' of 'Custom separator for the image count
showimagecountbooltrueOptionally display image index, e.g., "3 of 20"
showthumbnailsboolfalseOptionally display thumbnails beneath the Lightbox

Change log

  • 1.0.0: Init file structure -> npm publish
  • 1.0.1: Fix some bug when display in example page
  • 1.0.2: Add basic config options
  • 1.0.3: Add full screen and autoplay handle
  • 1.0.4: Fix #2 & #3
  • 1.0.5: Package css,js to single js file
  • 1.0.6: fix #6
  • 1.0.7: Fix #8
  • 1.0.8: Fix #9 (add html parser in the caption & add flex-wrap to the gallery)
  • 1.0.9: Add 'main' in package.json
  • 1.0.10: Fix #17 & #14
  • 1.1.0: Add transition & debounce strategy

