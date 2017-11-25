A simple lightbox component for displaying an array of images
Mobile friendly
Thumbnail navigation
Responsive design
Live demo: https://littlewin-wang.github.io/vue-images/example
// Install using npm
npm install vue-images --save
// In ES6 module
import vueImages from 'vue-images'
// Use module as component
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data () {
return {
images: [...],
...
}
},
components: {
vueImages: vueImages
}
})
<script src="../node-modules/vue-images/dist/vue-images.js"></script>
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data () {
return {
images: [...],
...
}
},
components: {
vueImages: vueImages.default
}
})
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|images
|array
|undefined
|Required. An array of objects containing valid src and srcset values of img element
|modalclose
|bool
|true
|Allow users to exit the lightbox by clicking the backdrop
|keyinput
|bool
|true
|Supports keyboard input - esc, ←, and →
|mousescroll
|bool
|true
|Supports mouse scroll
|showclosebutton
|bool
|true
|Optionally display a close X button in top right corner
|showcaption
|bool
|true
|Optionally display a caption under the image
|imagecountseparator
|string
|' of '
|Custom separator for the image count
|showimagecount
|bool
|true
|Optionally display image index, e.g., "3 of 20"
|showthumbnails
|bool
|false
|Optionally display thumbnails beneath the Lightbox