vue-image-markup will provide you to edit uploaded image easily and save it.
npm i vue-image-markup
or
yarn add vue-image-markup
First import the Editor component inside your Vue component.
import Editor from 'vue-image-markup';
Then you'll be able to use Editor component.
You must give your editor component
ref,which will help you to call the functions to set editor mode,clean objects or undo/redo your changes.
<Editor :canvasWidth="canvasWidth" :canvasHeight="canvasHeight" ref="editor" editorId="canvasId"/>
mounted() {
$this.$refs.editor.set(this.editor.mode,this.editor.options);
}
canvasWidth prop will set editor width
canvasHeight prop will set editor height
ref with the help of ref, you will control the editor
editorId (optional) will set editor id, allowing the use of multiple editors in the same component
type,
params)
type and
params
Editor have 7 modes
params parameter must be an object which set the type and every type have it's own options.
set('text',params) to enable text mode in editor,where
params must be object and has it's default value
this.$refs.editor.set('text')
|Object key
|Default Value
|Description
|fill
black
|color
|fontFamily
Arial
|font-family
|fontSize
32
|font-size
|fontWeight
100
|font-weight(
100,
200,
300,
400,
500,
600,
700,
bold,
normal)
|fontStyle
normal
|font-style(
normal,
italic,
oblique)
|placeholder
Add Text
|default text placeholder when the text will be added
|id
''
|text id
or you can customize your editor text mode styles by overwriting default values.
let textModeOptions = { id: 'title', fill: 'red', fontFamily: 'Verdana',fontSize: 16, placeholder: 'Type something'}
this.$refs.editor.set('text',textModeOptions)
set('circle',params) to enable circle mode in editor,where
params must be object and has it's default value
this.$refs.editor.set('circle')
|Object key
|Default Value
|Description
|fill
transparent
|Color inside circle
|stroke
black
|Circe border color
|strokeWidth
7
|Circle border width
|disableCircleEditing
false
|When
false, can be painted custom circle. When
true, always will be added circle of fixed height and width
|top
0
|Top position of an object
|left
0
|Left position of an object
|radius
20
|Radius of the circle
|strokeUniform
true
|When
false, the stoke width will scale with the object. When
true, the stroke will always match the exact pixel size entered for stroke width
|noScaleCache
false
|When
true, cache does not get updated during scaling. The picture will get block if scaled too much and will be redrawn with correct details at the end of scaling. this setting is performance and application dependant
|id
''
|Circle id
or you can customize your editor circle mode styles by overwriting default values.
let circleModeParams = { fill: 'blue',stroke: 'white' }
this.$refs.editor.set('circle',circleModeParams)
set('rect',params) to enable rect mode in editor,where
params must be object and has it's default value
this.$refs.editor.set('rect')
|Object key
|Default Value
|Description
|fill
transparent
|Color inside rectangle
|stroke
black
|Rectangle is rendered via stroke and this property specifies its color
|strokeWidth
7
|Rectangle border width
|angle
0
|Angle of rotation of an object (in degrees)
|width
0
|if rectangle width and height is not 0,editor disable editing rectangle and add the rectangles with fixed properties
|height
0
|if rectangle width and height is not 0,editor disable editing rectangle and add the rectangles with fixed properties
|top
0
|Top position of rectangle
|left
0
|Left position of rectangle
|opacity
1
|Opacity of rectangle
|strokeUniform
true
|When
false, the stoke width will scale with the object. When
true, the stroke will always match the exact pixel size entered for stroke width
|noScaleCache
false
|When
true, cache does not get updated during scaling. The picture will get block if scaled too much and will be redrawn with correct details at the end of scaling. this setting is performance and application dependant
|id
''
|Rectangle id
or you can customize your editor rectangle mode styles by overwriting default values.
let customizeRectangle = { fill: 'blue',stroke: 'white',strokeWidth: "5" }
this.$refs.editor.set('rect',customizeRectangle)
set('selectMode') to enable select mode in editor. This mode disable all other types editing and enable select mode for user can move,resize or rotate selected object.This function hasn't
params parameter
this.$refs.editor.set('selectMode')
set('arrow',params) to enable arrow mode in editor,where
params must be object and has it's default value
this.$refs.editor.set('arrow')
|Object key
|Default Value
|Description
|stroke
black
|Arrow is rendered via stroke and this property specifies its color
|strokeWidth
7
|Arrow border width
|strokeUniform
true
|When
false, the stroke width will scale with the object. When
true, the stroke will always match the exact pixel size entered for stroke width
|noScaleCache
false
|When
true, cache does not get updated during scaling. The picture will get blocky if scaled too much and will be redrawn with correct details at the end of scaling. this setting is performance and application dependant
|id
''
|Arrow id
or you can customize your editor's arrow mode styles by overwriting default values.
let customizeArrow = { stroke: 'red',strokeWidth: "3" }
this.$refs.editor.set('arrow',customizeArrow)
set('freeDrawing',params) to enable free drawing mode in editor,where
params must be object and has it's default value
this.$refs.editor.set('freeDrawing')
|Object key
|Default Value
|Description
|stroke
black
|brush's color
|strokeWidth
7
|brush's width
or you can customize your editor's free drawing mode styles by overwriting default values.
let customizeFreeDrawing = { stroke: 'yellow',strokeWidth: "5" }
this.$refs.editor.set('freeDrawing',customizeFreeDrawing)
set('crop') to enable crop mode in editor,where
params must be cropper's parameters and has it's default value. After calling the function, the cropper will be shown in editor.
this.$refs.editor.set('crop',params)
|Object key
|Default Value
|Description
|width
200
|cropper's width
|height
200
|cropper's height
|overlayColor
#000
|color of background overlay
|overlayOpacity
0.7
|opacity of background overlay
|transparentCorner
false
|when set to
true, cropper's controlling corners are rendered as transparent inside
|hasRotatingPoint
false
|when set to
false, cropper's controlling rotating point will not be visible or selectable
|hasControls
true
|when set to
false, cropper's controls are not displayed and can not be used to manipulate object
|cornerSize
10
|size of cropper's controlling corners (in pixels)
|borderColor
#000
|color of controlling borders of cropper (when it's active)
|cornerColor
#000
|color of controlling corners of the cropper (when it's active)
|cornerStyle
circle
|specify style of control, 'rect' or 'circle'
or you can customize your editor crop mode styles by overwriting default values.
let cropModeOptions = { width: '50', height: '100', overlayOpacity: '0.9'}
this.$refs.editor.set('crop',cropModeOptions)
If you choose the area which will be cropped,you must call
applyCropping() function.
this.$refs.editor.applyCropping()
set('eraser') to enable eraser mode in editor, which will remove the object from editor when the object will be clicked.
this.$refs.editor.set('eraser')
setBackgroundImage(imageUrl) to set editor background image
data(){
return{
imageUrl:"example.png"
}
},
mounted:{
this.$refs.editor.setBackgroundImage(this.imageUrl);
}
uploadImage(e) to set background of canvas
this.$refs.editor.uploadImage(e)
saveImage() to save your image,which returns image in base64 format.
this.$refs.editor.saveImage()
clear() function delete editor's all objects
this.$refs.editor.clear()
this.$refs.editor.undo()
this.$refs.editor.redo()
this.$refs.editor.getObjectsById('title')