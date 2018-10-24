A simple image lightbox carousel component for Vuejs NPM Package
npm run dev
yarn dev
Install the package:
npm install vue-image-lightbox-carousel
yarn add vue-image-lightbox-carousel
Then import it in your project
import VueImageLightboxCarousel from 'vue-image-lightbox-carousel'
export default {
components: {
VueImageLightboxCarousel,
},
}
<script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/dist/vue-image-lightbox-carousel.js"></script>
You can simply view App.vue to see how to use vue-image-lightbox-carousel
How to use:
<vue-image-lightbox-carousel :images="images"></vue-image-lightbox-carousel>
images has the structure:
[
{
path: 'http://example.com/image.jpg',
caption: 'caption to display. receive', // Optional
}
]
<template>
<div id="my-strictly-unique-vue-image-lightbox-carousel" style="text-align: center;">
<button @click="openLightbox">Open Lightbox</button>
<vue-image-lightbox-carousel
ref="lightbox"
:show="showLightbox"
@close="showLightbox = false"
:images="images"
@change="changeImage"
>
</vue-image-lightbox-carousel>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueImageLightboxCarousel from 'vue-image-lightbox-carousel'
export default {
name: 'app',
data () {
return {
showLightbox: false,
images: [
{
path: 'https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/powr/defaults/image-slider2.jpg',
caption: 'Elephant',
},
{
path: 'https://i-kinhdoanh.vnecdn.net/2018/06/18/1-1529296929_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Messi',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/775162441-MR-2031-8E033EFCEBB928DC12A2A0AA3CEC4C33-21885-1527376486_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Bale and Marcelo',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/Screen-Shot-2018-05-27-at-7-1527379562_680x0.png',
caption: 'Madrid crowd',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15E0DG-1527379049_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Zidane',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/Screen-Shot-2018-05-27-at-7-1527379346_680x0.png',
caption: 'Bale kissed the cup',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D9SR-1527378710_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Ronaldo showed off',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D9PD-1527378584_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Benzema and Varane',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15E01C-1527378364_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Nacho',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D9DX-1527378233_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Ramos',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D921-1527377928_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Ceremony',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D8R8-1527377973_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Champion',
},
{
path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15E0FA-1527377507_680x0.jpg',
caption: 'Kiss',
},
]
}
},
components: {
VueImageLightboxCarousel
},
methods: {
openLightbox () {
this.showLightbox = true
this.$refs.lightbox.showImage(1)
},
changeImage (index) {
console.log(index)
}
}
}
</script>
<style lang="css" scoped>
</style>
<style>
#app {
font-family: 'Avenir', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
text-align: center;
color: #2c3e50;
margin-top: 60px;
}
</style>
|name
|type
|default
|description
|images
|Array
|required
|Image array to display
|show
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show lightbox or not at the beginning
|showThumbs
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show thumbnails or not
|showCaption
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to show caption or not
|name
|arguments
|description
|showImage
|(index)
|Show the image at index
|name
|arguments
|description
|close
|()
|Close lightbox
|change
|(index)
|Image change at index