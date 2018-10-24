A simple image lightbox carousel component for Vuejs NPM Package

Demo!

Development (NPM / Yarn)

npm run dev yarn dev

Install

NPM / Yarn

Install the package:

npm install vue-image-lightbox-carousel yarn add vue-image-lightbox-carousel

Then import it in your project

import VueImageLightboxCarousel from 'vue-image-lightbox-carousel' export default { components : { VueImageLightboxCarousel, }, }

Browser global

< script src = "path/to/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/dist/vue-image-lightbox-carousel.js" > </ script >

Usage

You can simply view App.vue to see how to use vue-image-lightbox-carousel

How to use:

< vue-image-lightbox-carousel :images = "images" > </ vue-image-lightbox-carousel >

images has the structure:

[ { path : 'http://example.com/image.jpg' , caption : 'caption to display. receive' , } ]

Example

< template > < div id = "my-strictly-unique-vue-image-lightbox-carousel" style = "text-align: center;" > < button @ click = "openLightbox" > Open Lightbox </ button > < vue-image-lightbox-carousel ref = "lightbox" :show = "showLightbox" @ close = "showLightbox = false" :images = "images" @ change = "changeImage" > </ vue-image-lightbox-carousel > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueImageLightboxCarousel from 'vue-image-lightbox-carousel' export default { name : 'app' , data () { return { showLightbox : false , images : [ { path : 'https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/powr/defaults/image-slider2.jpg' , caption : 'Elephant' , }, { path : 'https://i-kinhdoanh.vnecdn.net/2018/06/18/1-1529296929_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Messi' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/775162441-MR-2031-8E033EFCEBB928DC12A2A0AA3CEC4C33-21885-1527376486_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Bale and Marcelo' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/Screen-Shot-2018-05-27-at-7-1527379562_680x0.png' , caption : 'Madrid crowd' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15E0DG-1527379049_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Zidane' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/Screen-Shot-2018-05-27-at-7-1527379346_680x0.png' , caption : 'Bale kissed the cup' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D9SR-1527378710_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Ronaldo showed off' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D9PD-1527378584_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Benzema and Varane' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15E01C-1527378364_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Nacho' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D9DX-1527378233_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Ramos' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D921-1527377928_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Ceremony' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D8R8-1527377973_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Champion' , }, { path : 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15E0FA-1527377507_680x0.jpg' , caption : 'Kiss' , }, ] } }, components : { VueImageLightboxCarousel }, methods : { openLightbox () { this .showLightbox = true this .$refs.lightbox.showImage( 1 ) }, changeImage (index) { console .log(index) } } } </ script > < style lang = "css" scoped > </ style > < style > #app { font-family : 'Avenir' , Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale; text-align : center; color : #2c3e50 ; margin-top : 60px ; } </ style >

Options

Props

name type default description images Array required Image array to display show Boolean true Whether to show lightbox or not at the beginning showThumbs Boolean true Whether to show thumbnails or not showCaption Boolean false Whether to show caption or not

Methods

name arguments description showImage (index) Show the image at index

Events

name arguments description close () Close lightbox change (index) Image change at index

