vil

vue-image-lightbox-carousel

by Lee Khang
1.0.7 (see all)

A simple image lightbox carousel component for Vuejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Lightbox

Readme

vue-image-lightbox

A simple image lightbox carousel component for Vuejs NPM Package

Demo!

enter image description here

Development (NPM / Yarn)

npm run dev
yarn dev

Install

NPM / Yarn

Install the package:

npm install vue-image-lightbox-carousel
yarn add vue-image-lightbox-carousel

Then import it in your project

import VueImageLightboxCarousel from 'vue-image-lightbox-carousel'

export default {
  components: {
    VueImageLightboxCarousel,
  },
}

Browser global

<script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/dist/vue-image-lightbox-carousel.js"></script>

Usage

You can simply view App.vue to see how to use vue-image-lightbox-carousel

How to use:

<vue-image-lightbox-carousel :images="images"></vue-image-lightbox-carousel>

images has the structure:

[
  {
    path: 'http://example.com/image.jpg',
    caption: 'caption to display. receive', // Optional
  }
]

Example

<template>
  <div id="my-strictly-unique-vue-image-lightbox-carousel" style="text-align: center;">
    <button @click="openLightbox">Open Lightbox</button>

    <vue-image-lightbox-carousel
      ref="lightbox"
      :show="showLightbox"
      @close="showLightbox = false"
      :images="images"
      @change="changeImage"
      >
    </vue-image-lightbox-carousel>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueImageLightboxCarousel from 'vue-image-lightbox-carousel'

export default {
  name: 'app',
  data () {
    return {
      showLightbox: false,
      images: [
        {
          path: 'https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/powr/defaults/image-slider2.jpg',
          caption: 'Elephant',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-kinhdoanh.vnecdn.net/2018/06/18/1-1529296929_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Messi',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/775162441-MR-2031-8E033EFCEBB928DC12A2A0AA3CEC4C33-21885-1527376486_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Bale and Marcelo',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/Screen-Shot-2018-05-27-at-7-1527379562_680x0.png',
          caption: 'Madrid crowd',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15E0DG-1527379049_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Zidane',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/Screen-Shot-2018-05-27-at-7-1527379346_680x0.png',
          caption: 'Bale kissed the cup',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D9SR-1527378710_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Ronaldo showed off',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D9PD-1527378584_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Benzema and Varane',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15E01C-1527378364_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Nacho',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D9DX-1527378233_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Ramos',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D921-1527377928_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Ceremony',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15D8R8-1527377973_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Champion',
        },
        {
          path: 'https://i-thethao.vnecdn.net/2018/05/27/000-15E0FA-1527377507_680x0.jpg',
          caption: 'Kiss',
        },
      ]
    }
  },
  components: {
    VueImageLightboxCarousel
  },
  methods: {
    openLightbox () {
      this.showLightbox = true
      this.$refs.lightbox.showImage(1)
    },
    changeImage (index) {
      console.log(index)
    }
  }
}
</script>
<style lang="css" scoped>
</style>
<style>
#app {
  font-family: 'Avenir', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
  -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
  -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
  text-align: center;
  color: #2c3e50;
  margin-top: 60px;
}
</style>

Options

Props

name type default description
images Array required Image array to display
show Boolean true Whether to show lightbox or not at the beginning
showThumbs Boolean true Whether to show thumbnails or not
showCaption Boolean false Whether to show caption or not

Methods

name arguments description
showImage (index) Show the image at index

Events

name arguments description
close () Close lightbox
change (index) Image change at index

