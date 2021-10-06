A simple image/video lightbox component for Vuejs NPM Package

I use CSS style from react-images

Development (NPM / Yarn)

npm run dev yarn dev

Install

NPM / Yarn

Install the package:

npm install vue-image-lightbox vue-lazyload yarn add vue-image-lightbox vue-lazyload

Then import it in your project At your entry point ( main.js normally)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueLazyLoad from 'vue-lazyload' ... Vue.use(VueLazyLoad)

and use the lightbox:

import LightBox from 'vue-image-lightbox' export default { components : { LightBox, }, }

Browser global

< script src = "path/to/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/dist/vue-image-lightbox.js" > </ script >

Usage

You can simply view App.vue to see how to use vue-image-lightbox

Import CSS style

require ( 'vue-image-lightbox/dist/vue-image-lightbox.min.css' )

How to use:

< light-box :media = "media" > </ light-box >

media has the structure:

[ { thumb : 'http://example.com/thumb.jpg' , src : 'http://example.com/image.jpg' , caption : 'caption to display. receive <html> <b>tag</b>' , srcset : '...' }, { thumb : 'https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/powr/defaults/image-slider2.jpg' , sources : [ { src : 'https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' } ], type : "video" , caption : '<h4>Monsters Inc.</h4>' , width : 800 , height : 600 , autoplay : true } ]

Options

Properties

name type default description media Array required Media array to display showLightBox Boolean true Whether to show lightbox or not at the beginning startAt Number 0 Index of the image that you want to start at nThumbs Number 7 Number of thumbnail images showThumbs Boolean true Whether to show thumbnails or not autoPlay Boolean false Move to next image automatically autoPlayTime Number 3000 (ms) Time to stop at an image before move on to next image siteLoading String default image when your image is error or loading showCaption Boolean false Whether to show caption or not disableScroll Boolean true set to `true` to avoid scrolling views behind lightbox disableZoom Boolean true set to `true` to avoid zooming lightbox lengthToLoadMore Number 0 Minimum length unto end to emit load more event closable Boolean true Display the close button at the right top corner or not. ESC clicking-close will also be disabled if closable is set to false. closeText String Close (Esc) Text for the close button previousText String Previous Text for the previous image button nextText String Next Text for the next image button previousThumbText String Previous Text for the previous thumb image button nextThumbText String Next Text for the next thumb image button showFooterCount Boolean true Show footer count

Methods

name arguments description nextImage () Move to next image previousImage () Move to previous image closeLightBox () Close lightbox showImage (index) Show the image at index

Slots

close

The content of the close button.

The content of the footer under the image.

name type description current integer Number of the current image displayed total integer Numbers of the images

previous

The previous button on the main image.

next

The next button on the main image.

previousThumb

The previous button on the thumbs list.

nextThumb

The next button on the thumbs list.

customCaption

The caption of the current image.

videoIcon

The Icon used for videos

Events

onOpened : emit when the lightbox is opened.

: emit when the lightbox is opened. onClosed : emit when the lightbox is closed.

: emit when the lightbox is closed. onLastIndex : Emit when the current image is the last one of the list.

: Emit when the current image is the last one of the list. onFirstIndex : Emit when the current image is the first one of the list.

: Emit when the current image is the first one of the list. onStartIndex : Emit when the current image is at the startAt index (specified in the properties).

: Emit when the current image is at the index (specified in the properties). onLoad : Emit when there are lengthToLoadMore images left in the array (specified in the properties). For example, if lengthToLoadMore = 2 and there are 7 images in your array, when you reach index 4 (which means there are 2 images left which are not discovered yet), this event will be emitted. After that, if the image array are updated and there are totally 15 images, the event will be emitted at index 12.

: Emit when there are images left in the array (specified in the properties). For example, if and there are 7 images in your array, when you reach index 4 (which means there are 2 images left which are not discovered yet), this event will be emitted. After that, if the image array are updated and there are totally 15 images, the event will be emitted at index 12. onImageChanged : Emit when the image is changed.

CREDITS

Most of the CSS belongs to react-images