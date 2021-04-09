openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vic

vue-image-crop-compress-upload

by dai-siki
1.0.9 (see all)

A beautiful vue component for image cropping and uploading. （vue图片剪裁上传组件）

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-image-crop-upload

中文文档.

A beautiful vue component for image crop and upload.

Notice: This component is designed for pc, not recommended for use on the mobile side.

GitHub issues GitHub forks GitHub stars Twitter

NPM

Change log

@3.0.0

  • Compatible vue3

Demo

Click me.

Screenshot

screenshot

Brower compatibility

IE10+

Install

npm

$ npm install vue-image-crop-upload

Usage

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
urlString''Server api path,like "/avatar/upload", If empty, will not be uploaded
methodString'POST'request http method
fieldString'upload'Upload input filename, used for server side get the file stream.
valueBooleantwoWayshow or not
paramsObjectnullPOST Params，like "{k:v}"
headersObjectnullPOST request header，like "{k:v}"
langTypeString'zh'language type
langExtObjectlanguage extend
widthNumber200width of receive image
heightNumber200height of receive image
imgFormatstring'png'jpg/png, Server api receive file type.
imgBgcstring'#fff'background color, if the imgFormat prop is jpg
noCircleBooleanfalsedisable circle preview
noSquareBooleanfalsedisable square preview
noRotateBooleantruedisable rotate function
withCredentialsBooleanfalsesupport cross-domain

Events

NameDescription
srcFileSetOnce you've selected the file, params( fileName, fileType, fileSize )
cropSuccessimage crop success, params( imageDataUrl, field )
cropUploadSuccessupload success, params( jsonData, field )
cropUploadFailupload fail, params( status, field )

Language package

view details.

Example Of "langExt"

{
    hint: 'Click or drag the file here to upload',
    loading: 'Uploading…',
    noSupported: 'Browser is not supported, please use IE10+ or other browsers',
    success: 'Upload success',
    fail: 'Upload failed',
    preview: 'Preview',
    btn: {
        off: 'Cancel',
        close: 'Close',
        back: 'Back',
        save: 'Save'
    },
    error: {
        onlyImg: 'Image only',
        outOfSize: 'Image exceeds size limit: ',
        lowestPx: 'Image\'s size is too low. Expected at least: '
    }
}

Example vue@3

<div id="app">
    <a class="btn" @click="toggleShow">set avatar</a>
    <my-upload field="img"
        @crop-success="cropSuccess"
        @crop-upload-success="cropUploadSuccess"
        @crop-upload-fail="cropUploadFail"
        v-model="show"
        :width="300"
        :height="300"
        url="/upload"
        :params="params"
        :headers="headers"
        img-format="png"></my-upload>
    <img :src="imgDataUrl">
</div>

<script>
    import 'babel-polyfill'; // es6 shim
    import Vue from 'vue';
    import myUpload from 'vue-image-crop-upload';

    new Vue({
        el: '#app',
        data: {
            show: true,
            params: {
                token: '123456798',
                name: 'avatar'
            },
            headers: {
                smail: '*_~'
            },
            imgDataUrl: '' // the datebase64 url of created image
        },
        components: {
            'my-upload': myUpload
        },
        methods: {
            toggleShow() {
                this.show = !this.show;
            },
            /**
             * crop success
             *
             * [param] imgDataUrl
             * [param] field
             */
            cropSuccess(imgDataUrl, field){
                console.log('-------- crop success --------');
                this.imgDataUrl = imgDataUrl;
            },
            /**
             * upload success
             *
             * [param] jsonData  server api return data, already json encode
             * [param] field
             */
            cropUploadSuccess(jsonData, field){
                console.log('-------- upload success --------');
                console.log(jsonData);
                console.log('field: ' + field);
            },
            /**
             * upload fail
             *
             * [param] status    server api return error status, like 500
             * [param] field
             */
            cropUploadFail(status, field){
                console.log('-------- upload fail --------');
                console.log(status);
                console.log('field: ' + field);
            }
        }
    });
</script>

Example vue@2

<div id="app">
    <a class="btn" @click="toggleShow">set avatar</a>
    <my-upload field="img"
        @crop-success="cropSuccess"
        @crop-upload-success="cropUploadSuccess"
        @crop-upload-fail="cropUploadFail"
        v-model="show"
        :width="300"
        :height="300"
        url="/upload"
        :params="params"
        :headers="headers"
        img-format="png"></my-upload>
    <img :src="imgDataUrl">
</div>

<script>
    import 'babel-polyfill'; // es6 shim
    import Vue from 'vue';
    import myUpload from 'vue-image-crop-upload/upload-2.vue';

    new Vue({
        el: '#app',
        data: {
            show: true,
            params: {
                token: '123456798',
                name: 'avatar'
            },
            headers: {
                smail: '*_~'
            },
            imgDataUrl: '' // the datebase64 url of created image
        },
        components: {
            'my-upload': myUpload
        },
        methods: {
            toggleShow() {
                this.show = !this.show;
            },
            /**
             * crop success
             *
             * [param] imgDataUrl
             * [param] field
             */
            cropSuccess(imgDataUrl, field){
                console.log('-------- crop success --------');
                this.imgDataUrl = imgDataUrl;
            },
            /**
             * upload success
             *
             * [param] jsonData  server api return data, already json encode
             * [param] field
             */
            cropUploadSuccess(jsonData, field){
                console.log('-------- upload success --------');
                console.log(jsonData);
                console.log('field: ' + field);
            },
            /**
             * upload fail
             *
             * [param] status    server api return error status, like 500
             * [param] field
             */
            cropUploadFail(status, field){
                console.log('-------- upload fail --------');
                console.log(status);
                console.log('field: ' + field);
            }
        }
    });
</script>

Example vue@1

<div id="app">
    <a class="btn" @click="toggleShow">set avatar</a>
    <my-upload field="img"
        :width="300"
        :height="300"
        url="/upload"
        :params="params"
        :headers="headers"
        lang-type="en"
        :value.sync="show"
        img-format="png"></my-upload>
    <img :src="imgDataUrl">
</div>

<script>
    import 'babel-polyfill'; // es6 shim
    import Vue from 'vue';
    import myUpload from 'vue-image-crop-upload/upload-1.vue';

    new Vue({
        el: '#app',
        data: {
            show: true,
            params: {
                token: '123456798',
                name: 'avatar'
            },
            headers: {
                smail: '*_~'
            },
            imgDataUrl: '' // the datebase64 url of created image
        },
        components: {
            'my-upload': myUpload
        },
        methods: {
            toggleShow() {
                this.show = !this.show;
            }
        },
        events: {
            /**
             * crop success
             *
             * [param] imgDataUrl
             * [param] field
             */
            cropSuccess(imgDataUrl, field){
                console.log('-------- crop success --------');
                this.imgDataUrl = imgDataUrl;
            },
            /**
             * upload success
             *
             * [param] jsonData   server api return data, already json encode
             * [param] field
             */
            cropUploadSuccess(jsonData, field){
                console.log('-------- upload success --------');
                console.log(jsonData);
                console.log('field: ' + field);
            },
            /**
             * upload fail
             *
             * [param] status    server api return error status, like 500
             * [param] field
             */
            cropUploadFail(status, field){
                console.log('-------- upload fail --------');
                console.log(status);
                console.log('field: ' + field);
            }
        }
    });

</script>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial