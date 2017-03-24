webpack based - load only what you need - svg inline icons.
comes with (and prefixes):
fa
material - spaces in icon names are replaced by
_, e.g.
material-done_all.
mdi
octicon
iconic
glyphicon
im
ra - add
and for android version
ra-download ->
ra-and-download
heavily inspired by vue-awesome.
npm install --save-dev vue-icons callback-loader
// vue@1.0
npm install --save-dev vue-icons@1 callback-loader
webpack.config:
module:
loaders: [
# your loaders
]
postLoaders: [
{ test: /vue-icons/, loader: "callback-loader"}
]
callbackLoader:
require("vue-icons/icon-loader")(["fa-thumbs-up"]) # add all the icons you need
in your component:
components:
"icon": require("vue-icons")
<icon name="fa-thumbs-up"></icon>
see
dev/ for examples.
This will load a font-compatible version of the component.
The
height of the icon will be set to
font-size and as
svg render as inline item, it will fit in the middle of
line-height and responds to
vertical-align similar as normal glyphs.
Currently buble is injecting
strict mode in all processed js files. The down to ES5 compiled component contains
with, which is forbidden in
strict mode.
Buble is used, for example, in rollup, which is used in laravel.
If you are running in this problem, make sure to exclude this component from processing with buble.
|Name
|type
|default
|description
|name
|String
|-
|(required) name of the icon
|flip-v
|String
|-
|apply vertical flipping
|flip-h
|String
|-
|apply horizontal flipping
|offset-x
|Number
|0
|move the icon left/right within its borders in percentage (relative to the center)
|offset-y
|Number
|0
|move the icon up/down within its borders in percentage (relative to the center)
|label
|String
|name
|aria-label
if you don't need the font-compatibility you can also use the plain icon component:
components:
"icon": require("vue-icons/icon")
This has three additional props:
|Name
|type
|default
|description
|size
|Number
|16
|height of the icon in px
|scale
|Number
|1
|size multiplier
|hcenter
|Boolean
|false
|sets the height to equal the parentElement and moves the icon to the center
comes without css, so no spinning included, you can do it manually like this:
//css
.spin {
animation: spin 1s 0s infinite linear;
}
@keyframes spin {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
<icon name="fa-spinner" class="spin"></icon>
You can stack icons by using the plain icon and the stack icon component:
components:
"icon": require("vue-icons/icon") # this won't work with the font-compatible version (require("vue-icons"))
"icon-stack": require("vue-icons/icon-stack")
<icon name="fa-camera">
<icon-stack name="fa-ban" style="color:red" scale=2></icon-stack>
</icon>
offset-x and
offset-y on
icon-stack increase the size of the icon boundaries, so both will stay fully visible.
The normal
icon will be positioned in the center of the, then larger, boundaries.
2.0.0
added vue 2.0.0 compatibility
1.4.2
added error messages
1.4.1
added ratchicons
1.4.0
changed positioning again (icon-font-compatible with line-height)
1.3.0
added icon stack
added icomoon -
im
changed
octicons processing to take the direct svg icons instead of the font
1.2.0
changed flip interface
fixed
glyphicons
removed
display:inline-block from default style.
Updated
octicons - they changed their icon font.
Clone repository.
npm install
npm run dev
Browse to
http://localhost:8080/.
Copyright (c) 2016 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.