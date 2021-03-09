vue2 svg icon component
Maybe it is the smallest vue component library that contains all the feather icons
https://qinshenxue.github.io/vue-icon/
using npm
$ npm install vue-icon
The default component name is icon, you can specify a new component name with
Vue.use(plugin,customName).
import Vue from 'vue';
import App from './app.vue';
import feather from 'vue-icon'
Vue.use(feather, 'v-icon')
new Vue({
el: '#app',
render: h => h(App)
});
Or configure an object to change the name and the default icon class.
Vue.use(feather, {
name: 'v-icon',
props: {
baseClass: {
type: String,
default: 'v-icon'
},
classPrefix: {
type: String,
default: 'v-icon-'
}
}
})
// or
Vue.use(feather, {
name: 'v-icon',
data(){
return {
baseClass: 'v-icon',
classPrefix: 'v-icon-'
}
}
})
The configured objects are treated as mixins, so you can define it like normal Vue instance objects.
using in
.vue file
<template>
<div>
<v-icon name="eye"></v-icon>
<v-icon name="x"></v-icon>
<custom-icon name="activity" base-class="custom-icon"></custom-icon>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import customIcon from 'vue-icon/lib/vue-feather.esm'
export default{
components: {
customIcon
},
data: function () {
return {
baseClass: 'v-icon'
}
}
}
</script>
<style>
.v-icon,
.custom-icon {
width: 24px;
}
</style>
Or using script tag
<script type="text/javascript" src="vue.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-icon/lib/vue-feather.min.js"></script>
<!-- component name is icon by default -->
<icon name="close"></icon>
Components don't contain any style definitions, you can define styles based on
baseClass:'icon' and
classPrefix:'icon-'.
.icon{
color:#666
}
.icon:hover{
color:#000
}
.icon-close{
color:red
}
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Default
|name
|The name of icon
|string
|--
|base-class
|icon base class
|string
|icon
|class-prefix
|icon class prefix
|string
|icon-
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.