vue2 svg icon component

Maybe it is the smallest vue component library that contains all the feather icons

Icons

https://qinshenxue.github.io/vue-icon/

Usage

using npm

npm install vue-icon

The default component name is icon, you can specify a new component name with Vue.use(plugin,customName) .

import Vue from 'vue' ; import App from './app.vue' ; import feather from 'vue-icon' Vue.use(feather, 'v-icon' ) new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : h => h(App) });

Or configure an object to change the name and the default icon class.

Vue.use(feather, { name : 'v-icon' , props : { baseClass : { type : String , default : 'v-icon' }, classPrefix : { type : String , default : 'v-icon-' } } }) Vue.use(feather, { name : 'v-icon' , data(){ return { baseClass : 'v-icon' , classPrefix : 'v-icon-' } } })

The configured objects are treated as mixins, so you can define it like normal Vue instance objects.

using in .vue file

< template > < div > < v-icon name = "eye" > </ v-icon > < v-icon name = "x" > </ v-icon > < custom-icon name = "activity" base-class = "custom-icon" > </ custom-icon > </ div > </ template > < script > import customIcon from 'vue-icon/lib/vue-feather.esm' export default { components : { customIcon }, data : function ( ) { return { baseClass : 'v-icon' } } } </ script > < style > .v-icon , .custom-icon { width : 24px ; } </ style >

Or using script tag

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "vue.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-icon/lib/vue-feather.min.js" > </ script > < icon name = "close" > </ icon >

Icon Style

Components don't contain any style definitions, you can define styles based on baseClass:'icon' and classPrefix:'icon-' .

.icon { color : #666 } .icon :hover { color : #000 } .icon-close { color :red }

Component Attributes

Attribute Description Type Default name The name of icon string -- base-class icon base class string icon class-prefix icon class prefix string icon-

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.