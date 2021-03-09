openbase logo
Readme

vue-icon

vue2 svg icon component

Maybe it is the smallest vue component library that contains all the feather icons

Icons

https://qinshenxue.github.io/vue-icon/

Usage

using npm

$ npm install vue-icon

The default component name is icon, you can specify a new component name with Vue.use(plugin,customName).

import Vue from 'vue';
import App from './app.vue';
import feather from 'vue-icon'
Vue.use(feather, 'v-icon')
new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    render: h => h(App)
});

Or configure an object to change the name and the default icon class.

Vue.use(feather, {
    name: 'v-icon',
    props: {
        baseClass: {
            type: String,
            default: 'v-icon'
        },
        classPrefix: {
            type: String,
            default: 'v-icon-'
        }
    }
})
// or
Vue.use(feather, {
    name: 'v-icon',
    data(){
        return {
            baseClass: 'v-icon',
            classPrefix: 'v-icon-'
        }
    }
})

The configured objects are treated as mixins, so you can define it like normal Vue instance objects.

using in .vue file

<template>
    <div>
        <v-icon name="eye"></v-icon>
        <v-icon name="x"></v-icon>
        <custom-icon name="activity" base-class="custom-icon"></custom-icon>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import customIcon from 'vue-icon/lib/vue-feather.esm'
    export default{
        components: {
            customIcon
        },
        data: function () {
            return {
                baseClass: 'v-icon'
            }
        }
    }
</script>
<style>
    .v-icon,
    .custom-icon {
        width: 24px;
    }
</style>

Or using script tag

<script type="text/javascript" src="vue.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-icon/lib/vue-feather.min.js"></script>

<!-- component name is icon by default -->
<icon name="close"></icon>

Icon Style

Components don't contain any style definitions, you can define styles based on baseClass:'icon' and classPrefix:'icon-'.

.icon{
    color:#666
}
.icon:hover{
    color:#000
}
.icon-close{
    color:red
}

Component Attributes

AttributeDescriptionTypeDefault
nameThe name of iconstring--
base-classicon base classstringicon
class-prefixicon class prefixstringicon-

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

