Vue plugin for integrating I18Next.
This is a plugin for the Vue view data-binding
library, integrating the I18Next internationalization library.
It provides a global
Vue.t() function and a local
$t() function which
passes-through to
i18next.t() with the exception that the global
Vue parameter
i18nextLanguage is passed to
i18next.t() as option
lng and for
$t() the local Vue option
i18nextNamespace is
passed to
i18next.t() as option
ns. As this plugin is based
on vue-params, the target language
can be altered at any time by assigning to the variable
Vue.params.i18nextLanguage. As a result, the data-bindings will
be forced to update by vue-params.
# install necessary packages
$ npm install vue vue-params vue-i18next
/* initial setup */
Vue.use(VueParams)
Vue.use(VueI18Next)
Vue.params.i18nextLanguage = "en"
i18next.init({ lng: Vue.params.i18nextLanguage, ... })
/* usage in global context */
Vue.t("foo")
Vue.t("bar.baz", { lng: "de", ns: "quux" })
/* setup a view data-binding */
new vue = new Vue({
el: $("#sample"),
i18nextNamespace: "quux"
})
<!-- usage in local context -->
<div id="sample">
{{ $t("foo") }}
{{ $t("bar.baz", { lng: "de", ns: "quux" }) }}
</div>
Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Dr. Ralf S. Engelschall (http://engelschall.com/)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.