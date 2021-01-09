Vue plugin for integrating I18Next.

About

This is a plugin for the Vue view data-binding library, integrating the I18Next internationalization library. It provides a global Vue.t() function and a local $t() function which passes-through to i18next.t() with the exception that the global Vue parameter i18nextLanguage is passed to i18next.t() as option lng and for $t() the local Vue option i18nextNamespace is passed to i18next.t() as option ns . As this plugin is based on vue-params, the target language can be altered at any time by assigning to the variable Vue.params.i18nextLanguage . As a result, the data-bindings will be forced to update by vue-params.

Usage

install necessary packages npm install vue vue-params vue-i18next

Vue.use(VueParams) Vue.use(VueI18Next) Vue.params.i18nextLanguage = "en" i18next.init({ lng : Vue.params.i18nextLanguage, ... })

Vue.t( "foo" ) Vue.t( "bar.baz" , { lng : "de" , ns : "quux" })

new vue = new Vue({ el : $( "#sample" ), i18nextNamespace : "quux" })

< div id = "sample" > {{ $t("foo") }} {{ $t("bar.baz", { lng: "de", ns: "quux" }) }} </ div >

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Dr. Ralf S. Engelschall (http://engelschall.com/)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.