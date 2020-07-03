openbase logo
Readme

vue-i18n-service

The translation team (not developers) wants a file with all the keys to translate. But I love to use translations in Single File Components.

And I found a solution to make everyone happy: vue-i18n-service export|import

Vue I18n Service makes to manage SFC translations easier in a file. It collects all the <i18n> definitions in Single File Components and collects them into a file.

What's the flow:

Hello.vue

<template>
  <div>{{ hello }}</div>
</template>

<i18n>
{
  "en": {
    "hello": "Hi 🙁"
  },
  "tr": {
    "hello": "Selam"
  }
}
</i18n>

⬇️npx vue-i18n-service export > translations.json

{
  "src/components/Hello.vue": {
    "en": {
      "hello": "Hi 🙁"
    },
    "tr": {
      "hello": "Selam"
    }
  }
}

✏️translations.edited.json

{
  "src/components/Hello.vue": {
    "en": {
      "hello": "Hello 🙂"
    },
    "tr": {
      "hello": "Merhaba"
    }
  }
}

Editing translations.json using Web UI

Open https://edisdev.github.io/vue-i18n-translator/ and drop translations.json file which you've just generated. It will parse it and generate an useful interface to translate.

vue-i18n-translator

⬇️npx vue-i18n-service import < translations.edited.json

updating file src/components/Hello.vue

<template>
  <div>{{ hello }}</div>
</template>

<i18n>
{
  "en": {
    "hello": "Hello 🙂"
  },
  "tr": {
    "hello": "Merhaba"
  }
}
</i18n>

And all is OK. Doesn't matter how many files you have, it simply distributes without any problem and any conflict.

Exporting i18n's in SFCs

This will generate a translations.json file (or whatever you named).

npx vue-i18n-service export > translations.json

It has a simple format:

{
  "<file path>": {
    "<locale>": {
      "<key>": "<value>"
    }
  }
}

Here is an example:

{
  "src/components/Hello.vue": {
    "en": {
      "hello": "Hello"
    },
    "tr": {
      "hello": "Merhaba"
    }
  },
  "src/views/World.vue": {
    "en": {
      "world": "World"
    },
    "tr": {
      "world": "Dünya"
    }
  }
}

--dir

By default, vue-i18n-service looks for SFCs in the src/ directory, if your components are in another directory, specify it by passing the --dir flag:

npx vue-i18n-service export --dir=client/ > translations.json

Importing translations.json file to the SFCs

After bulk changing files, you can distribute import all the files calling import command.

npx vue-i18n-service import < translations.json

This will update .vue files and replace them with changes.

Creating new locale from other locale

You can creating a new locale by copying another locale create command

npx vue-i18n-service create 'newlocale' 'extendedLocale'

Contributors

Fatih Kadir Akın
Fatih Kadir Akın 		Hatice Edis
Hatice Edis 		Paul Gascou-Vaillancourt
Paul Gascou-Vaillancourt

License

MIT.

