The translation team (not developers) wants a file with all the keys to translate. But I love to use translations in Single File Components.

And I found a solution to make everyone happy: vue-i18n-service export|import

Vue I18n Service makes to manage SFC translations easier in a file. It collects all the <i18n> definitions in Single File Components and collects them into a file.

What's the flow:

Hello.vue

<template> <div>{{ hello }}</div> </template> <i18n> { "en": { "hello": "Hi 🙁" }, "tr": { "hello": "Selam" } } </i18n>

⬇️ npx vue-i18n-service export > translations.json

{ "src/components/Hello.vue" : { "en" : { "hello" : "Hi 🙁" }, "tr" : { "hello" : "Selam" } } }

✏️ translations.edited.json

{ "src/components/Hello.vue" : { "en" : { "hello" : "Hello 🙂" }, "tr" : { "hello" : "Merhaba" } } }

Editing translations.json using Web UI

Open https://edisdev.github.io/vue-i18n-translator/ and drop translations.json file which you've just generated. It will parse it and generate an useful interface to translate.

⬇️ npx vue-i18n-service import < translations.edited.json

updating file src/components/Hello.vue

<template> <div>{{ hello }}</div> </template> <i18n> { "en": { "hello": "Hello 🙂" }, "tr": { "hello": "Merhaba" } } </i18n>

And all is OK. Doesn't matter how many files you have, it simply distributes without any problem and any conflict.

Exporting i18n's in SFCs

This will generate a translations.json file (or whatever you named).

npx vue-i18n-service export > translations.json

It has a simple format:

{ "<file path>" : { "<locale>" : { "<key>" : "<value>" } } }

Here is an example:

{ "src/components/Hello.vue" : { "en" : { "hello" : "Hello" }, "tr" : { "hello" : "Merhaba" } }, "src/views/World.vue" : { "en" : { "world" : "World" }, "tr" : { "world" : "Dünya" } } }

By default, vue-i18n-service looks for SFCs in the src/ directory, if your components are in another directory, specify it by passing the --dir flag:

npx vue-i18n-service export --dir=client/ > translations.json

Importing translations.json file to the SFCs

After bulk changing files, you can distribute import all the files calling import command.

npx vue-i18n-service import < translations.json

This will update .vue files and replace them with changes.

Creating new locale from other locale

You can creating a new locale by copying another locale create command

npx vue-i18n-service create 'newlocale' 'extendedLocale'

Contributors



Fatih Kadir Akın

Hatice Edis

Paul Gascou-Vaillancourt

License

MIT.