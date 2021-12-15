i18n locale messages management tool / library for vue-i18n

⚠️ NOTICE

v2.x or later is for vue-i18n-next (Vue 3.x)

If you want to use for vue-i18n@v8.x (Vue 2.x), use the v1.x

🙋‍♀️ Motivations

The big motivation is as follows.

😫 Hard to integrate locale messages for localization services

😫 Hard to maintain consistency of locale message keys ( eslint-plugin-vue-i18n need it!)

need it!) 🙏 Requested by 3rd vendor tools ( i18n-ally and etc ...)

💿 Installation

npm

npm install --save-dev vue-i18n-locale-message

If you can globally use CLI only, you need -g option the below command.

npm install -g vue-i18n-locale-message

yarn

yarn add -D vue-i18n-locale-message

If you can globally use CLI, you need global option the below command.

yarn global add vue-i18n-locale-message

⭐ Features

API squeeze the meta of locale messages from i18n custom block infuse the meta of locale messages to i18n custom block get translation status from localization service diff locale messages between local and localization service push the locale messages to localization service

CLI squeeze: squeeze the locale messages from i18n custom block infuse: infuse the locale messages to i18n custom block push: push the locale messages to localization service pull: pull the locale mesagees from localization service diff: diff locale messages between local and localization service status: indicate translation status from localization service import: import locale messages to localization service export: export locale messages from localization service list: list undefined fields in locale messages



🚀 Usages

API

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const { squeeze, infuse } = require ( 'vue-i18n-locale-message' ) const files = [ { path : '/path/to/src/components/Modal.vue' , content : `<template> ... <i18n> { ... } <i18n>` }, ] const meta = squeeze( '/path/to/src' , files) fs.writeFileSync( '/path/to/src/meta.json' , JSON .stringify(meta)) const updatedMeta = require ( '/path/to/src/updated-meta.json' ) const updatedFiles = infuse( '/path/to/src' , files, updatedMeta) updateFiles.forEach( file => { fs.writeFileSync(file.path, file.content) })

CLI

Squeeze

vue-i18n-locale-message squeeze --target=./src --output=./messages.json

Infuse

vue-i18n-locale-message infuse --target=./src --locales=./translated.json

Push

vue-i18n-locale-message push --provider=l10n-service-provider \ --conf=110n-service-provider-conf.json \ --target-paths=./src/locales/*.json \ --filename-match=^([\\w]*)\\.json

Pull

vue-i18n-locale-message pull --provider=l10n-service-provider \ --conf=110n-service-provider-conf.json \ --output=./src/locales

Diff

vue-i18n-locale-message diff --provider=l10n-service-provider \ --conf=110n-service-provider-conf.json \ --target-paths=./src/locales/*.json \ --filename-match=^([\\w]*)\\.json

Status

vue-i18n-locale-message status --provider=l10n-service-provider \ --conf=110n-service-provider-conf.json

Import

$ vue-i18n-locale-message import --provider=l10n-service-provider \ --conf ./l10n-service-provider-conf.json \ --target=./src/locales/ja.json \ --format=json

Export

$ vue-i18n-locale-message export --provider=l10n-service-provider \ --conf ./l10n-service-provider-conf.json \ --output=./src/locales

list

vue-i18n-locale-message list --locale=en \ --target-paths=./src/locales/*.json \ --filename-match=^([\\w]*)\\.json

🚗 Exit codes

Codes Description 4 Not completed localization 5 There are undefined fields in locale messages 64 difference between local and localization services

📖 API: Specifications

sqeeze (basePath: string, files: SFCFileInfo[]): MetaLocaleMessage

Arguments: {string} basePath : The base path that single-file components are located in project {SFCFileInfo[]} files : The target single-file components information

Return: MetaLocaleMessage

Squeeze the meta of locale messages from i18n custom block at single-file components.

In about structure of the meta information that is returned with this function, You can see the here.

infuse (basePath: string, sources: SFCFileInfo[], meta: MetaLocaleMessage): SFCFileInfo[]

Arguments: {string} basePath : The base path that single-file components are located in project {SFCFileInfo[]} sources : The target single-file components information {MetaLocaleMessage} : The meta of locale message

Return: SFCFileInfo[]

Infuse the meta of locale messages to i18n custom block at single-file components.

infuse function will return new single-file components information that is updated with the single-file components information specified as sources and the meta of locale message as meta .

status (options: TranslationStatusOptions): Promise<TranslationStatus[]>

Arguments: `{options} provider : The target localization service provider, required, same provider option of status command conf : The json file configration of localization service provider, same conf option of status command locales : For some locales of translation status, same locales option of status command

Return: Promise<TranslationStatus[]>

📖 Provider: Specifications

You can use the push or pull commands to push the locale message to the localization service as a resource for that service, and also to pull resources from the l10n service as the locale message.

When you run the following commands,

push

pull

diff

status

import

export

you need the provider that implements the following.

export provider factory function

provider factory function must return a provider object that have the following I/F: push method pull method status method import method export method



The type definition with TypeScript is as follows:

type ProviderFactory<T = {}> = ( configration: ProviderConfiguration<T> ) => Provider export type TranslationStatus = { locale: Locale percentage: number } export type RawLocaleMessage = { locale: Locale format: string data: Buffer } interface Provider { push (args: PushArguments): Promise < void > pull (args: PullArguments): Promise <LocaleMessages> status (args: StatusArguments): Promise <TranslationStatus[]> import (args: ImportArguments): Promise < void > export (args: ExportArguments): Promise <RawLocaleMessage[]> } type CommonArguments = { dryRun: boolean normalize?: string } type PushArguments = { messages: LocaleMessages } & CommonArguments type PullArguments = { locales: Locale[] } & CommonArguments export type StatusArguments = { locales: Locale[] } export type ImportArguments = { messages: RawLocaleMessage[] } & CommonArguments export type ExportArguments = { locales: Locale[] format: string } & CommonArguments interface ProviderConfiguration<T = {}> { provider: { [key in keyof ProviderConfigurationValue<T>]: ProviderConfigurationValue<T>[key] } } type ProviderConfigurationValue<T = {}> = T & { [prop: string ]: unknown }

As an implementation example of Provider, there is poeditor-service-provider implemented as localization service provider of poeditor.

📓 CLI: Locale message squeezing rules

The structure of locale messages to be squeezed is layered with the directory structure and single-file component ( .vue ) filename.

This repotitory demo project directory structure:

cd demo tree src src ├── App.vue ├── components │ ├── Modal.vue │ └── nest │ └── RankingTable.vue ├── i18n.js ├── locales │ ├── en.json │ └── ja.json ├── main.js └── pages └── Login.vue 4 directories, 8 files

You use vue-cli-locale-message CLI, run squeeze command as follows:

vue-i18n-locale-message squeeze --target=./src --output=./messages.json cat ./messages.json

You will get the following JSON structure (the following output results are commented To make it easier to understand):

{ "ja": { // for `ja` locale` "App": { // src/App.vue "title": "アプリケーション", "lang": "言語切り替え" }, "components": { // src/components "Modal": { // src/components/Modal.vue "ok": "OK", "cancel": "キャンセル" } }, "pages": { // src/pages "Login": { // src/pages/Login.vue "id": "ユーザーID", "password": "パスワード", "confirm": "パスワードの確認入力", "button": "ログイン" } } }, "en": { // for `en` locale "App": { // src/App.vue "title": "Application", "lang": "Change languages" }, "components": { // src/components "Modal": { // src/components/Modal.vue "ok": "OK", "cancel": "Cancel" }, "nest": { // src/components/nest "RankingTable": { // src/components/nest/RankingTable.vue "headers": { "rank": "Rank", "name": "Name", "score": "Score" } } } } } }

