vue-i18n-extract is built to work with your Vue.js projects using the library vue-i18n. It runs static analysis on your Vue.js source code looking for any vue-i18n usage, in order to:

Report all missing keys in your language files.

in your language files. Report all unused keys in your language files.

in your language files. Optionally write every missing key into your language files.

Usage

You can run vue-i18n-extract with npx

npx vue-i18n-extract report --vueFiles './path/to/your/vue-files/**/*.?(js|vue)' --languageFiles './path/to/your/language-files/*.?(json|yml|yaml)'

Or you can download into your project and run as an package.json script.

npm install --save-dev vue-i18n-extract

Add the following section to your package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "vue-i18n-extract" : "vue-i18n-extract report --vueFiles './path/to/your/vue-files/**/*.?(js|vue)' --languageFiles './path/to/your/language-files/*.?(json|yml|yaml|js)'" } }

Finally, run:

npm run vue-i18n-extract

This will print out a table of missing keys in your language files, as well as unused keys in your language files.

Config

--vueFiles (required) --languageFiles (required) --output --add --remove --ci --separator

Config File

Optionally you can add a vue-i18n-extract.config.js file to the root of your project. Run npx vue-i18n-extract init to quickly bootstrap a config file. Available configuration is found here. Once you have a config file you can then just run npx vue-i18n-extract

Supported vue-i18n Formats

Static in template or script:

$t( 'key.static' ) $t( "key.static" ) $t( `key.static` ) t( 'key.static' ) t( "key.static" ) t( `key.static` ) $tc( 'key.static' , 0 ) $tc( "key.static" , 1 ) $tc( `key.static` , 2 ) tc( 'key.static' , 0 ) tc( "key.static" , 1 ) tc( `key.static` , 2 )

i18n component:

< i18n path = "key.component" > </ i18n > < i18n-t keypath = "key.component" > </ i18n-t > < Translate keypath = "key.component" > </ Translate >

Note: As of right now there is no support for binding in a path like :path="condition ? 'string1' : 'string2'" there is just support for strings as shown above.

v-t directive with string literal:

< p v-t = "'key.directive'" > </ p >

Note: As of right now there is no object support to reference a path from component data.

Usage in NodeJS

Make sure you have vue-i18n-extract installed locally and import the library.

const VueI18NExtract = require ( 'vue-i18n-extract' ); const report = VueI18NExtract.createI18NReport({ vueFiles : './path/to/vue-files/**/*.?(js|vue)' , languageFiles : './path/to/language-files/*.?(json|yml|yaml|js)' , });

Setting up a Vue.js app with internationalization (i18n) support is easy nowadays: Once you have installed the plugin and injected into the Vue instance, you can just put $t(‘Hello World’) inside Vue.js component templates to use the plugin. However, in our personal experience we found it very difficult to keep the language files and the .vue files in sync.

That's why we wrote vue-i18n-extract . We needed a way to analyze and compare our language files to our Vue.js source files, then report the result in a useful way.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT

Core Team