vue-i18n-extract is built to work with your Vue.js projects using the library vue-i18n. It runs static analysis on your Vue.js source code looking for any
vue-i18n usage, in order to:
You can run
vue-i18n-extract with npx
npx vue-i18n-extract report --vueFiles './path/to/your/vue-files/**/*.?(js|vue)' --languageFiles './path/to/your/language-files/*.?(json|yml|yaml)'
Or you can download into your project and run as an
package.json script.
npm install --save-dev vue-i18n-extract
Add the following section to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"vue-i18n-extract": "vue-i18n-extract report --vueFiles './path/to/your/vue-files/**/*.?(js|vue)' --languageFiles './path/to/your/language-files/*.?(json|yml|yaml|js)'"
}
}
Finally, run:
npm run vue-i18n-extract
This will print out a table of missing keys in your language files, as well as unused keys in your language files.
--vueFiles (required)
// String as Glob pattern
// Example: ./path/to/your/vue-files/**/*.?(js|vue)
// The Vue.js file(s) you want to extract i18n strings from. It can be a path to a folder or to a file. It accepts glob patterns.
--languageFiles (required)
// String as Glob pattern
// Example: ./path/to/your/language-files/*.?(json|yml|yaml)
// The language file(s) you want to compare your Vue.js file(s) to. It can be a path to a folder or to a file. It accepts glob patterns.
--output
// String
// Example: output.json
// File path to output the result of the report
--add
// Boolean
// Use if you want to add missing keys into your language files.
--remove
// Boolean
// Use if you want to remove unused keys from your language files.
--ci
// Boolean
// The process will exit with exitCode=1 if at least one translation key is missing or unused (useful if it is part of a CI pipeline).
--separator
// String
// Use if you want to override the separator used when parsing locale identifiers. Default is `.`.
Optionally you can add a
vue-i18n-extract.config.js file to the root of your project. Run
npx vue-i18n-extract init to quickly bootstrap a config file. Available configuration is found here. Once you have a config file you can then just run
npx vue-i18n-extract
vue-i18n Formats
// Single or double quote, and template literals
$t('key.static') $t("key.static") $t(`key.static`)
// Without dollar sign
t('key.static') t("key.static") t(`key.static`)
// $tc Support for use with plurals
$tc('key.static', 0) $tc("key.static", 1) $tc(`key.static`, 2)
// Without dollar sign
tc('key.static', 0) tc("key.static", 1) tc(`key.static`, 2)
<i18n path="key.component"></i18n>
<i18n-t keypath="key.component"></i18n-t>
<Translate keypath="key.component"></Translate>
Note: As of right now there is no support for binding in a path like
:path="condition ? 'string1' : 'string2'"there is just support for strings as shown above.
<p v-t="'key.directive'"></p>
Note: As of right now there is no object support to reference a path from component data.
Make sure you have
vue-i18n-extract installed locally and import the library.
const VueI18NExtract = require('vue-i18n-extract');
const report = VueI18NExtract.createI18NReport({
vueFiles: './path/to/vue-files/**/*.?(js|vue)',
languageFiles: './path/to/language-files/*.?(json|yml|yaml|js)',
});
Setting up a Vue.js app with internationalization (i18n) support is easy nowadays: Once you have installed the plugin and injected into the Vue instance, you can just put
$t(‘Hello World’) inside Vue.js component templates to use the plugin.
However, in our personal experience we found it very difficult to keep the language files and the
.vue files in sync.
That's why we wrote
vue-i18n-extract. We needed a way to analyze and compare our language files to our Vue.js source files, then report the result in a useful way.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.
|
Jamie Spittal
|
Raffaele Pizzari