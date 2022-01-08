Extensions for vue-i18n
This
next branch is development branch for Vue 3! The version for Vue 2 is now in
master branch!
This library exports the following extensions:
v-t custom directive
$ npm i --save-dev @intlify/vue-i18n-extensions@next
v-t custom directive
You can use transform offered with this package, to support Server-side rendering for
v-t custom directives.
In order to use this feature, you need to specify to Vue compiler option.
The following example that use
compile of
@vue/compiler-ssr:
import * as runtimeDom from '@vue/runtime-dom'
import { compile } from '@vue/compiler-ssr'
import { defineComponent, createSSRApp } from 'vue'
import { renderToString } from '@vue/server-renderer'
import { createI18n, useI18n } from 'vue-i18n'
import { transformVTDirective } from '@intlify/vue-i18n-extensions'
// create i18n instance
const i18n = createI18n({
locale: 'ja',
messages: {}
})
// get transform from `transformVTDirective` function
const transformVT = transformVTDirective()
// compile your source
const source = `<div v-t="{ path: 'dessert', locale: 'en', plural: 2, args: { name: 'banana' } }"/>`
const { code } = compile(source, {
mode: 'function',
directiveTransforms: { t: transformVT } // <- you need to specify to `directiveTransforms` option!
})
// render functionalization
const render = Function('require', 'Vue', code)(require, runtimeDom)
// e.g. set render function to App component
const App = defineComponent({
setup() {
return useI18n({
locale: 'en',
inheritLocale: false,
messages: {
en: {
apple: 'no apples | one apple | {count} apples',
banana: 'no bananas | {n} banana | {n} bananas',
dessert: 'I eat @:{name}!'
}
}
})
},
ssrRender: render
})
// create SSR app
const app = createSSRApp(App)
// install vue-i18n
app.use(i18n)
console.log(await renderToString(app))
// output -> <div>I eat 2 bananas!</div>`
v-t custom directive
You can pre-translation i18n locale messsages of vue-i18n.
⚠️ NOTE: Only the scope of global i18n locale messages can be pre-translated !!
⚠️ NOTE: Currently only
v-tcustom directive is supported !!
In order to use this feature, you need to specify to Vue compiler option.
The following example that use
compile of
@vue/compiler-dom:
import { compile } from '@vue/compiler-dom'
import { createI18n } from 'vue-i18n'
import { transformVTDirective } from '@intlify/vue-i18n-extensions'
// create i18n instance
const i18n = createI18n({
locale: 'ja',
messages: {
en: {
hello: 'hello'
},
ja: {
hello: 'こんにちは'
}
}
})
// get transform from `transformVTDirective` function, with `i18n` option
const transformVT = transformVTDirective({ i18n })
const { code } = compile(`<p v-t="'hello'"></p>`, {
mode: 'function',
hoistStatic: true,
prefixIdentifiers: true,
directiveTransforms: { t: transformVT } // <- you need to specify to `directiveTransforms` option!
})
console.log(code)
/*
output ->
const { createVNode: _createVNode, openBlock: _openBlock, createBlock: _createBlock } = Vue
return function render(_ctx, _cache) {
return (_openBlock(), _createBlock(\\"div\\", null, \\"こんにちは！\\"))
}
*/
The following configration example of
vue-loader:
const { VueLoaderPlugin } = require('vue-loader')
const { createI18n } = require('vue-i18n')
const { transformVTDirective } = require('@intlify/vue-i18n-extensions')
const i18n = createI18n({
locale: 'ja',
messages: {
en: {
hello: 'hello'
},
ja: {
hello: 'こんにちは'
}
}
})
const transformVT = transformVTDirective(i18n)
module.exports = {
module: {
// ...
rules: [
{
test: /\.vue$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'vue-loader',
options: {
compilerOptions: {
directiveTransforms: { t: transformVT }
}
}
}
]
},
// ...
]
},
plugins: [new VueLoaderPlugin()],
parallel: false // the compilerOptions.directiveTransforms are not serializable
}
You can specify the transform resulting from
transformVTDirective in the compiler options for each package offered by vue-next, and tool chains:
@vue/compiler-core (
options at
baseCompile function)
@vue/compiler-dom (
options at
compile function)
@vue/compiler-ssr (
options at
compile function)
@vue/compiler-sfc (
compilerOptions at
compileTemplate function)
vue-loader (
compilerOptions at
options)
rollup-plugin-vue (
compilerOptions at
Options)
vite (
vueCompilerOptions at
CoreOptions)
About details, See docs