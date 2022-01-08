openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-i18n-extensions

by intlify
0.2.1 (see all)

🌐 vue-i18n extensions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WARNING: If you would like to use vue-i18n-extensions that is released new features and bug fixes, you need to install @intlify/vue-i18n-extensions.

Readme

🌏 @intlify/vue-i18n-extensions

npm npm vue-i18n-extensions Dev Token

Extensions for vue-i18n

⚠️ Notice

This next branch is development branch for Vue 3! The version for Vue 2 is now in master branch!

This library exports the following extensions:

🌟 Features

  • Server-side rendering for v-t custom directive
  • Pre-Translation

💿 Installation

$ npm i --save-dev @intlify/vue-i18n-extensions@next

🚀 Extensions

Server-side rendering for v-t custom directive

You can use transform offered with this package, to support Server-side rendering for v-t custom directives.

In order to use this feature, you need to specify to Vue compiler option. The following example that use compile of @vue/compiler-ssr:

import * as runtimeDom from '@vue/runtime-dom'
import { compile } from '@vue/compiler-ssr'
import { defineComponent, createSSRApp } from 'vue'
import { renderToString } from '@vue/server-renderer'
import { createI18n, useI18n } from 'vue-i18n'
import { transformVTDirective } from '@intlify/vue-i18n-extensions'

// create i18n instance
const i18n = createI18n({
  locale: 'ja',
  messages: {}
})

// get transform from  `transformVTDirective` function
const transformVT = transformVTDirective()

// compile your source
const source = `<div v-t="{ path: 'dessert', locale: 'en', plural: 2, args: { name: 'banana' } }"/>`
const { code } = compile(source, {
  mode: 'function',
  directiveTransforms: { t: transformVT } // <- you need to specify to `directiveTransforms` option!
})

// render functionalization
const render = Function('require', 'Vue', code)(require, runtimeDom)

// e.g. set render function to App component
const App = defineComponent({
  setup() {
    return useI18n({
      locale: 'en',
      inheritLocale: false,
      messages: {
        en: {
          apple: 'no apples | one apple | {count} apples',
          banana: 'no bananas | {n} banana | {n} bananas',
          dessert: 'I eat @:{name}!'
        }
      }
    })
  },
  ssrRender: render
})

// create SSR app
const app = createSSRApp(App)

// install vue-i18n
app.use(i18n)

console.log(await renderToString(app))
// output -> <div>I eat 2 bananas!</div>`

Pre-Translation with using v-t custom directive

You can pre-translation i18n locale messsages of vue-i18n.

⚠️ NOTE: Only the scope of global i18n locale messages can be pre-translated !!

⚠️ NOTE: Currently only v-t custom directive is supported !!

In order to use this feature, you need to specify to Vue compiler option. The following example that use compile of @vue/compiler-dom:

import { compile } from '@vue/compiler-dom'
import { createI18n } from 'vue-i18n'
import { transformVTDirective } from '@intlify/vue-i18n-extensions'

// create i18n instance
const i18n = createI18n({
  locale: 'ja',
  messages: {
    en: {
      hello: 'hello'
    },
    ja: {
      hello: 'こんにちは'
    }
  }
})

// get transform from  `transformVTDirective` function, with `i18n` option
const transformVT = transformVTDirective({ i18n })

const { code } = compile(`<p v-t="'hello'"></p>`, {
  mode: 'function',
  hoistStatic: true,
  prefixIdentifiers: true,
  directiveTransforms: { t: transformVT } // <- you need to specify to `directiveTransforms` option!
})
console.log(code)
/*
  output ->
    const { createVNode: _createVNode, openBlock: _openBlock, createBlock: _createBlock } = Vue

    return function render(_ctx, _cache) {
      return (_openBlock(), _createBlock(\\"div\\", null, \\"こんにちは！\\"))
    }
*/

The following configration example of vue-loader:

const { VueLoaderPlugin } = require('vue-loader')
const { createI18n } = require('vue-i18n')
const { transformVTDirective } = require('@intlify/vue-i18n-extensions')

const i18n = createI18n({
  locale: 'ja',
  messages: {
    en: {
      hello: 'hello'
    },
    ja: {
      hello: 'こんにちは'
    }
  }
})
const transformVT = transformVTDirective(i18n)

module.exports = {
  module: {
    // ...
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.vue$/,
        use: [
          {
            loader: 'vue-loader',
            options: {
              compilerOptions: {
                directiveTransforms: { t: transformVT }
              }
            }
          }
        ]
      },
      // ...
    ]
  },
  plugins: [new VueLoaderPlugin()],
  parallel: false // the compilerOptions.directiveTransforms are not serializable
}

You can specify the transform resulting from transformVTDirective in the compiler options for each package offered by vue-next, and tool chains:

  • @vue/compiler-core (options at baseCompile function)
  • @vue/compiler-dom (options at compile function)
  • @vue/compiler-ssr (options at compile function)
  • @vue/compiler-sfc (compilerOptions at compileTemplate function)
  • vue-loader (compilerOptions at options)
  • rollup-plugin-vue (compilerOptions at Options)
  • vite (vueCompilerOptions at CoreOptions)

🤝 API

About details, See docs

©️ License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial