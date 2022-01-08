Extensions for vue-i18n

⚠️ Notice

This next branch is development branch for Vue 3! The version for Vue 2 is now in master branch!

This library exports the following extensions:

🌟 Features

Server-side rendering for v-t custom directive

custom directive Pre-Translation

💿 Installation

$ npm i --save-dev @intlify/vue-i18n-extensions@next

🚀 Extensions

Server-side rendering for v-t custom directive

You can use transform offered with this package, to support Server-side rendering for v-t custom directives.

In order to use this feature, you need to specify to Vue compiler option. The following example that use compile of @vue/compiler-ssr :

import * as runtimeDom from '@vue/runtime-dom' import { compile } from '@vue/compiler-ssr' import { defineComponent, createSSRApp } from 'vue' import { renderToString } from '@vue/server-renderer' import { createI18n, useI18n } from 'vue-i18n' import { transformVTDirective } from '@intlify/vue-i18n-extensions' const i18n = createI18n({ locale : 'ja' , messages : {} }) const transformVT = transformVTDirective() const source = `<div v-t="{ path: 'dessert', locale: 'en', plural: 2, args: { name: 'banana' } }"/>` const { code } = compile(source, { mode : 'function' , directiveTransforms : { t : transformVT } }) const render = Function ( 'require' , 'Vue' , code)( require , runtimeDom) const App = defineComponent({ setup() { return useI18n({ locale : 'en' , inheritLocale : false , messages : { en : { apple : 'no apples | one apple | {count} apples' , banana : 'no bananas | {n} banana | {n} bananas' , dessert : 'I eat @:{name}!' } } }) }, ssrRender : render }) const app = createSSRApp(App) app.use(i18n) console .log( await renderToString(app))

Pre-Translation with using v-t custom directive

You can pre-translation i18n locale messsages of vue-i18n.

⚠️ NOTE: Only the scope of global i18n locale messages can be pre-translated !!

⚠️ NOTE: Currently only v-t custom directive is supported !!

In order to use this feature, you need to specify to Vue compiler option. The following example that use compile of @vue/compiler-dom :

import { compile } from '@vue/compiler-dom' import { createI18n } from 'vue-i18n' import { transformVTDirective } from '@intlify/vue-i18n-extensions' const i18n = createI18n({ locale : 'ja' , messages : { en : { hello : 'hello' }, ja : { hello : 'こんにちは' } } }) const transformVT = transformVTDirective({ i18n }) const { code } = compile( `<p v-t="'hello'"></p>` , { mode : 'function' , hoistStatic : true , prefixIdentifiers : true , directiveTransforms : { t : transformVT } }) console .log(code)

The following configration example of vue-loader :

const { VueLoaderPlugin } = require ( 'vue-loader' ) const { createI18n } = require ( 'vue-i18n' ) const { transformVTDirective } = require ( '@intlify/vue-i18n-extensions' ) const i18n = createI18n({ locale : 'ja' , messages : { en : { hello : 'hello' }, ja : { hello : 'こんにちは' } } }) const transformVT = transformVTDirective(i18n) module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.vue$/ , use : [ { loader : 'vue-loader' , options : { compilerOptions : { directiveTransforms : { t : transformVT } } } } ] }, ] }, plugins : [ new VueLoaderPlugin()], parallel : false }

You can specify the transform resulting from transformVTDirective in the compiler options for each package offered by vue-next, and tool chains:

@vue/compiler-core ( options at baseCompile function)

( at function) @vue/compiler-dom ( options at compile function)

( at function) @vue/compiler-ssr ( options at compile function)

( at function) @vue/compiler-sfc ( compilerOptions at compileTemplate function)

( at function) vue-loader ( compilerOptions at options )

( at ) rollup-plugin-vue ( compilerOptions at Options )

( at ) vite ( vueCompilerOptions at CoreOptions )

🤝 API

©️ License

MIT