Popularity

Downloads/wk

670K

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

180

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Read All Reviews
Pereira-Lucas

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Vue I18n logo

vue-i18n

Internationalization plugin for Vue.js

Internationalization plugin for Vue.js


🏅 Platinum Sponsors

✨ Special Sponsors

🥇 Gold Sponsors

🥈 Silver Sponsors

🥉 Bronze Sponsors


⚠️ NOTICE

This repository is for Vue I18n v8.x and Vue 2

If you want to know about how to usage for Vue I18n v9 on Vue 3, See the this repository)

📔 Documentation

About Vue I18n v8.x, See here

If you want to read Vue I18n v9 docs, See here

📜 Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT

Rate & Review

100
November 8, 2020
November 8, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Easy to use and works well with every languages and their grammars (plurial for 0 in english et singular in french for example). I recommend using BabelEdit with it to easily translate your app.

0
4 months ago
Focus on front-end development
4 months ago
6 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
December 20, 2020
December 20, 2020
joão melobrasília, brasil18 Ratings2 Reviews
Enthusiastic about how collaboration and learning combine in the digital world to create amazing things.
November 20, 2020

