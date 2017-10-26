Vue-html5-editor是一个Vue的富文本编辑器插件，简洁灵活可扩展，适用于vue2.0以上版本，支持IE11.
Vue-html5-editor is an html5 wysiwyg editor for vue,easy and flexible,compatible with Vue.js 2.0+,support IE11.
npm install vue-html5-editor --save-dev
引入并安装作为全局组件
import and install as global component
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueHtml5Editor from 'vue-html5-editor'
Vue.use(VueHtml5Editor,options);
同样你也可以作为局部组件使用，方便在不同的场景里使用不同的配置.
const editor1 = new VueHtml5Editor(options1)
const app1 = new Vue({
components:{
editor1
}
})
const editor2 = new VueHtml5Editor(options2)
const app2 = new Vue({
components:{
editor2
}
})
<script src="serverpath/vue.js"></script>
<script src="serverpath/vue-html5-editor.js"></script>
通过全局变量
VueHtml5Editor来安装.
Install using global variable
VueHtml5Editor.
Vue.use(VueHtml5Editor, options)
模板代码如下：
template code as follows:
<vue-html5-editor :content="content" :height="500"></vue-html5-editor>
Vue.use(VueHtml5Editor, {
// 全局组件名称，使用new VueHtml5Editor(options)时该选项无效
// global component name
name: "vue-html5-editor",
// 是否显示模块名称，开启的话会在工具栏的图标后台直接显示名称
// if set true,will append module name to toolbar after icon
showModuleName: false,
// 自定义各个图标的class，默认使用的是font-awesome提供的图标
// custom icon class of built-in modules,default using font-awesome
icons: {
text: "fa fa-pencil",
color: "fa fa-paint-brush",
font: "fa fa-font",
align: "fa fa-align-justify",
list: "fa fa-list",
link: "fa fa-chain",
unlink: "fa fa-chain-broken",
tabulation: "fa fa-table",
image: "fa fa-file-image-o",
hr: "fa fa-minus",
eraser: "fa fa-eraser",
undo: "fa-undo fa",
"full-screen": "fa fa-arrows-alt",
info: "fa fa-info",
},
// 配置图片模块
// config image module
image: {
// 文件最大体积，单位字节 max file size
sizeLimit: 512 * 1024,
// 上传参数,默认把图片转为base64而不上传
// upload config,default null and convert image to base64
upload: {
url: null,
headers: {},
params: {},
fieldName: {}
},
// 压缩参数,默认使用localResizeIMG进行压缩,设置为null禁止压缩
// compression config,default resize image by localResizeIMG (https://github.com/think2011/localResizeIMG)
// set null to disable compression
compress: {
width: 1600,
height: 1600,
quality: 80
},
// 响应数据处理,最终返回图片链接
// handle response data，return image url
uploadHandler(responseText){
//default accept json data like {ok:false,msg:"unexpected"} or {ok:true,data:"image url"}
var json = JSON.parse(responseText)
if (!json.ok) {
alert(json.msg)
} else {
return json.data
}
}
},
// 语言，内建的有英文（en-us）和中文（zh-cn）
//default en-us, en-us and zh-cn are built-in
language: "zh-cn",
// 自定义语言
i18n: {
//specify your language here
"zh-cn": {
"align": "对齐方式",
"image": "图片",
"list": "列表",
"link": "链接",
"unlink": "去除链接",
"table": "表格",
"font": "文字",
"full screen": "全屏",
"text": "排版",
"eraser": "格式清除",
"info": "关于",
"color": "颜色",
"please enter a url": "请输入地址",
"create link": "创建链接",
"bold": "加粗",
"italic": "倾斜",
"underline": "下划线",
"strike through": "删除线",
"subscript": "上标",
"superscript": "下标",
"heading": "标题",
"font name": "字体",
"font size": "文字大小",
"left justify": "左对齐",
"center justify": "居中",
"right justify": "右对齐",
"ordered list": "有序列表",
"unordered list": "无序列表",
"fore color": "前景色",
"background color": "背景色",
"row count": "行数",
"column count": "列数",
"save": "确定",
"upload": "上传",
"progress": "进度",
"unknown": "未知",
"please wait": "请稍等",
"error": "错误",
"abort": "中断",
"reset": "重置"
}
},
// 隐藏不想要显示出来的模块
// the modules you don't want
hiddenModules: [],
// 自定义要显示的模块，并控制顺序
// keep only the modules you want and customize the order.
// can be used with hiddenModules together
visibleModules: [
"text",
"color",
"font",
"align",
"list",
"link",
"unlink",
"tabulation",
"image",
"hr",
"eraser",
"undo",
"full-screen",
"info",
],
// 扩展模块，具体可以参考examples或查看源码
// extended modules
modules: {
//omit,reference to source code of build-in modules
}
})
<editor :content="content" :height="500" :z-index="1000" :auto-height="true" :show-module-name="false"></editor>
编辑内容
The html content to edit
编辑器高度，如果设置了
auto-height为true，将设置为编辑器的最小高度.
The height or min-height ( if auto-height is true ) of editor.
层级，将会设置编辑器容量的
z-index样式属性,默认为1000.
Sets z-index style property of editor,default 1000.
是否自动根据内容控制编辑器高度,默认为true.
Resize editor height automatically,default true.
局部设置是否显示模块名称，会覆盖全局的设定.
Set
showModuleName locally.
<editor @change="updateData"></editor>
每次内容有变动时触发,回传改变后的内容.
Emited when the content changes,and pass the current content as event data.