openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vhe

vue-html5-editor-2

by 台俊峰
0.5.5 (see all)

An html5 wysiwyg editor for vue

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

944

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

简介 Intro

Vue-html5-editor是一个Vue的富文本编辑器插件，简洁灵活可扩展，适用于vue2.0以上版本，支持IE11.

Vue-html5-editor is an html5 wysiwyg editor for vue,easy and flexible,compatible with Vue.js 2.0+,support IE11.

screenshot

点击查看演示效果 Demo is here

安装 Installation

Npm

npm install vue-html5-editor --save-dev

引入并安装作为全局组件

import and install as global component

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueHtml5Editor from 'vue-html5-editor'
Vue.use(VueHtml5Editor,options);

同样你也可以作为局部组件使用，方便在不同的场景里使用不同的配置.

const editor1 = new VueHtml5Editor(options1)
const app1 = new Vue({
    components:{
        editor1
    }
})
const editor2 = new VueHtml5Editor(options2)
const app2 = new Vue({
    components:{
        editor2
    }
})

浏览器直接使用 browser

<script src="serverpath/vue.js"></script>
<script src="serverpath/vue-html5-editor.js"></script>

通过全局变量VueHtml5Editor来安装.

Install using global variable VueHtml5Editor.

Vue.use(VueHtml5Editor, options)

使用说明 Usage

模板代码如下：

template code as follows:

<vue-html5-editor :content="content" :height="500"></vue-html5-editor>

options

Vue.use(VueHtml5Editor, {
    // 全局组件名称，使用new VueHtml5Editor(options)时该选项无效 
    // global component name
    name: "vue-html5-editor",
    // 是否显示模块名称，开启的话会在工具栏的图标后台直接显示名称
    // if set true,will append module name to toolbar after icon
    showModuleName: false,
    // 自定义各个图标的class，默认使用的是font-awesome提供的图标
    // custom icon class of built-in modules,default using font-awesome
    icons: {
        text: "fa fa-pencil",
        color: "fa fa-paint-brush",
        font: "fa fa-font",
        align: "fa fa-align-justify",
        list: "fa fa-list",
        link: "fa fa-chain",
        unlink: "fa fa-chain-broken",
        tabulation: "fa fa-table",
        image: "fa fa-file-image-o",
        hr: "fa fa-minus",
        eraser: "fa fa-eraser",
        undo: "fa-undo fa",
        "full-screen": "fa fa-arrows-alt",
        info: "fa fa-info",
    },
    // 配置图片模块
    // config image module
    image: {
        // 文件最大体积，单位字节  max file size
        sizeLimit: 512 * 1024,
        // 上传参数,默认把图片转为base64而不上传
        // upload config,default null and convert image to base64
        upload: {
            url: null,
            headers: {},
            params: {},
            fieldName: {}
        },
        // 压缩参数,默认使用localResizeIMG进行压缩,设置为null禁止压缩
        // compression config,default resize image by localResizeIMG (https://github.com/think2011/localResizeIMG)
        // set null to disable compression
        compress: {
            width: 1600,
            height: 1600,
            quality: 80
        },
        // 响应数据处理,最终返回图片链接
        // handle response data，return image url
        uploadHandler(responseText){
            //default accept json data like  {ok:false,msg:"unexpected"} or {ok:true,data:"image url"}
            var json = JSON.parse(responseText)
            if (!json.ok) {
                alert(json.msg)
            } else {
                return json.data
            }
        }
    },
    // 语言，内建的有英文（en-us）和中文（zh-cn）
    //default en-us, en-us and zh-cn are built-in
    language: "zh-cn",
    // 自定义语言
    i18n: {
        //specify your language here
        "zh-cn": {
            "align": "对齐方式",
            "image": "图片",
            "list": "列表",
            "link": "链接",
            "unlink": "去除链接",
            "table": "表格",
            "font": "文字",
            "full screen": "全屏",
            "text": "排版",
            "eraser": "格式清除",
            "info": "关于",
            "color": "颜色",
            "please enter a url": "请输入地址",
            "create link": "创建链接",
            "bold": "加粗",
            "italic": "倾斜",
            "underline": "下划线",
            "strike through": "删除线",
            "subscript": "上标",
            "superscript": "下标",
            "heading": "标题",
            "font name": "字体",
            "font size": "文字大小",
            "left justify": "左对齐",
            "center justify": "居中",
            "right justify": "右对齐",
            "ordered list": "有序列表",
            "unordered list": "无序列表",
            "fore color": "前景色",
            "background color": "背景色",
            "row count": "行数",
            "column count": "列数",
            "save": "确定",
            "upload": "上传",
            "progress": "进度",
            "unknown": "未知",
            "please wait": "请稍等",
            "error": "错误",
            "abort": "中断",
            "reset": "重置"
        }
    },
    // 隐藏不想要显示出来的模块
    // the modules you don't want
    hiddenModules: [],
    // 自定义要显示的模块，并控制顺序
    // keep only the modules you want and customize the order.
    // can be used with hiddenModules together
    visibleModules: [
        "text",
        "color",
        "font",
        "align",
        "list",
        "link",
        "unlink",
        "tabulation",
        "image",
        "hr",
        "eraser",
        "undo",
        "full-screen",
        "info",
    ],
    // 扩展模块，具体可以参考examples或查看源码
    // extended modules
    modules: {
        //omit,reference to source code of build-in modules
    }
})

组件属性 attributes

<editor :content="content" :height="500" :z-index="1000" :auto-height="true" :show-module-name="false"></editor>

content

编辑内容

The html content to edit

height

编辑器高度，如果设置了auto-height为true，将设置为编辑器的最小高度.

The height or min-height ( if auto-height is true ) of editor.

z-index

层级，将会设置编辑器容量的z-index样式属性,默认为1000.

Sets z-index style property of editor,default 1000.

auto-height

是否自动根据内容控制编辑器高度,默认为true.

Resize editor height automatically,default true.

show-module-name

局部设置是否显示模块名称，会覆盖全局的设定.

Set showModuleName locally.

事件

<editor @change="updateData"></editor>

change

每次内容有变动时触发,回传改变后的内容.

Emited when the content changes,and pass the current content as event data.

License

Apache-2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial