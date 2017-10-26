简介 Intro

Vue-html5-editor是一个Vue的富文本编辑器插件，简洁灵活可扩展，适用于vue2.0以上版本，支持IE11.

Vue-html5-editor is an html5 wysiwyg editor for vue,easy and flexible,compatible with Vue.js 2.0+,support IE11.

点击查看演示效果 Demo is here

安装 Installation

Npm

npm install vue-html5-editor --save-dev

引入并安装作为全局组件

import and install as global component

import Vue from 'vue' import VueHtml5Editor from 'vue-html5-editor' Vue.use(VueHtml5Editor,options);

同样你也可以作为局部组件使用，方便在不同的场景里使用不同的配置.

const editor1 = new VueHtml5Editor(options1) const app1 = new Vue({ components :{ editor1 } }) const editor2 = new VueHtml5Editor(options2) const app2 = new Vue({ components :{ editor2 } })

浏览器直接使用 browser

< script src = "serverpath/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "serverpath/vue-html5-editor.js" > </ script >

通过全局变量 VueHtml5Editor 来安装.

Install using global variable VueHtml5Editor .

Vue.use(VueHtml5Editor, options)

使用说明 Usage

模板代码如下：

template code as follows:

< vue-html5-editor :content = "content" :height = "500" > </ vue-html5-editor >

options

Vue.use(VueHtml5Editor, { name : "vue-html5-editor" , showModuleName : false , icons : { text : "fa fa-pencil" , color : "fa fa-paint-brush" , font : "fa fa-font" , align : "fa fa-align-justify" , list : "fa fa-list" , link : "fa fa-chain" , unlink : "fa fa-chain-broken" , tabulation : "fa fa-table" , image : "fa fa-file-image-o" , hr : "fa fa-minus" , eraser : "fa fa-eraser" , undo : "fa-undo fa" , "full-screen" : "fa fa-arrows-alt" , info : "fa fa-info" , }, image : { sizeLimit : 512 * 1024 , upload : { url : null , headers : {}, params : {}, fieldName : {} }, compress : { width : 1600 , height : 1600 , quality : 80 }, uploadHandler(responseText){ var json = JSON .parse(responseText) if (!json.ok) { alert(json.msg) } else { return json.data } } }, language : "zh-cn" , i18n : { "zh-cn" : { "align" : "对齐方式" , "image" : "图片" , "list" : "列表" , "link" : "链接" , "unlink" : "去除链接" , "table" : "表格" , "font" : "文字" , "full screen" : "全屏" , "text" : "排版" , "eraser" : "格式清除" , "info" : "关于" , "color" : "颜色" , "please enter a url" : "请输入地址" , "create link" : "创建链接" , "bold" : "加粗" , "italic" : "倾斜" , "underline" : "下划线" , "strike through" : "删除线" , "subscript" : "上标" , "superscript" : "下标" , "heading" : "标题" , "font name" : "字体" , "font size" : "文字大小" , "left justify" : "左对齐" , "center justify" : "居中" , "right justify" : "右对齐" , "ordered list" : "有序列表" , "unordered list" : "无序列表" , "fore color" : "前景色" , "background color" : "背景色" , "row count" : "行数" , "column count" : "列数" , "save" : "确定" , "upload" : "上传" , "progress" : "进度" , "unknown" : "未知" , "please wait" : "请稍等" , "error" : "错误" , "abort" : "中断" , "reset" : "重置" } }, hiddenModules : [], visibleModules : [ "text" , "color" , "font" , "align" , "list" , "link" , "unlink" , "tabulation" , "image" , "hr" , "eraser" , "undo" , "full-screen" , "info" , ], modules : { } })

组件属性 attributes

< editor :content = "content" :height = "500" :z-index = "1000" :auto-height = "true" :show-module-name = "false" > </ editor >

content

编辑内容

The html content to edit

height

编辑器高度，如果设置了 auto-height 为true，将设置为编辑器的最小高度.

The height or min-height ( if auto-height is true ) of editor.

层级，将会设置编辑器容量的 z-index 样式属性,默认为1000.

Sets z-index style property of editor,default 1000.

是否自动根据内容控制编辑器高度,默认为true.

Resize editor height automatically,default true.

局部设置是否显示模块名称，会覆盖全局的设定.

Set showModuleName locally.

事件

< editor @ change = "updateData" > </ editor >

change

每次内容有变动时触发,回传改变后的内容.

Emited when the content changes,and pass the current content as event data.

License

Apache-2.0