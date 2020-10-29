Vue mixin for Html2Canvas
npm install vue-html2canvas
Or
yarn add vue-html2canvas
main.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueHtml2Canvas from 'vue-html2canvas';
Vue.use(VueHtml2Canvas);
component
<template>
<div>
<!-- SOURCE -->
<div ref="printMe" style="padding: 10px; background: #f5da55">
<h1 style="color: #000; ">Print me!</h1>
</div>
<!-- OUTPUT -->
<img :src="output">
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
output: null
}
},
methods: {
async print() {
const el = this.$refs.printMe;
// add option type to get the image version
// if not provided the promise will return
// the canvas.
const options = {
type: 'dataURL'
}
this.output = await this.$html2canvas(el, options);
}
},
mounted() {
this.print()
}
}
</script>
