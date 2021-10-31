Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
vue-html-to-paper
●
by mycurelabs
●
1.4.4 (see all)
Vue mixin for paper printing html elements.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i vue-html-to-paper
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
6.3K
GitHub Stars
240
Maintenance
Last Commit
4mos
ago
Contributors
8
Package
Dependencies
0
License
ISC
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Vue Printing
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
Readme
Vue HTML to Paper
Vue mixin for paper printing html elements.
Demo
Documentation
Made with ❤️ by Jofferson Ramirez Tiquez
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
1
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
Mg Pyae Phyo Aung
●
1 Rating
●
0 Reviews
●
July 17, 2020
Abandoned
Alternatives
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-diagrams
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
580
vep
vue-easy-print
This is a vue.js-based printing component
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
323
vqp
vue-qr-print
Vue QR Print (NPM Library)
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
vp
@eyelly/vue-printer
A simple react component for partial printing on the browser
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
vpp
vue-perfect-print
基于Vue的打印组件
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
See 6 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial