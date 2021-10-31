openbase logo
vue-html-to-paper

by mycurelabs
1.4.4 (see all)

vue-html-to-paper

Vue mixin for paper printing html elements.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vue Printing

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Vue HTML to Paper

Vue HTML to Paper

Made with ❤️ by Jofferson Ramirez Tiquez

Made with ❤️ by Jofferson Ramirez Tiquez

100
Mg Pyae Phyo Aung1 Rating0 Reviews
July 17, 2020
Abandoned

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-diagramsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
580
vep
vue-easy-printThis is a vue.js-based printing component
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
323
vqp
vue-qr-printVue QR Print (NPM Library)
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
vp
@eyelly/vue-printer A simple react component for partial printing on the browser
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
vpp
vue-perfect-print基于Vue的打印组件
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
