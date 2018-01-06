openbase logo
vue-html-loader

by vuejs
1.2.4 (see all)

html loader module for webpack

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.5K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

DEPRECATED

This is only used by the now outdated 8.x version of vue-loader.

vue-html-loader

This is a fork of html-loader with some modifications for handling Vue templates.

Config

You can config the loader's behavior by adding an html field under vue in your webpack config:

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  // ...
  vue: {
    html: {
      // all loader queries can be specified here
      // also, you can specify options for htmlMinifier here.
    }
  }
}

Original README below

Exports HTML as string. HTML is minimized when the compiler demands.

By default every local <img src="image.png"> is required (require("./image.png")). You may need to specify loaders for images in your configuration (recommended file-loader or url-loader).

You can specify which tag-attribute combination should be processed by this loader via the query parameter attrs. Pass an array or a space-separated list of <tag>:<attribute> combinations. (Default: attrs=img:src)

To completely disable tag-attribute processing (for instance, if you're handling image loading on the client side) you can pass in attrs=false.

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

Examples

With this configuration:

{
    module: { loaders: [
        { test: /\.jpg$/, loader: "file-loader" },
        { test: /\.png$/, loader: "url-loader?mimetype=image/png" }
    ]},
    output: {
        publicPath: "http://cdn.example.com/[hash]/"
    }
}

<!-- fileA.html -->
<img  src="image.jpg"  data-src="image2x.png" >

require("html!./fileA.html");
// => '<img  src="http://cdn.example.com/49e...ba9f/a9f...92ca.jpg"  data-src="image2x.png" >'

require("html?attrs=img:data-src!./file.html");
// => '<img  src="image.png"  data-src="data:image/png;base64,..." >'

require("html?attrs=img:src img:data-src!./file.html");
require("html?attrs[]=img:src&attrs[]=img:data-src!./file.html");
// => '<img  src="http://cdn.example.com/49e...ba9f/a9f...92ca.jpg"  data-src="data:image/png;base64,..." >'

require("html?-attrs!./file.html");
// => '<img  src="image.jpg"  data-src="image2x.png" >'

/// minimized by running `webpack --optimize-minimize`
// => '<img src=http://cdn.example.com/49e...ba9f/a9f...92ca.jpg data-src=data:image/png;base64,...>'

'Root-relative' urls

For urls that start with a /, the default behavior is to not translate them. If a root query parameter is set, however, it will be prepended to the url and then translated.

With the same configuration above:

<!-- fileB.html -->
<img src="/image.jpg">


require("html!./fileB.html");
// => '<img  src="/image.jpg">'

require("html?root=.!./fileB.html");
// => '<img  src="http://cdn.example.com/49e...ba9f/a9f...92ca.jpg">'

Interpolation

You can use interpolate flag to enable interpolation syntax for ES6 template strings, like so:

require("html?interpolate!./file.html");

<img src="${require(`./images/gallery.png`)}" />
<div>${require('./partials/gallery.html')}</div>

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

