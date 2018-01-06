DEPRECATED

This is only used by the now outdated 8.x version of vue-loader.

This is a fork of html-loader with some modifications for handling Vue templates.

Config

You can config the loader's behavior by adding an html field under vue in your webpack config:

module .exports = { vue : { html : { } } }

Original README below

Exports HTML as string. HTML is minimized when the compiler demands.

By default every local <img src="image.png"> is required ( require("./image.png") ). You may need to specify loaders for images in your configuration (recommended file-loader or url-loader ).

You can specify which tag-attribute combination should be processed by this loader via the query parameter attrs . Pass an array or a space-separated list of <tag>:<attribute> combinations. (Default: attrs=img:src )

To completely disable tag-attribute processing (for instance, if you're handling image loading on the client side) you can pass in attrs=false .

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

Examples

With this configuration:

{ module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.jpg$/ , loader : "file-loader" }, { test : /\.png$/ , loader : "url-loader?mimetype=image/png" } ]}, output : { publicPath : "http://cdn.example.com/[hash]/" } }

< img src = "image.jpg" data-src = "image2x.png" >

require ( "html!./fileA.html" ); require ( "html?attrs=img:data-src!./file.html" ); require ( "html?attrs=img:src img:data-src!./file.html" ); require ( "html?attrs[]=img:src&attrs[]=img:data-src!./file.html" ); require ( "html?-attrs!./file.html" );

'Root-relative' urls

For urls that start with a / , the default behavior is to not translate them. If a root query parameter is set, however, it will be prepended to the url and then translated.

With the same configuration above:

< img src = "/image.jpg" >

require ( "html!./fileB.html" ); require ( "html?root=.!./fileB.html" );

Interpolation

You can use interpolate flag to enable interpolation syntax for ES6 template strings, like so:

require ( "html?interpolate!./file.html" );

< img src = "${require(`./images/gallery.png`)}" /> < div > ${require('./partials/gallery.html')} </ div >

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)