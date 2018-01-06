This is only used by the now outdated 8.x version of vue-loader.
This is a fork of html-loader with some modifications for handling Vue templates.
You can config the loader's behavior by adding an
html field under
vue in your webpack config:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
vue: {
html: {
// all loader queries can be specified here
// also, you can specify options for htmlMinifier here.
}
}
}
Exports HTML as string. HTML is minimized when the compiler demands.
By default every local
<img src="image.png"> is required (
require("./image.png")). You may need to specify loaders for images in your configuration (recommended
file-loader or
url-loader).
You can specify which tag-attribute combination should be processed by this loader via the query parameter
attrs. Pass an array or a space-separated list of
<tag>:<attribute> combinations. (Default:
attrs=img:src)
To completely disable tag-attribute processing (for instance, if you're handling image loading on the client side) you can pass in
attrs=false.
With this configuration:
{
module: { loaders: [
{ test: /\.jpg$/, loader: "file-loader" },
{ test: /\.png$/, loader: "url-loader?mimetype=image/png" }
]},
output: {
publicPath: "http://cdn.example.com/[hash]/"
}
}
<!-- fileA.html -->
<img src="image.jpg" data-src="image2x.png" >
require("html!./fileA.html");
// => '<img src="http://cdn.example.com/49e...ba9f/a9f...92ca.jpg" data-src="image2x.png" >'
require("html?attrs=img:data-src!./file.html");
// => '<img src="image.png" data-src="data:image/png;base64,..." >'
require("html?attrs=img:src img:data-src!./file.html");
require("html?attrs[]=img:src&attrs[]=img:data-src!./file.html");
// => '<img src="http://cdn.example.com/49e...ba9f/a9f...92ca.jpg" data-src="data:image/png;base64,..." >'
require("html?-attrs!./file.html");
// => '<img src="image.jpg" data-src="image2x.png" >'
/// minimized by running `webpack --optimize-minimize`
// => '<img src=http://cdn.example.com/49e...ba9f/a9f...92ca.jpg data-src=data:image/png;base64,...>'
For urls that start with a
/, the default behavior is to not translate them.
If a
root query parameter is set, however, it will be prepended to the url
and then translated.
With the same configuration above:
<!-- fileB.html -->
<img src="/image.jpg">
require("html!./fileB.html");
// => '<img src="/image.jpg">'
require("html?root=.!./fileB.html");
// => '<img src="http://cdn.example.com/49e...ba9f/a9f...92ca.jpg">'
You can use
interpolate flag to enable interpolation syntax for ES6 template strings, like so:
require("html?interpolate!./file.html");
<img src="${require(`./images/gallery.png`)}" />
<div>${require('./partials/gallery.html')}</div>