Use tagged template string in Vue.js render function

Why is this useful?

If you want to use Vue without a bundler / transpiler, this library will (reasonably) make your app smaller:

Vue (runtime + template compiler): 32kB gzipped

Vue (runtime + vue-html): 23kB gzipped

What's the downside? No handy sugars like v-model support.

Install

$ npm install --save vue-html

CDN versions:

UMD : https://unpkg.com/vue-html/dist/html.js (exposed as window.HTML )

: https://unpkg.com/vue-html/dist/html.js (exposed as ) ESM : https://unpkg.com/vue-html/dist/html.es.js

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import HTML from 'vue-html' Vue.use(HTML) const Todos = { props : [ 'todos' ], render(html) { return html` < ul > ${ this .todos.map((todo, index) => { return html` < li key = ${index} > ${todo} </ li > ` } ) } </ ul > ` } } new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { todos : [ 'Conquer the world' , 'Rewrite Peco' ], todo : '' }, methods : { add() { this .todos.push( this .todo) this .todo = '' } }, render(html) { return html` < div > < input value = ${ this .todo} onInput = ${e => ( this .todo = e.target.value)} /> < button type = "button" onClick = ${ this .add} >Add </ button > < hr /> < ${Todos} todos = ${ this .todos} /> </ div > ` } })

The usage is very similar to Vue JSX except that the html function is powered by HTM (Hyperscript Tagged Markup).

Using Components

const App = { render(html) { return html` < div > < ${Todos} /> < ${Todos} > or with children <//> </ div > ` } }

You can also use the traditional way of using local / global components:

const App = { render(html) { return html` < div > < Todos /> </ div > ` }, components : { Todos } }

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT © EGOIST