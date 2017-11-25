A Howler.js mixin for Vue 2 that makes it easy to create custom audio player components

Installation

$ npm install vue-howler

Usage

First create a component that uses the mixin

audio-player.vue

<script> import VueHowler from 'vue-howler' export default { mixins: [VueHowler] } </script> <template> <div> <span>Total duration: {{ duration }} seconds</span> <span>Progress: {{ (progress * 100) }}%</span> <button @click="togglePlayback">{{ playing ? 'Pause' : 'Play' }}</button> <button @click="stop">Stop</button> </div> </template>

Then you can use that component in your templates

home.vue

<script> import AudioPlayer from './audio-player.vue' export default { components: { AudioPlayer }, data () { return { audioSources: [ "assets/audio/music.webm", "assets/audio/fallback.mp3", "assets/audio/fallback2.wav" ] } } } </script> <template> <div> <audio-player :sources="audioSources" :loop="true"></audio-player> </div> </template>

API

Props

sources

Type: String[] - Required

An array of audio file urls

html5

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to force HTML5 Audio

loop

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to start the playback again automatically after it is done playing

preload

Type: Boolean - Default: true

Whether to start downloading the audio file when the component is mounted

autoplay

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to start the playback when the component is mounted

formats

Type: String[] - Default: []

Howler.js automatically detects your file format from the extension, but you may also specify a format in situations where extraction won't work (such as with a SoundCloud stream)

xhrWithCredentials

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to enable the withCredentials flag on XHR requests used to fetch audio files when using Web Audio API (see reference)

Data

playing

Type: Boolean

Whether audio is currently playing

muted

Type: Boolean

Whether the audio playback is muted

volume

Type: Number

The volume of the playback on a scale of 0 to 1

rate

Type: Number

The rate (speed) of the playback on a scale of 0.5 to 4

seek

Type: Number

The position of the playback in seconds

duration

Type: Number

The duration of the audio in seconds

progress

Type: Number

The progress of the playback on a scale of 0 to 1

Methods

Start the playback

Pause the playback

Toggle playing or pausing the playback

Stop the playback (also resets the seek to 0 )

Mute the playback

Unmute the playback

Toggle muting and unmuting the playback

Set the volume of the playback (value is clamped between 0 and 1 )

Set the rate (speed) of the playback (value is clamped between 0.5 and 4 )

Set the position of the playback (value is clamped between 0 and duration )

Set the progress of the playback (value is clamped between 0 and 1 )

License

MIT © Mick Dekkers