openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vh

vue-howler

by Mick Dekkers
0.7.0 (see all)

[UNMAINTAINED] A Howler.js mixin for Vue 2 that makes it easy to create custom audio player components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

276

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Audio Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-howler Version

A Howler.js mixin for Vue 2 that makes it easy to create custom audio player components

Installation

$ npm install vue-howler

Usage

First create a component that uses the mixin

audio-player.vue

<script>
  import VueHowler from 'vue-howler'

  export default {
    mixins: [VueHowler]
  }
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    <span>Total duration: {{ duration }} seconds</span>
    <span>Progress: {{ (progress * 100) }}%</span>
    <button @click="togglePlayback">{{ playing ? 'Pause' : 'Play' }}</button>
    <button @click="stop">Stop</button>
  </div>
</template>

Then you can use that component in your templates

home.vue

<script>
  import AudioPlayer from './audio-player.vue'

  export default {
    components: {
      AudioPlayer
    },

    data () {
      return {
        audioSources: [
          "assets/audio/music.webm",
          "assets/audio/fallback.mp3",
          "assets/audio/fallback2.wav"
        ]
      }
    }
  }
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    <audio-player :sources="audioSources" :loop="true"></audio-player>
  </div>
</template>

API

Props

sources

Type: String[] - Required

An array of audio file urls

html5

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to force HTML5 Audio

loop

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to start the playback again automatically after it is done playing

preload

Type: Boolean - Default: true

Whether to start downloading the audio file when the component is mounted

autoplay

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to start the playback when the component is mounted

formats

Type: String[] - Default: []

Howler.js automatically detects your file format from the extension, but you may also specify a format in situations where extraction won't work (such as with a SoundCloud stream)

xhrWithCredentials

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to enable the withCredentials flag on XHR requests used to fetch audio files when using Web Audio API (see reference)

Data

playing

Type: Boolean

Whether audio is currently playing

muted

Type: Boolean

Whether the audio playback is muted

volume

Type: Number

The volume of the playback on a scale of 0 to 1

rate

Type: Number

The rate (speed) of the playback on a scale of 0.5 to 4

seek

Type: Number

The position of the playback in seconds

duration

Type: Number

The duration of the audio in seconds

progress

Type: Number

The progress of the playback on a scale of 0 to 1

Methods

play()

Start the playback

pause()

Pause the playback

togglePlayback()

Toggle playing or pausing the playback

stop()

Stop the playback (also resets the seek to 0)

mute()

Mute the playback

unmute()

Unmute the playback

toggleMute()

Toggle muting and unmuting the playback

setVolume(volume)

Set the volume of the playback (value is clamped between 0 and 1)

setRate(rate)

Set the rate (speed) of the playback (value is clamped between 0.5 and 4)

setSeek(seek)

Set the position of the playback (value is clamped between 0 and duration)

setProgress(progress)

Set the progress of the playback (value is clamped between 0 and 1)

License

MIT © Mick Dekkers

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vav
vue-audio-visualVueJS audio visualization components
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vp
vue-plyrA Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
var
vue-audio-recorderA simple audio recorder for VueJS applications
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
834
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@vime/vueCustomizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
248
va
vue-aplayer:cake: Easy-to-use music player for Vue 2.x
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
998
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
wav
w-audioplayer-vueAn audio player by howler.
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
32
See 21 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial