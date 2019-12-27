openbase logo
vue-hot-reload-api

by vuejs
2.3.4 (see all)

🌶️ Hot reload API for Vue components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9M

GitHub Stars

453

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-hot-reload-api

Note: vue-hot-reload-api@2.x only works with vue@2.x

Hot reload API for Vue components. This is what vue-loader and vueify use under the hood.

Usage

You will only be using this if you are writing some build toolchain based on Vue components. For normal application usage, just use vue-loader or vueify.

// define a component as an options object
const myComponentOptions = {
  data () { ... },
  created () { ... },
  render () { ... }
}

// assuming Webpack's HMR API.
// https://webpack.js.org/guides/hot-module-replacement/
if (module.hot) {
  const api = require('vue-hot-reload-api')
  const Vue = require('vue')

  // make the API aware of the Vue that you are using.
  // also checks compatibility.
  api.install(Vue)

  // compatibility can be checked via api.compatible after installation
  if (!api.compatible) {
    throw new Error('vue-hot-reload-api is not compatible with the version of Vue you are using.')
  }

  // indicate this module can be hot-reloaded
  module.hot.accept()

  if (!module.hot.data) {
    // for each component option object to be hot-reloaded,
    // you need to create a record for it with a unique id.
    // do this once on startup.
    api.createRecord('very-unique-id', myComponentOptions)
  } else {
    // if a component has only its template or render function changed,
    // you can force a re-render for all its active instances without
    // destroying/re-creating them. This keeps all current app state intact.
    api.rerender('very-unique-id', myComponentOptions)

    // --- OR ---

    // if a component has non-template/render options changed,
    // it needs to be fully reloaded. This will destroy and re-create all its
    // active instances (and their children).
    api.reload('very-unique-id', myComponentOptions)
  }
}

License

MIT

