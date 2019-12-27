Note:
vue-hot-reload-api@2.xonly works with
vue@2.x
Hot reload API for Vue components. This is what vue-loader and vueify use under the hood.
You will only be using this if you are writing some build toolchain based on Vue components. For normal application usage, just use
vue-loader or
vueify.
// define a component as an options object
const myComponentOptions = {
data () { ... },
created () { ... },
render () { ... }
}
// assuming Webpack's HMR API.
// https://webpack.js.org/guides/hot-module-replacement/
if (module.hot) {
const api = require('vue-hot-reload-api')
const Vue = require('vue')
// make the API aware of the Vue that you are using.
// also checks compatibility.
api.install(Vue)
// compatibility can be checked via api.compatible after installation
if (!api.compatible) {
throw new Error('vue-hot-reload-api is not compatible with the version of Vue you are using.')
}
// indicate this module can be hot-reloaded
module.hot.accept()
if (!module.hot.data) {
// for each component option object to be hot-reloaded,
// you need to create a record for it with a unique id.
// do this once on startup.
api.createRecord('very-unique-id', myComponentOptions)
} else {
// if a component has only its template or render function changed,
// you can force a re-render for all its active instances without
// destroying/re-creating them. This keeps all current app state intact.
api.rerender('very-unique-id', myComponentOptions)
// --- OR ---
// if a component has non-template/render options changed,
// it needs to be fully reloaded. This will destroy and re-create all its
// active instances (and their children).
api.reload('very-unique-id', myComponentOptions)
}
}