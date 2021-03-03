👋 You might want to use Vue Horizontal instead!

Vue Horizontal is another take on the horizontal layout written by me with an ultra simple implementation that is extensible and moves the responsibility to the user rather than the library. With zero dependencies, 3 KB for CDN users it's built for your production needs.

Vue Horizontal is a rewrite of this library with many more focus such as end-to-end testing on real browsers, SSG/SSR CI testing to make sure all code is SSG/SSR compliant for your SEO! Documentation are also extensible with everything you can think of about horizontal layout documentation through and through.

Vue Horizontal also contains a snippet dossier with many SPA/SSR/SSG friendly recipes for your design needs. Vue Horizontal is not just a library, it's a place for everything horizontal.

Vue Horizontal List

A pure vue native horizontal list implementation for mobile/touch and responsive web. Check it out here: fuxingloh.github.io/vue-horizontal-list.

I created this because I like how AirBnb does their horizontal list, I couldn't find a library that is simple and close to it.

Installation

npm i vue-horizontal-list or yarn add vue-horizontal-list

Check out this alternative project maintained by me for a new take on horizontal layout in vue.

Basic usage

<vue-horizontal-list :items="items" :options="{ responsive: [ { end: 576, size: 1 }, { start: 576, end: 768, size: 2 }, { size: 3 }, ], }" > <template v-slot:default="{item}"> <div class="item"> <h5>{{item.title}}</h5> <p>{{item.content}}</p> </div> </template> </vue-horizontal-list>

Features

Lightweight implementation with 1 dependencies.

SSR supported

Mobile touch screen friendly

Invisible scroll bar for consistent Windows and MacOS browsing experience.

Snap to the nearest item in the horizontal-list when scrolling.

Windowed & Full-screen mode The windowed mode will respect the container and not show overflowing item Full-screen mode will show overflowing item, best result for small screen

Dynamic responsive breakpoint configuration

Navigation control will show up dynamically for larger screen

Touch screen friendly

Slideshow autoplay by @Draccano.

Slot different content at the beginning, or the ending of the items list by @Draccano.

Minimal config setup

Tested on chrome, edge and safari

Examples

All available options

const options = { item : { class : "" , padding : 12 , }, list : { class : "" , windowed : 1200 , padding : 24 , }, responsive : [ { end : 576 , size : 1 }, { start : 576 , end : 768 , size : 2 }, { start : 768 , end : 992 , size : 3 }, { start : 992 , end : 1200 , size : 4 }, { start : 1200 , size : 5 }, ], navigation : { start : 992 , color : "#000" , }, position : { start : 1 , }, autoplay : { play : true , speed : 1800 , repeat : true , }, };

Advanced usage

<template> <div id="app"> <section> <vue-horizontal-list :items="items" :options="options"> <template v-slot:nav-prev> <div>👈</div> </template> <template v-slot:nav-next> <div>👉</div> </template> <template v-slot:start> <div>First Item</div> </template> <template v-slot:end> <div>Last Item</div> </template> <template v-slot:default="{ item }"> <div class="item"> <h5>{{ item.title }}</h5> <p>{{ item.content }}</p> </div> </template> </vue-horizontal-list> </section> </div> </template> <script> import Vue from "vue"; import VueHorizontalList from "@/vue-horizontal-list.vue"; export default Vue.extend({ name: "ServeDev", components: { VueHorizontalList, }, data() { return { options: { responsive: [ { end: 576, size: 1 }, { start: 576, end: 768, size: 2 }, { start: 768, end: 992, size: 3 }, { size: 4 }, ], list: { // 1200 because @media (min-width: 1200px) and therefore I want to switch to windowed mode windowed: 1200, // Because: #app {padding: 80px 24px;} padding: 24, }, position: { start: 2, }, autoplay: { play: true, repeat: true, speed: 2500 }, }, items: [ { title: "Item 0", content: "Content item with description" }, { title: "Item 1", content: "Content item with description" }, { title: "Item 2", content: "Content item with description" }, ], }; }, }); </script> <style> body { margin: 0; padding: 0; } #app { max-width: 1400px; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; padding: 80px 24px; } @media (min-width: 1200px) { #app { padding-left: 80px; padding-right: 80px; } } </style>

Development

yarn # to setup yarn run examples:serve # to dev and test

Contributions

For any question or feature request please feel free to create an issue or pull request.