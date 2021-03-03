Vue Horizontal is another take on the horizontal layout written by me with an ultra simple implementation that is extensible and moves the responsibility to the user rather than the library. With zero dependencies, 3 KB for CDN users it's built for your production needs.
Vue Horizontal is a rewrite of this library with many more focus such as end-to-end testing on real browsers, SSG/SSR CI testing to make sure all code is SSG/SSR compliant for your SEO! Documentation are also extensible with everything you can think of about horizontal layout documentation through and through.
Vue Horizontal also contains a snippet dossier with many SPA/SSR/SSG friendly recipes for your design needs. Vue Horizontal is not just a library, it's a place for everything horizontal.
A pure vue native horizontal list implementation for mobile/touch and responsive web. Check it out here: fuxingloh.github.io/vue-horizontal-list.
I created this because I like how AirBnb does their horizontal list, I couldn't find a library that is simple and close to it.
npm i vue-horizontal-list
# or
yarn add vue-horizontal-list
Check out this alternative project maintained by me for a new take on horizontal layout in vue.
<vue-horizontal-list
:items="items"
:options="{
responsive: [
{ end: 576, size: 1 },
{ start: 576, end: 768, size: 2 },
{ size: 3 },
],
}"
>
<template v-slot:default="{item}">
<div class="item">
<h5>{{item.title}}</h5>
<p>{{item.content}}</p>
</div>
</template>
</vue-horizontal-list>
const options = {
item: {
// css class to inject into each individual item
class: "",
// padding between each item
padding: 12,
},
list: {
// css class for the parent of item
class: "",
// maximum width of the list it can extend to before switching to windowed mode, basically think of the bootstrap container max-width
// windowed is used to toggle between full-screen mode and container mode
windowed: 1200,
// padding of the list, if container < windowed what is the left-right padding of the list
// during full-screen mode the padding will added to left & right to centralise the item
padding: 24,
},
responsive: [
// responsive breakpoints to calculate how many items to show in the list at each width interval
// it will always fall back to these:
{ end: 576, size: 1 },
{ start: 576, end: 768, size: 2 },
{ start: 768, end: 992, size: 3 },
{ start: 992, end: 1200, size: 4 },
{ start: 1200, size: 5 },
],
navigation: {
// when to show navigation
start: 992,
color: "#000",
},
position: {
// Start from '1' on mounted.
start: 1,
},
autoplay: {
// enable/disable playing slideshow
play: true,
// the delay duration between slides in milliseconds
speed: 1800,
// if setup, the slideshow will be in the loop.
repeat: true,
},
};
<template>
<div id="app">
<section>
<vue-horizontal-list :items="items" :options="options">
<template v-slot:nav-prev>
<div>👈</div>
</template>
<template v-slot:nav-next>
<div>👉</div>
</template>
<template v-slot:start>
<div>First Item</div>
</template>
<template v-slot:end>
<div>Last Item</div>
</template>
<template v-slot:default="{ item }">
<div class="item">
<h5>{{ item.title }}</h5>
<p>{{ item.content }}</p>
</div>
</template>
</vue-horizontal-list>
</section>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from "vue";
import VueHorizontalList from "@/vue-horizontal-list.vue";
export default Vue.extend({
name: "ServeDev",
components: {
VueHorizontalList,
},
data() {
return {
options: {
responsive: [
{ end: 576, size: 1 },
{ start: 576, end: 768, size: 2 },
{ start: 768, end: 992, size: 3 },
{ size: 4 },
],
list: {
// 1200 because @media (min-width: 1200px) and therefore I want to switch to windowed mode
windowed: 1200,
// Because: #app {padding: 80px 24px;}
padding: 24,
},
position: {
start: 2,
},
autoplay: { play: true, repeat: true, speed: 2500 },
},
items: [
{ title: "Item 0", content: "Content item with description" },
{ title: "Item 1", content: "Content item with description" },
{ title: "Item 2", content: "Content item with description" },
],
};
},
});
</script>
<style>
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
#app {
max-width: 1400px;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
padding: 80px 24px;
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
#app {
padding-left: 80px;
padding-right: 80px;
}
}
</style>
yarn # to setup
yarn run examples:serve # to dev and test
For any question or feature request please feel free to create an issue or pull request.