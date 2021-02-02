openbase logo
vh

vue-hljs

by SunskyXH
2.0.0 (see all)

Highlight.js plugin for Vue.js 2.0

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Build status Coverage Status

NPM

vue-hljs

Install

npm install vue-hljs --save

or

yarn add vue-hljs

Usage

import Vue from "vue";
import vueHljs from "vue-hljs";
import hljs from "highlight.js";
//if you want to use default color, import this css file
import "vue-hljs/dist/style.css";

//use
Vue.use(vueHljs, { hljs })

<div v-highlight>
  <pre>
    <code class="you can specify the language here">...</code>
  </pre>
</div>

Use your own style

This plugin use gruvbox-dark as default style.

You can wirte your own style or see highlight.js demo. And then import your css file in Vue project entry.

