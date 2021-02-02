Install

npm install vue-hljs --save

or

yarn add vue-hljs

Usage

import Vue from "vue" ; import vueHljs from "vue-hljs" ; import hljs from "highlight.js" ; import "vue-hljs/dist/style.css" ; Vue.use(vueHljs, { hljs })

< div v-highlight > < pre > < code class = "you can specify the language here" > ... </ code > </ pre > </ div >

Use your own style

This plugin use gruvbox-dark as default style.

You can wirte your own style or see highlight.js demo. And then import your css file in Vue project entry.