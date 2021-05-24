openbase logo
vh

vue-highlightjs

by Chris Hager
1.3.3 (see all)

Syntax highlighting with highlight.js for Vue.js 2.x

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.1K

GitHub Stars

323

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Syntax Highlighting

Readme

vue-highlightjs

This project is superseded by the official Highlight.js Vue plugin:

Vue.js syntax highlighting made easy, using highlight.js.

Build Status

Quickstart

Installation

Simply install the npm package vue-highlightjs:

npm install --save vue-highlightjs

Using vue-highlightjs

In your main JavaScript file (eg. main.js):

// Import Vue and vue-highlgihtjs
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueHighlightJS from 'vue-highlightjs'
import 'highlight.js/styles/default.css' // or other highlight.js theme

// Tell Vue.js to use vue-highlightjs
Vue.use(VueHighlightJS)

In your template, in order to highlight javascript code:

<!-- If your source-code lives in a variable called 'sourcecode' -->
<pre v-highlightjs="sourcecode"><code class="javascript"></code></pre>

<!-- If you want to highlight hardcoded source-code -->
<pre v-highlightjs><code class="javascript">const s = new Date().toString()</code></pre>

Contributing

Any sort of contributions and feedback is much appreciated. Just leave an issue or pull-request!

This project uses the AirBnB code style.

Please run npm run lint and npm run test before you submit a pull request! <3

About

Author: Chris Hager chris@linuxuser.at (https://www.metachris.com)

License: MIT

Contributors:

Changelog

v1.3.3

  • Documentation

v1.3.1

  • Changed const to var for compatibility with PhantomJS and UglifyJS
  • Bugfix to allow empty content

v1.2.2

  • Fixed displaying and highlighting HTML tags passed as value to the directive (thanks @nguyenvanduocit)

