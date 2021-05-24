This project is superseded by the official Highlight.js Vue plugin:

Vue.js syntax highlighting made easy, using highlight.js.

Quickstart

Installation

Simply install the npm package vue-highlightjs :

npm install --save vue-highlightjs

Using vue-highlightjs

In your main JavaScript file (eg. main.js ):

import Vue from 'vue' import VueHighlightJS from 'vue-highlightjs' import 'highlight.js/styles/default.css' Vue.use(VueHighlightJS)

In your template, in order to highlight javascript code:

< pre v-highlightjs = "sourcecode" > < code class = "javascript" > </ code > </ pre > < pre v-highlightjs > < code class = "javascript" > const s = new Date().toString() </ code > </ pre >

You can see a live example here: https://www.python-boilerplate.com/

Fiddle with it: https://jsfiddle.net/metachris/1vz9oobc/

See also this blog post for more information: https://www.metachris.com/2017/02/vuejs-syntax-highlighting-with-highlightjs/

Contributing

Any sort of contributions and feedback is much appreciated. Just leave an issue or pull-request!

This project uses the AirBnB code style.

Please run npm run lint and npm run test before you submit a pull request! <3

About

Author: Chris Hager chris@linuxuser.at (https://www.metachris.com)

License: MIT

Contributors:

Changelog

v1.3.3

Documentation

v1.3.1

Changed const to var for compatibility with PhantomJS and UglifyJS

to for compatibility with PhantomJS and UglifyJS Bugfix to allow empty content

v1.2.2