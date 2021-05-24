This project is superseded by the official Highlight.js Vue plugin:
Vue.js syntax highlighting made easy, using highlight.js.
Simply install the npm package
vue-highlightjs:
npm install --save vue-highlightjs
In your main JavaScript file (eg.
main.js):
// Import Vue and vue-highlgihtjs
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueHighlightJS from 'vue-highlightjs'
import 'highlight.js/styles/default.css' // or other highlight.js theme
// Tell Vue.js to use vue-highlightjs
Vue.use(VueHighlightJS)
In your template, in order to highlight javascript code:
<!-- If your source-code lives in a variable called 'sourcecode' -->
<pre v-highlightjs="sourcecode"><code class="javascript"></code></pre>
<!-- If you want to highlight hardcoded source-code -->
<pre v-highlightjs><code class="javascript">const s = new Date().toString()</code></pre>
Any sort of contributions and feedback is much appreciated. Just leave an issue or pull-request!
This project uses the AirBnB code style.
Please run
npm run lint and
npm run test before you submit a pull request! <3
Author: Chris Hager chris@linuxuser.at (https://www.metachris.com)
License: MIT
Contributors:
