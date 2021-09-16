ℹ️ This is the branch for vue-highlight-words 2 (For Vue 3). If you are looking for Vue 2.0 support, please check out
1.0 branch
A simple port from
react-highlight-words
Vue component to highlight words within a larger body of text.
It uses
render to handle the highlighted text instead of using
v-html or
el.innerHtml.
npm i --save vue-highlight-words
To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight.
<template>
<div id="app">
// attrs on component are applied to the wrapper `<span>`
<Highlighter class="my-highlight" :style="{ color: 'red' }"
highlightClassName="highlight"
:searchWords="keywords"
:autoEscape="true"
:textToHighlight="text"/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Highlighter from 'vue-highlight-words'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
Highlighter
},
data() {
return {
text: 'The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they\'re just playing?',
words: 'and or the'
}
},
computed: {
keywords() {
return this.words.split(' ')
}
}
}
</script>
And the
Highlighter will mark all occurrences of search terms within the text:
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|activeClassName
|String
|The class name to be applied to an active match. Use along with
activeIndex
|activeIndex
|Number
|Specify the match index that should be actively highlighted. Use along with
activeClassName
|activeStyle
|Object
|The inline style to be applied to an active match. Use along with
activeIndex
|autoEscape
|Boolean
|Escape characters in
searchWords which are meaningful in regular expressions
|caseSensitive
|Boolean
|Search should be case sensitive; defaults to
false
|findChunks
|Function
|Use a custom function to search for matching chunks. This makes it possible to use arbitrary logic when looking for matches. See the default
findChunks function in highlight-words-core for signature. Have a look at the custom findChunks example on how to use it.
|highlightClassName
|String
|CSS class name applied to highlighted text
|highlightStyle
|Object
|Inline styles applied to highlighted text
|sanitize
|Function
|Process each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature
(text: string): string
|searchWords
|Array
|✓
|Array of search words. The search terms are treated as RegExps unless
autoEscape is set.
|textToHighlight
|String
|✓
|Text to highlight matches in
|custom
|Boolean
|Whether
<Highlighter> should not wrap its content in an
<span> element. Useful when using v-slot to create a custom Highlighter.
Use a default slot with
v-slot props
type SlotProps = HighlighterItem[]
type HighlighterItem = {
text: string // chunk of text to render
attrs: HighlightAttrs
chunk: Chunk
}
type HighlightAttrs = {
class: string // class for highlight tag: highlightClassNames
key: number // index of the chunk
style: Partial<CSSStyleDeclaration> // highlightStyles
highlightIndex: number // index of highlight tag
}
type Chunk = {
start: number
end: number
highlight: boolean
}
<template>
<div id="app">
// attrs on component are applied to the wrapper `<span>`
<Highlighter class="my-highlight" :style="{ color: 'red' }"
highlightClassName="highlight"
:searchWords="keywords"
:autoEscape="true"
- :textToHighlight="text"/>
+ :textToHighlight="text"
+ custom
+ v-slot="items">
+ <div>
+ <span v-for="{chunk, text, attrs} in items" :key="attrs.key"
+ :class="{chunk.highlight: 'highlight' : ''}"
+ >{{text}}</span>
+ </div>
+ </Highlighter>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Highlighter from 'vue-highlight-words'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
Highlighter
},
data() {
return {
text: 'The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they\'re just playing?',
words: 'and or the'，
}
},
computed: {
keywords() {
return this.words.split(' ')
}
}
}
</script>
pnpm install
pnpm run serve
pnpm run build
pnpm run lint
MIT License - fork, modify and use however you want.