vhw

vue-highlight-words

by Yichang Liu
2.0.0

🖍 Vue component to highlight words within a larger body of text.

Downloads/wk 2.2K

2.2K

GitHub Stars 51

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors 2

2

Package

Dependencies 1

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable Yes?

Yes?

Readme

vue-highlight-words

ℹ️ This is the branch for vue-highlight-words 2 (For Vue 3). If you are looking for Vue 2.0 support, please check out 1.0 branch

A simple port from react-highlight-words

Vue component to highlight words within a larger body of text.

demo

Why?

It uses render to handle the highlighted text instead of using v-html or el.innerHtml.

Installation

npm i --save vue-highlight-words

Usage

To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight.

<template>
  <div id="app">
    // attrs on component are applied to the wrapper `<span>`
    <Highlighter class="my-highlight" :style="{ color: 'red' }"
      highlightClassName="highlight"
      :searchWords="keywords"
      :autoEscape="true"
      :textToHighlight="text"/>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import Highlighter from 'vue-highlight-words'

export default {
  name: 'app',
  components: {
    Highlighter
  },
  data() {
    return {
      text: 'The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they\'re just playing?',
      words: 'and or the'
    }
  },
  computed: {
    keywords() {
      return this.words.split(' ')
    }
  }
}
</script>

And the Highlighter will mark all occurrences of search terms within the text:

screen shot 2015-12-19 at 8 23 43 am

Props

PropertyTypeRequired?Description
activeClassNameStringThe class name to be applied to an active match. Use along with activeIndex
activeIndexNumberSpecify the match index that should be actively highlighted. Use along with activeClassName
activeStyleObjectThe inline style to be applied to an active match. Use along with activeIndex
autoEscapeBooleanEscape characters in searchWords which are meaningful in regular expressions
caseSensitiveBooleanSearch should be case sensitive; defaults to false
findChunksFunctionUse a custom function to search for matching chunks. This makes it possible to use arbitrary logic when looking for matches. See the default findChunks function in highlight-words-core for signature. Have a look at the custom findChunks example on how to use it.
highlightClassNameStringCSS class name applied to highlighted text
highlightStyleObjectInline styles applied to highlighted text
sanitizeFunctionProcess each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature (text: string): string
searchWordsArrayArray of search words. The search terms are treated as RegExps unless autoEscape is set.
textToHighlightStringText to highlight matches in
customBooleanWhether <Highlighter> should not wrap its content in an <span> element. Useful when using v-slot to create a custom Highlighter.

Custom render with v-slot

Use a default slot with v-slot props

type SlotProps = HighlighterItem[]

type HighlighterItem = {
  text: string // chunk of text to render
  attrs: HighlightAttrs
  chunk: Chunk
}

type HighlightAttrs = {
  class: string // class for highlight tag: highlightClassNames
  key: number // index of the chunk
  style: Partial<CSSStyleDeclaration> // highlightStyles
  highlightIndex: number // index of highlight tag
}

type Chunk = {
  start: number
  end: number
  highlight: boolean
}
For example: 
  <template>
    <div id="app">
      // attrs on component are applied to the wrapper `<span>`
      <Highlighter class="my-highlight" :style="{ color: 'red' }"
        highlightClassName="highlight"
        :searchWords="keywords"
        :autoEscape="true"
-       :textToHighlight="text"/>
+       :textToHighlight="text"
+       custom
+       v-slot="items">
+       <div>
+         <span v-for="{chunk, text, attrs} in items" :key="attrs.key"
+           :class="{chunk.highlight: 'highlight' : ''}"
+         >{{text}}</span>
+       </div>
+     </Highlighter>
    </div>
  </template>

  <script>
  import Highlighter from 'vue-highlight-words'

  export default {
    name: 'app',
    components: {
      Highlighter
    },
    data() {
      return {
        text: 'The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they\'re just playing?',
        words: 'and or the'，
      }
    },
    computed: {
      keywords() {
        return this.words.split(' ')
      }
    }
  }
  </script>

Project setup

pnpm install

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

pnpm run serve

Compiles and minifies for production

pnpm run build

Lints and fixes files

pnpm run lint

License

MIT License - fork, modify and use however you want.

