ℹ️ This is the branch for vue-highlight-words 2 (For Vue 3). If you are looking for Vue 2.0 support, please check out 1.0 branch

A simple port from react-highlight-words Vue component to highlight words within a larger body of text.

demo

It uses render to handle the highlighted text instead of using v-html or el.innerHtml .

Installation

npm i --save vue-highlight-words

Usage

To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight.

< template > < div id = "app" > // attrs on component are applied to the wrapper ` < span > ` < Highlighter class = "my-highlight" :style = "{ color: 'red' }" highlightClassName = "highlight" :searchWords = "keywords" :autoEscape = "true" :textToHighlight = "text" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import Highlighter from 'vue-highlight-words' export default { name : 'app' , components : { Highlighter }, data() { return { text : 'The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they\'re just playing?' , words : 'and or the' } }, computed : { keywords() { return this .words.split( ' ' ) } } } </ script >

And the Highlighter will mark all occurrences of search terms within the text:

Props

Property Type Required? Description activeClassName String The class name to be applied to an active match. Use along with activeIndex activeIndex Number Specify the match index that should be actively highlighted. Use along with activeClassName activeStyle Object The inline style to be applied to an active match. Use along with activeIndex autoEscape Boolean Escape characters in searchWords which are meaningful in regular expressions caseSensitive Boolean Search should be case sensitive; defaults to false findChunks Function Use a custom function to search for matching chunks. This makes it possible to use arbitrary logic when looking for matches. See the default findChunks function in highlight-words-core for signature. Have a look at the custom findChunks example on how to use it. highlightClassName String CSS class name applied to highlighted text highlightStyle Object Inline styles applied to highlighted text sanitize Function Process each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature (text: string): string searchWords Array ✓ Array of search words. The search terms are treated as RegExps unless autoEscape is set. textToHighlight String ✓ Text to highlight matches in custom Boolean Whether <Highlighter> should not wrap its content in an <span> element. Useful when using v-slot to create a custom Highlighter.

Custom render with v-slot

Use a default slot with v-slot props

type SlotProps = HighlighterItem[] type HighlighterItem = { text: string attrs: HighlightAttrs chunk: Chunk } type HighlightAttrs = { class : string key: number style: Partial<CSSStyleDeclaration> highlightIndex: number } type Chunk = { start: number end: number highlight: boolean }

For example: <template> <div id="app"> // attrs on component are applied to the wrapper `<span>` <Highlighter class="my-highlight" :style="{ color: 'red' }" highlightClassName="highlight" :searchWords="keywords" :autoEscape="true" - :textToHighlight="text"/> + :textToHighlight="text" + custom + v-slot="items"> + <div> + <span v-for="{chunk, text, attrs} in items" :key="attrs.key" + :class="{chunk.highlight: 'highlight' : ''}" + >{{text}}</span> + </div> + </Highlighter> </div> </template> <script> import Highlighter from 'vue-highlight-words' export default { name: 'app', components: { Highlighter }, data() { return { text: 'The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they\'re just playing?', words: 'and or the'， } }, computed: { keywords() { return this.words.split(' ') } } } </script>

Project setup

pnpm install

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

pnpm run serve

Compiles and minifies for production

pnpm run build

Lints and fixes files

pnpm run lint

License

MIT License - fork, modify and use however you want.