Install

yarn add highlight.js vue-highlight-component

Usage

<template> <highlight language="swift">{{ code }}</highlight> </template> <script> import hljs from 'highlight.js' import Highlight from 'vue-highlight-component' // Register the language if it's not supported by default hljs.registerLanguage('swift', require('highlight.js/lib/languages/swift')) export default { data() { return { code: `your swift code...` } }, components: { Highlight } } </script> <!-- Don't forget to include a preferred theme --> <style src="highlight.js/styles/github.css"></style>

You can also use a prop code to set the code you wanna highlight:

<template> <highlight :code="code"></highlight> </template>

Prop language is optional since highlight.js could automatically infer the language if it's not set.

Related

vue-prism-component: highlight code using prism.js and vue component

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-highlight-component © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).