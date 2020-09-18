openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vh

vue-highcharts

by Zhenye Wei
0.2.0 (see all)

📊 Highcharts component for Vue

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.1K

GitHub Stars

408

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-highcharts

GitHub Action Coverage NPM version License File size Download jsDelivr

Highcharts component for Vue.

Requirements

  • Vue >= 3.0.0
  • Highcharts >= 4.2.0

Installation

npm i -S vue-highcharts

For Vue 2, please run npm i -S vue-highcharts@0.1, and checkout document here.

Usage

Registering globally

import { createApp } from 'vue';
import Highcharts from 'highcharts';
import VueHighcharts from 'vue-highcharts';

import App from './App.vue';

const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueHighcharts, { Highcharts });
// now <Highcharts /> is available in components
Direct <script> include 
<script src="/path/to/vue/dist/vue.global.prod.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/highcharts/highcharts.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/vue-highcharts/dist/vue-highcharts.js"></script>
<script>
const { createApp } = window.Vue;
const app = createApp();
app.use(window.VueHighcharts['default'], { Highcharts: window.Highcharts });
</script>

Highstock, Highmaps and any other add-ons

import { createApp } from 'vue';
import Highcharts from 'highcharts';
import VueHighcharts from 'vue-highcharts';

import App from './App.vue';

// load these modules as your need
import loadStock from 'highcharts/modules/stock.js';
import loadMap from 'highcharts/modules/map.js';
import loadGantt from 'highcharts/modules/gantt.js';
import loadDrilldown from 'highcharts/modules/drilldown.js';
// some charts like solid gauge require `highcharts-more.js`, you can find it in official document.
import loadHighchartsMore from 'highcharts/highcharts-more.js';
import loadSolidGauge from 'highcharts/modules/solid-gauge.js';

loadStock(Highcharts);
loadMap(Highcharts);
loadGantt(Highcharts);
loadDrilldown(Highcharts);
loadHighchartsMore(Highcharts);
loadSolidGauge(Highcharts);

const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueHighcharts, { Highcharts });
// now <Highcharts />, <Highstock />, <Highmaps />, <HighchartsGantt /> is available in components
// drilldown and solid gauge are work with <Highcharts />

Registering in components

<template>
  <Highcharts />
  <Highmaps />
</template>

<script>
import Highcharts from 'highcharts';
import { createHighcharts } from 'vue-highcharts';

import loadMap from 'highcharts/modules/map.js';

loadMap(Highcharts);

export default {
  components: {
    Highcharts: createHighcharts('Highcharts', Highcharts),
    Highmaps: createHighcharts('Highmaps', Highcharts),
    // Highstock: createHighcharts('Highstock', Highcharts),
    // HighchartsGantt: createHighcharts('HighchartsGantt', Highcharts),
  },
};
</script>

Typing:

type ChartName = 'Highcharts' | 'Highstock' | 'Highmaps' | 'HighchartsGantt';
function createHighcharts(name: ChartName, Highcharts: Highcharts): VueComponent | null

Configuration options and the chart instance

<template>
  <Highcharts ref="highchartsRef" :options="chartOptions" />
  <Highstock :options="stockOptions" />
  <Highmaps :options="mapsOptions" />
  <HighchartsGantt :options="ganttOptions" />
</template>

<script>
import { ref, onMounted } from 'vue';

export default {
  setup() {
    const highchartsRef = ref(null);
    onMounted(() => {
      // access the `chart` instance with template refs
      const { chart } = highchartsRef.value;
    });
    return {
      highchartsRef,
      chartOptions: {},
      stockOptions: {},
      mapsOptions: {},
      ganttOptions: {},
    };
  },
};
</script>

The options object can be found in Highcharts API Reference.

The chart instance can be accessed with template refs.

Demo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vc
vue-chartjs📊 Vue.js wrapper for Chart.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
195K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-echartsApache ECharts component for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vc
vue-chartkickCreate beautiful JavaScript charts with one line of Vue
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
@carbon/charts-vue:bar_chart: :chart_with_upwards_trend:⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
873
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-chartsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial