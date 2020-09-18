Highcharts component for Vue.

Requirements

Vue >= 3.0.0

Highcharts >= 4.2.0

Installation

npm i -S vue-highcharts

For Vue 2, please run npm i -S vue-highcharts@0.1 , and checkout document here.

Usage

Registering globally

import { createApp } from 'vue' ; import Highcharts from 'highcharts' ; import VueHighcharts from 'vue-highcharts' ; import App from './App.vue' ; const app = createApp(App); app.use(VueHighcharts, { Highcharts });

Direct <script> include < script src = "/path/to/vue/dist/vue.global.prod.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/highcharts/highcharts.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/vue-highcharts/dist/vue-highcharts.js" > </ script > < script > const { createApp } = window .Vue; const app = createApp(); app.use( window .VueHighcharts[ 'default' ], { Highcharts : window .Highcharts }); </ script >

Highstock, Highmaps and any other add-ons

import { createApp } from 'vue' ; import Highcharts from 'highcharts' ; import VueHighcharts from 'vue-highcharts' ; import App from './App.vue' ; import loadStock from 'highcharts/modules/stock.js' ; import loadMap from 'highcharts/modules/map.js' ; import loadGantt from 'highcharts/modules/gantt.js' ; import loadDrilldown from 'highcharts/modules/drilldown.js' ; import loadHighchartsMore from 'highcharts/highcharts-more.js' ; import loadSolidGauge from 'highcharts/modules/solid-gauge.js' ; loadStock(Highcharts); loadMap(Highcharts); loadGantt(Highcharts); loadDrilldown(Highcharts); loadHighchartsMore(Highcharts); loadSolidGauge(Highcharts); const app = createApp(App); app.use(VueHighcharts, { Highcharts });

Registering in components

<template> <Highcharts /> <Highmaps /> </template> <script> import Highcharts from 'highcharts'; import { createHighcharts } from 'vue-highcharts'; import loadMap from 'highcharts/modules/map.js'; loadMap(Highcharts); export default { components: { Highcharts: createHighcharts('Highcharts', Highcharts), Highmaps: createHighcharts('Highmaps', Highcharts), // Highstock: createHighcharts('Highstock', Highcharts), // HighchartsGantt: createHighcharts('HighchartsGantt', Highcharts), }, }; </script>

Typing:

type ChartName = 'Highcharts' | 'Highstock' | 'Highmaps' | 'HighchartsGantt' ; function createHighcharts ( name: ChartName, Highcharts: Highcharts ): VueComponent | null

Configuration options and the chart instance

<template> <Highcharts ref="highchartsRef" :options="chartOptions" /> <Highstock :options="stockOptions" /> <Highmaps :options="mapsOptions" /> <HighchartsGantt :options="ganttOptions" /> </template> <script> import { ref, onMounted } from 'vue'; export default { setup() { const highchartsRef = ref(null); onMounted(() => { // access the `chart` instance with template refs const { chart } = highchartsRef.value; }); return { highchartsRef, chartOptions: {}, stockOptions: {}, mapsOptions: {}, ganttOptions: {}, }; }, }; </script>

The options object can be found in Highcharts API Reference.

The chart instance can be accessed with template refs.

Demo