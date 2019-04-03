Headroom for Vuejs.

Requirements

Installation

$ npm install vue-headroom

Docs & Demo

https://dalphyx.github.io/vue-headroom/

Usage

< template > < headroom > < header > Put your head code here... </ header > </ headroom > </ template > < script > import headroom from 'vue-headroom' Vue.use(headroom) import { headroom } from 'vue-headroom' export default { components : { headroom } } </ script >

Props

speed

Transition speed, in ms. Default: 350

easing

Transition function. Default: ease-in-out

disabled

Disable the headroom. Default: false

upTolerance

Scroll tolerance when scrolling up before component is pinned, in px. Default: 5

downTolerance

Scroll tolerance when scrolling down before component is pinned, in px. Default: 0

scroller

Element to listen to scroll events on. Default: () => window

classes

Css classes to apply. Default:

{ // when element is initialised initial : "headroom", // when scrolling up pinned : "headroom--pinned", // when scrolling down unpinned : "headroom--unpinned", // when above offset top : "headroom--top", // when below offset notTop : "headroom--not-top", // when at bottom of scoll area bottom : "headroom--bottom", // when not at bottom of scroll area notBottom : "headroom--not-bottom" }

offset

Height in px where the header should start and stop pinning. Default: 0

zIndex

The z-index of component. Default: 9999

footroom

Same behaviour but as a footer instead. Default: false

Events

pin

Callback when header is pinned.

unpin

Callback when header is unpinned.

unfix

Callback when header is unfixed.

top

Callback when above offset.

not-top

Callback when below offset.

bottom

Callback when at bottom of page.

not-bottom

Callback when moving away from bottom of page.

License

The MIT License