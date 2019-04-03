openbase logo
vh

vue-headroom

by wangjingchao
0.10.1 (see all)

Headroom for Vuejs

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Readme

vue-headroom npm package

Headroom for Vuejs.

Requirements

Installation

$ npm install vue-headroom

Docs & Demo

https://dalphyx.github.io/vue-headroom/

Usage

<template>
  <headroom>
    <header>
      Put your head code here...
    </header>
  </headroom>
</template>

<script>
import headroom from 'vue-headroom'

Vue.use(headroom)

// or
import { headroom } from 'vue-headroom'

export default {
  components: {
    headroom
  }
}
</script>

Props

speed

Transition speed, in ms. Default: 350

easing

Transition function. Default: ease-in-out

disabled

Disable the headroom. Default: false

upTolerance

Scroll tolerance when scrolling up before component is pinned, in px. Default: 5

downTolerance

Scroll tolerance when scrolling down before component is pinned, in px. Default: 0

scroller

Element to listen to scroll events on. Default: () => window

classes

Css classes to apply. Default:

{
  // when element is initialised
  initial : "headroom",
  // when scrolling up
  pinned : "headroom--pinned",
  // when scrolling down
  unpinned : "headroom--unpinned",
  // when above offset
  top : "headroom--top",
  // when below offset
  notTop : "headroom--not-top",
  // when at bottom of scoll area
  bottom : "headroom--bottom",
  // when not at bottom of scroll area
  notBottom : "headroom--not-bottom"
}

offset

Height in px where the header should start and stop pinning. Default: 0

zIndex

The z-index of component. Default: 9999

footroom

Same behaviour but as a footer instead. Default: false

Events

pin

Callback when header is pinned.

unpin

Callback when header is unpinned.

unfix

Callback when header is unfixed.

top

Callback when above offset.

not-top

Callback when below offset.

bottom

Callback when at bottom of page.

not-bottom

Callback when moving away from bottom of page.

License

The MIT License

