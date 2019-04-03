Headroom for Vuejs.
^2.0.0
$ npm install vue-headroom
https://dalphyx.github.io/vue-headroom/
<template>
<headroom>
<header>
Put your head code here...
</header>
</headroom>
</template>
<script>
import headroom from 'vue-headroom'
Vue.use(headroom)
// or
import { headroom } from 'vue-headroom'
export default {
components: {
headroom
}
}
</script>
speed
Transition speed, in ms. Default:
350
easing
Transition function. Default:
ease-in-out
disabled
Disable the headroom. Default: false
upTolerance
Scroll tolerance when scrolling up before component is pinned, in px. Default:
5
downTolerance
Scroll tolerance when scrolling down before component is pinned, in px. Default:
0
scroller
Element to listen to scroll events on. Default: () =>
window
classes
Css classes to apply. Default:
{
// when element is initialised
initial : "headroom",
// when scrolling up
pinned : "headroom--pinned",
// when scrolling down
unpinned : "headroom--unpinned",
// when above offset
top : "headroom--top",
// when below offset
notTop : "headroom--not-top",
// when at bottom of scoll area
bottom : "headroom--bottom",
// when not at bottom of scroll area
notBottom : "headroom--not-bottom"
}
offset
Height in px where the header should start and stop pinning. Default:
0
zIndex
The z-index of component. Default:
9999
footroom
Same behaviour but as a footer instead. Default:
false
pin
Callback when header is pinned.
unpin
Callback when header is unpinned.
unfix
Callback when header is unfixed.
top
Callback when above offset.
not-top
Callback when below offset.
bottom
Callback when at bottom of page.
not-bottom
Callback when moving away from bottom of page.