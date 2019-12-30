vue-headful allows to set the title and several meta tags of your document from any Vue.js view. vue-headful is a tiny wrapper around Headful, a generic library to set meta tags with JavaScript.

Install

npm i vue-headful

Usage

Register the component:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import vueHeadful from 'vue-headful' ; Vue.component( 'vue-headful' , vueHeadful); new Vue({ });

And then use the vue-headful component in every of your views:

< template > < div > < vue-headful title = "Title from vue-headful" description = "Description from vue-headful" /> </ div > </ template >

Documentation

vue-headful is only a wrapper around Headful and by itself does not do that much. vue-headful supports all the head properties that are supported by Headful. You can find a non-complete list of head properties in the following example:

< vue-headful title = "" description = "" keywords = "" image = "" lang = "" ogLocale = "" url = "" />

If there are any other head properties or attributes you want to set, you can use html (for arbitrary elements in the whole document) or head (for elements within <head> ) as follows. The selectors can be any valid CSS selector.

< vue-headful :html = "{ body: {id: 'aPageId'}, h1: {'data-foo': 'bar'}, }" :head = "{ 'meta[charset]': {charset: 'utf-8'}, }" />

If you want to remove a previously defined attribute from an element, you can set it to null as in the example below:

< vue-headful :title = "null" />

Note that neither Headful nor vue-headful add missing HTML elements, they only add attribute values. So it is important that you add everything that you want to have populated in your HTML first. For example, to specify the title and description you have to prepare the HTML as follows.

< html > < head > < title > </ title > < meta itemprop = "name" > < meta property = "og:title" > < meta name = "twitter:title" > < meta name = "description" /> < meta itemprop = "description" > < meta property = "og:description" > < meta name = "twitter:description" > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

vue-headful also supports dynamic properties (e.g. v-bind:title="variableName" or :title="variableName" ) and adds watchers to everything. That means you can also set head properties asynchronously, for example after an API request.

< template > < vue-headful :title = "title" description = "Static description" /> </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { title : 'Dynamic title' , }; }, mounted() { setTimeout( () => { this .title = 'Dynamic async title' ; }, 3000 ); }, }; </ script >

Also see the non-complete list of meta tags and other head properties you can define using vue-headful:

<html lang>

<title>

<meta name="description">

<meta itemprop="description">

<meta property="og:description">

<meta name="twitter:description">

<meta name="keywords">

<meta itemprop="image">

<meta property="og:image">

<meta name="twitter:image">

<meta property="og:locale">

<link rel="canonical">

<meta property="og:url">

<meta name="twitter:url">

For more information on everything you can put into <head> , have a look at https://gethead.info/.

Compatibility

vue-headful works with every current and most reasonably old web browsers. If you need to support older browsers including Internet Explorer, have a look at Headful: Compatibility.