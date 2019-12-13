Manipulating the meta information of the head tag, a simple and easy way

Usage

by CDN

... < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/*version*/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue-router/*version*/vue-router.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/ktquez/vue-head/master/vue-head.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

See how to use with this example

With NPM

npm install vue-head --save

import Vue from 'vue' import VueRouter from 'vue-router' import VueHead from 'vue-head' Vue.use(VueHead) Vue.use(VueRouter) ...

Examples (New syntax)

var myComponent = Vue.extend({ data : function ( ) { return { ... } }, head : { title : { inner : 'It will be a pleasure' }, meta : [ { name : 'application-name' , content : 'Name of my application' }, { name : 'description' , content : 'A description of the page' , id : 'desc' }, { name : 'twitter:title' , content : 'Content Title' }, { n : 'twitter:description' , c : 'Content description less than 200 characters' }, { itemprop : 'name' , content : 'Content Title' }, { itemprop : 'description' , content : 'Content Title' }, { property : 'fb:app_id' , content : '123456789' }, { property : 'og:title' , content : 'Content Title' }, { p : 'og:image' , c : 'https://example.com/image.jpg' }, ], link : [ { rel : 'canonical' , href : 'http://example.com/#!/contact/' , id : 'canonical' }, { rel : 'author' , href : 'author' , undo : false }, { rel : 'icon' , href : require ( './path/to/icon-16.png' ), sizes : '16x16' , type : 'image/png' }, { r : 'icon' , h : 'path/to/icon-32.png' , sz : '32x32' , t : 'image/png' }, ], script : [ { type : 'text/javascript' , src : 'cdn/to/script.js' , async : true , body : true }, { t : 'application/ld+json' , i : '{ "@context": "http://schema.org" }' }, ], style : [ { type : 'text/css' , inner : 'body { background-color: #000; color: #fff}' , undo : false }, ] } })

To learn more possibilities tags in HEAD

Example with files .vue

< template > </ template >

export default { data : function ( ) { return { title : 'My Title' } }, head : { title : function ( ) { return { inner : this .title } }, meta : [ { name : 'description' , content : 'My description' , id : 'desc' } ] } ... } }

< style scoped > </ style >

For more questions, check this example

Custom title

You can customize the page title with tab and complement, just add the properties separator and complement object in title Separator by default uses the pipe character | and complement by default uses the title of the html document

head: { title : { inner : 'My title' , separator : '-' , complement : 'My Complement' }, }

If not please complement defines an empty value

Default custom title

If you'd like to set default custom title options on every component you can pass options to VueHead when you're registering it for Vue, just like in example below.

const VueHead = require ( 'vue-head' ) Vue.use(VueHead, { separator : '-' , complement : 'My Complement' })

Using this

For using values with this , it is necessary to return the object through a function

data: { myData : 'My description' }, meta : function ( ) { return [ { name : 'description' , content : this .myData } ] }

The whole head option can be a function.

Undo elements

All created tags will be removed as you leave the component, but you may want it to be not broken and remain in the DOM.

So you should set undo: false

style: [ { type : 'text/css' , inner : 'body { background-color: #000; color: #fff}' , undo : false } ]

Replace content the elements

There are some tags that are unique and that only need to update the content, such as meta tags name="description" or rel="canonical" .

Therefore, it is necessary to define a id , so that the element is found and is made the update correctly, avoiding duplicates tags.

meta: [ { name : 'description' , content : 'A description of the page' , id : 'desc' } ]

Event emitted

Vue 1.*

At some point you may want to do something after the DOM is complete with the changes, to this the vue-head emits through the key okHead .

With this, you can hear through the events option of your instance component.

events : { okHead : function ( ) { } },

Vue 2.*

created: function ( ) { this .$on( 'okHead' , function ( ) { }); }

Keep the data tags updated through an update of the elements that have changed data, which are the reactive data of your component. It is not automatic if you want to upgrade, simply issue the event updateHead soon after changing your data.

For example:

methods : { getAsyncData : function ( ) { var self = this window .setTimeout( function ( ) { self.title = 'My async title' self.$emit( 'updateHead' ) }, 3000 ) } },

Note: I recommend you use the vueRouter to request the data from the tags and build the header tags with synchronous data, updating real-time meta tags only have to use the business rules of your application.

Keep alive

Supported only in Vue next >2.0., Because it uses the new hooks activated and deactivated.

Obs: In version <1.0. Using making prompt to maintain the element in the document.

Shorthand property

property shorthand used tags charset ch meta target tg base name n meta http-equiv he meta itemprop ip meta content c meta property p meta rel r link href h link sizes sz link type t link style script scheme sc script src s script async a script defer d script inner i script style

Support

Vue.js 2.0.*

Vue.js 1.0.*

Contributing

Check the open issues or open a new issue to start a discussion around your feature idea or the bug you found.

Fork repository, make changes, add your name and link in the authors session readme.md

Send a pull request

If you want a faster communication, find me on @ktquez

thank you