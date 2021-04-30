This package is not maintained anymore and is now moved to a new home

New packages are @gtm-support/vue-gtm for Vue 3 and @gtm-support/vue2-gtm for Vue 2

Vue Google Tag Manager

*** Maintainers & Contributors welcome ***

Simple implementation of Google Tag Manager in Vue.js

This plugin will help you in your common GTM tasks.

Note: If you are looking to track all Vuex mutations, you can use Vuex GTM plugin

If you want Vue 2 compatibility, please stick to the exact version "3.x.x-vue2".

"~3.x.x-vue2" or "^3.x.x-vue2" will fallback to npm's latest tag and will not work with Vue 2 ⚠️.

Requirements

Vue.js. >= 2.0.0

>= 2.0.0 Google Tag Manager account. To send data to

Optional dependencies

Vue Router >= 2.x - In order to use auto-tracking of screens

Configuration

npm install vue-gtm or yarn add vue-gtm if you use Yarn package manager

Here is an example configuration:

import { createApp } from "vue" ; import { createGtm } from "vue-gtm" ; import router from "./router" ; const app = createApp(App); app.use(router); app.use( createGtm({ id : "GTM-xxxxxx" , queryParams : { gtm_auth : "AB7cDEf3GHIjkl-MnOP8qr" , gtm_preview : "env-4" , gtm_cookies_win : "x" , }, defer : false , compatibility : false , nonce : "2726c7f26c" , enabled : true , debug : true , loadScript : true , vueRouter : router, ignoredViews : [ "homepage" ], trackOnNextTick : false , }) );

Vue 2 example import VueGtm from "vue-gtm" ; import VueRouter from "vue-router" ; const router = new VueRouter({ routes, mode, linkActiveClass }); Vue.use(VueGtm, { id : "GTM-xxxxxx" , queryParams : { gtm_auth : "AB7cDEf3GHIjkl-MnOP8qr" , gtm_preview : "env-4" , gtm_cookies_win : "x" , }, defer : false , enabled : true , debug : true , loadScript : true , vueRouter : router, ignoredViews : [ "homepage" ], trackOnNextTick : false , });

This injects the tag manager script in the page, except when enabled is set to false . In that case it will be injected when calling this.$gtm.enable(true) for the first time.

Remember to enable the History Change Trigger for router changes to be sent through GTM.

Documentation

Once the configuration is completed, you can access vue gtm instance in your components like that:

export default { name : "MyComponent" , data() { return { someData : false , }; }, methods : { onClick() { this .$gtm.trackEvent({ event : null , category : "Calculator" , action : "click" , label : "Home page SIP calculator" , value : 5000 , noninteraction : false , }); }, }, mounted() { this .$gtm.trackView( "MyScreenName" , "currentPath" ); }, };

The passed variables are mapped with GTM data layer as follows

dataLayer.push({ event : event || "interaction" , target : category, action : action, "target-properties" : label, value : value, "interaction-type" : noninteraction, ...rest, });

You can also access the instance anywhere whenever you imported Vue by using Vue.gtm . It is especially useful when you are in a store module or somewhere else than a component's scope.

It's also possible to send completely custom data to GTM with just pushing something manually to dataLayer :

if ( this .$gtm.enabled()) { window .dataLayer?.push({ event : "myEvent" , }); }

Sync gtm with your router

Thanks to vue-router guards, you can automatically dispatch new screen views on router change! To use this feature, you just need to inject the router instance on plugin initialization.

This feature will generate the view name according to a priority rule:

If you defined a meta field for your route named gtm this will take the value of this field for the view name.

this will take the value of this field for the view name. Otherwise, if the plugin don't have a value for the meta.gtm it will fallback to the internal route name.

Most of teh time the second case is enough, but sometimes you want to have more control on what is sent, this is where the first rule shine.

Example:

const myRoute = { path : "myRoute" , name : "MyRouteName" , component : SomeComponent, meta : { gtm : "MyCustomValue" }, };

This will use MyCustomValue as the view name.

Using with composition API

In order to use this plugin with composition API (inside your setup method), you can just call the custom composable useGtm .

Example:

<template> <button @click="triggerEvent">Trigger event!</button> </template> <script> import { useGtm } from "vue-gtm"; export default { name: "MyCustomComponent", setup() { const gtm = useGtm(); function triggerEvent() { gtm.trackEvent({ event: "event name", category: "category", action: "click", label: "My custom component trigger", value: 5000, noninteraction: false, }); } return { triggerEvent, }; }, }; </script>

Methods

Enable plugin

Check if plugin is enabled

this .$gtm.enabled();

Enable plugin

this .$gtm.enable( true );

Disable plugin

this .$gtm.enable( false );

Debug plugin

Check if plugin is in debug mode

this .$gtm.debugEnabled();

Enable debug mode

this .$gtm.debug( true );

Disable debug mode

this .$gtm.debug( false );

Credits

ScreamZ vue-analytics