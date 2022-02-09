openbase logo
vue-gridster

by jbaysolutions
1.0.7 (see all)

A draggable and resizable grid layout, for Vue.js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

5.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Vue Grid Layout

vue-grid-layout

Documentation Website

What is Vue Grid Layout?

vue-grid-layout is a grid layout system, like Gridster, for Vue.js. Heavily inspired by React-Grid-Layout

Features

  • Draggable widgets
  • Resizable widgets
  • Static widgets
  • Bounds checking for dragging and resizing
  • Widgets may be added or removed without rebuilding grid
  • Layout can be serialized and restored
  • Automatic RTL support (resizing not working with RTL on 2.2.0)
  • Responsive

Current version: 2.3.12 (Supports Vue 2.2+)

For legacy browsers, like IE11, use version 2.3.12-legacy

For Vue 2.1.10 and below use version 2.1.3

For Vue 1 use version 1.0.3

Documentation

Check out the Documentation Website

Projects using vue-grid-layout

Know of others? Create a PR to let me know!

Contribute

If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.

Developed by JBay Solutions

