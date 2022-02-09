openbase logo
by jbaysolutions
2.3.12 (see all)

A draggable and resizable grid layout, for Vue.js.

Readme

Vue Grid Layout

vue-grid-layout

Documentation Website

What is Vue Grid Layout?

vue-grid-layout is a grid layout system, like Gridster, for Vue.js. Heavily inspired by React-Grid-Layout

Features

  • Draggable widgets
  • Resizable widgets
  • Static widgets
  • Bounds checking for dragging and resizing
  • Widgets may be added or removed without rebuilding grid
  • Layout can be serialized and restored
  • Automatic RTL support (resizing not working with RTL on 2.2.0)
  • Responsive

Current version: 2.3.12 (Supports Vue 2.2+)

For legacy browsers, like IE11, use version 2.3.12-legacy

For Vue 2.1.10 and below use version 2.1.3

For Vue 1 use version 1.0.3

Documentation

Check out the Documentation Website

Projects using vue-grid-layout

Know of others? Create a PR to let me know!

Contribute

If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.

Developed by JBay Solutions

achimDa2 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Stellan LindellFuengirola, Malaga, Spain2 Ratings1 Review
Front-end Engineer / Speaker/ Lecturer / Educator and Meetup organizer. See my full profile at LinkedIn; https://se.linkedin.com/in/stellanlindell
October 2, 2020

Alternatives

ag-grid-vueThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
44K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
vt2
vue-tables-2Vue.js 2 grid components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
