A vue component library based on the JUI charts available in vuejs.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save vue-graph

Browser

Just download dist/vue-graph.js and include it in your HTML file:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.5.16/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/juijs/vue-graph/2216ae2f/dist/vue-graph.js" > </ script >

ES Modules

import Vue from 'vue' import VueGraph from 'vue-graph' Vue.use(VueGraph)

Components

import Vue from 'vue' import GraphLine3D from 'vue-graph/src/components/line3d.js' import NoteWidget from 'vue-graph/src/widgets/note.js' import LegendWidget from 'vue-graph/src/widgets/legends.js' Vue.component(GraphLine3D.name, GraphLine3D); Vue.component(NoteWidget.name, NoteWidget); Vue.component(LegendWidget.name, LegendWidget);

Usage

Unlike other chart components, vue-graph have child nodes in the chart called widgets. The widget is used as an additional function of charts such as chart title, legend, tooltip.

The following is a link you can test with CodePen.

< div id = "app" > < graph-treemap :width = "800" :height = "800" :text-align = "'right'" :text-vertical-align = "'bottom'" :colors = "[ '#EC2500', '#ECE100', '#EC9800', '#9EDE00' ]" :values = "values" > < note :text = "'Treemap Chart'" :align = "'left'" > </ note > < tooltip :position = "'top'" > </ tooltip > </ graph-treemap > </ div >

In the following code, the chart is prefixed with 'graph-' for each type. The widget can be added as a child node of the chart, unlike a chart, was named without a prefix.

The vue-graph can be combined with charts and widgets for a variety of visualizations. This is a very flexible and scalable structure.

var vm = new Vue({ el : "#app" , data : { values : [ [ '0' , 'Apples' , -1 ], [ '0.0' , 'Anne' , 5 ], [ '0.1' , 'Rick' , 3 ], [ '0.2' , 'Peter' , 4 ], [ '1' , 'Bananas' , -1 ], [ '1.0' , 'Anne' , 4 ], [ '1.1' , 'Rick' , 10 ], [ '1.2' , 'Peter' , 1 ], [ '2' , 'Oranges' , -1 ], [ '2.0' , 'Anne' , 1 ], [ '2.1' , 'Rick' , 3 ], [ '2.2' , 'Peter' , 3 ], [ '3' , 'Susanne' , 2 ], ] } });

Implemented chart list

There are many charts that have not yet been migrated. We are going to continue.

Props

Common

Name Type Required Watch Default Description theme String false false classic Supports a total of five themes (classic, dark) styles Object false false undefined Customize the style of the chart elements you want in key-value format (Classic, Dark) colors Array, Function false false undefined Options to change the list of colors defined by chart theme (Style Tab) clip Boolean false false false Option to cut if the drawing element is out of the chart range format Function false true undefined A callback function that allows you to customize the axis values of the chart width Number true true undefined The width of the chart height Number true true undefined The height of the chart paddingTop Number false false 50 Top padding of the chart paddingRight Number false false 50 Right padding of the chart paddingBottom Number false false 50 Bottom padding of the chart paddingLeft Number false false 50 Left padding of the chart focusStart Number false false -1 The starting index of the focus area (the criterion is slightly different depending on the type of axis) focusEnd Number false false -1 The ending index of the focus area (the criterion is slightly different depending on the type of axis) labels Array false true undefined Label of chart data values Array false true undefined It is a chart data value, and the format may be different for each chart type

Common (Animation)

Name Type Required Watch Default Description renderInterval Number false false 200 Rendering interval (ms) renderHandler Function false false null Callback function that can post-process when rendering a chart renderStop Boolean false true false Pause or resume chart rendering

Common (X-Y Axis)

Name Type Required Watch Default Description axisMin Number false false 0 Miniimum value for the chart axis axisMax Number false false 0 Maximum value for the chart axis axisStep Number false false 10 Display interval of chart axis value axisXStyle String false false solid Line style for chart x-axis area (solid, dotted, gradient, none, hidden) axisYStyle String false false solid Line style for chart y-axis area (solid, dotted, gradient, none, hidden) axisXPosition String false false bottom Chart x-axis position (bottom, top) axisYPosition String false false left Chart y-axis position (left, right) axisReverse Boolean false false false Replace the x and y axis positions axisFullMode Boolean false false false Draw a chart drawing element full of the axis label area. axisInterval Number false false 1000 60 60 It is the label value display interval of the date type (Unit: ms) axisFormat String, Function false false HH It is the label value display format of the date type textRotateX Number false false 0 The tilt angle of the x-axis text textRotateY Number false false 0 The tilt angle of the y-axis text

Props by charts

Name Type Required Watch Default Description fixedSize Number false false 0 Fixed width of bar (or height) minValue Number false false 0 When the value is very small, the minimum size of the bar barMargin Number false false 2 Margins between bars and bars barPadding Number false false 1 Inside padding inside the bar activeIndex Number false true undefined The index of the bar to activate activeEvent String false false undefined Event type to activate the bar display String false false undefined Options that display the value of the bar (max, min, all)

Name Type Required Watch Default Description names Array true false undefined Name of the z-axis data key barPadding Number false false 20 Inside padding inside the bar

Name Type Required Watch Default Description fixedSize Number false false 0 Fixed width of bar (or height) barMargin Number false false 2 Margins between bars and bars barPadding Number false false 1 Inside padding inside the bar activeIndex Number false true undefined The index of the bar to activate activeEvent String false false undefined Event type to activate the bar display String false false undefined Options that display the value of the bar (max, min, all) connectedLine Boolean false false false Options that show the line connecting the bars and bars fullMode Boolean false false false Option to change to full stack bar showText Boolean false false false Options to show the percentage value in the bar

Name Type Required Watch Default Description barMargin Number false false 2 Margins between bars and bars barPadding Number false false 1 Inside padding inside the bar

Name Type Required Watch Default Description shape String false false normal It is the shape of the line (normal, curve, step) activeIndex Number false false undefined The index of the line to activate activeEvent String false false undefined Event type to activate the line display String false false undefined Options that display the value of the line (max, min, all) opacity Number false false undefined The transparency of the line (Value between 0 and 1)

Name Type Required Watch Default Description names Array true false undefined Name of the z-axis data key linePadding Number false false 20 Inside padding inside the line

Name Type Required Watch Default Description minSize Number false false 5 Minimum size of bubble maxSize Number false false 30 Maximum size of bubble showText Boolean false false false Options to show the percentage value in the bubble activeEvent String false false undefined Event type to activate the bubble

Name Type Required Watch Default Description shape String false false normal It is the shape of the area (normal, curve, step) opacity Number false false undefined The transparency of the area (Value between 0 and 1) borderLine Boolean false false true Show lines on the border of the area

Name Type Required Watch Default Description shape String false false circle It is the shape of the scatter (circle, triangle, rectangle, cross) activeEvent String false false undefined Event type to activate the scatter display String false false undefined Options that display the value of the scatter (max, min, all) opacity Number false false undefined The transparency of the scatter (Value between 0 and 1) size Number false false 7 Size of scatter (Value between 0 and 1) hideZero Boolean false false false Option to hide scatter when the value is 0

Name Type Required Watch Default Description shape String false false pie It is the shape of the pie (pie, donut) activeIndex Number, Array false true undefined The index of the pie to activate activeEvent String false false undefined Event type to activate the pie showTextType String false false undefined Options that display the value of the pie (inside, outside) dataFormat Function false true undefined Pie data format function showTotalValue Boolean false false undefined Options that show total value in the center when the shape is donut strokeWidth Number false false 50 When the shape is donut, set the stroke width

Name Type Required Watch Default Description showText Boolean false false false Options to show the title in the treemap node textAlign String false false center Horizontal alignment (center, left, right) textVerticalAlign String false false top Vertical alignment (top, bottom, middle) titleDepth Number false false 1 Sets the depth of the tree node to show the title nodeColor Function false false undefined Set the color of the node to the callback function

Name Type Required Watch Default Description minValue Number false false 0 When the value is very small, the minimum size of the bar fixedSize Number false false 0 Fixed width of bar (or height) barMargin Number false false 2 Margins between bars and bars barPadding Number false false 1 Inside padding inside the bar maxDivisions Number false false 5 Maximum number of division bars

Name Type Required Watch Default Description gravity Number false false 0.2 Sets the force to pull the bubble radius Number false false 20 Radius value of the bubble opacity Number false false 1 Transparency value of the bubble

Props by widgets

note

A widget that can display text in a chart.

Name Type Required Watch Default Description text String true true Text to display align String false true center Horizontal alignment (center, left, right) verticalAlign String true false top Vertical alignment (top, bottom, middle) dx Number false false 0 x-axis position adjustment value dy Number false false 0 y-axis position adjustment value size Number false false undefined Font size color String false false undefined Font color

tooltip

Widget showing chart element values.

Name Type Required Watch Default Description names String true true Name to map to value type position String false false top Vertical alignment (top, bottom, left, right) showAnchor Boolean false false true Options to display anchor

legends

Widget that represents the chart legend.

Name Type Required Watch Default Description names String true true Name to map to value type align String false false center Horizontal alignment (center, left, right) position String false false bottom Vertical alignment (top, bottom, left, right) dx Number false false 0 x-axis position adjustment value dy Number false false 0 y-axis position adjustment value filter Boolean false false false Options to filter elements of a specific name colors Array false false undefined Filtering element color by name

guideline

Widget to help you see x-y axis values easily.

Name Type Required Watch Default Description tooltipX Boolean false false false Guidelines for displaying x-axis values tooltipY Boolean false false true Guidelines for displaying y-axis values

Events

There are three types of events for the drawing object, outside and inside the axis area.

< div id = "app" > < graph-bar :width = "600" :height = "400" :axis-min = "0" :axis-max = "50" :labels = "[ '1Q', '2Q', '3Q', '4Q' ]" :values = "values" :active-event = "'click'" @ click = "onClickBar" @ outside # click = "onClickOutside" @ inside # click = "onClickInside" > < note :text = "'Bar Chart (+Event)'" > </ note > </ graph-bar > </ div > < script > var vm = new Vue({ el : "#app" , data : { values : [ [ 10 , 5 , 5 , 5 ], [ 40 , 10 , 10 , 10 ], [ 30 , 30 , 30 , 30 ] ] }, methods : { onClickBar : function ( ) { console .log( arguments ); alert( "onClickBar" ); }, onClickOutside : function ( ) { console .log( arguments ); alert( "onClickOutside" ); }, onClickInside : function ( ) { console .log( arguments ); alert( "onClickInside" ); } } }); </ script >

Common events are shown in the table below.