vue-graph
A vue component library based on the JUI charts available in vuejs.
Installation
NPM
npm install --save vue-graph
Browser
Just download
dist/vue-graph.js and include it in your HTML file:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.5.16/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/juijs/vue-graph/2216ae2f/dist/vue-graph.js"></script>
ES Modules
Plug-In
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueGraph from 'vue-graph'
Vue.use(VueGraph)
Components
import Vue from 'vue'
import GraphLine3D from 'vue-graph/src/components/line3d.js'
import NoteWidget from 'vue-graph/src/widgets/note.js'
import LegendWidget from 'vue-graph/src/widgets/legends.js'
Vue.component(GraphLine3D.name, GraphLine3D);
Vue.component(NoteWidget.name, NoteWidget);
Vue.component(LegendWidget.name, LegendWidget);
Usage
Unlike other chart components, vue-graph have child nodes in the chart called widgets. The widget is used as an additional function of charts such as chart title, legend, tooltip.
The following is a link you can test with CodePen.
<div id="app">
<graph-treemap
:width="800"
:height="800"
:text-align="'right'"
:text-vertical-align="'bottom'"
:colors="[ '#EC2500', '#ECE100', '#EC9800', '#9EDE00' ]"
:values="values">
<note :text="'Treemap Chart'" :align="'left'"></note>
<tooltip :position="'top'"></tooltip>
</graph-treemap>
</div>
In the following code, the chart is prefixed with 'graph-' for each type. The widget can be added as a child node of the chart, unlike a chart, was named without a prefix.
The vue-graph can be combined with charts and widgets for a variety of visualizations. This is a very flexible and scalable structure.
var vm = new Vue({
el: "#app",
data: {
values: [
[ '0', 'Apples', -1 ],
[ '0.0', 'Anne', 5 ],
[ '0.1', 'Rick', 3 ],
[ '0.2', 'Peter', 4 ],
[ '1', 'Bananas', -1 ],
[ '1.0', 'Anne', 4 ],
[ '1.1', 'Rick', 10 ],
[ '1.2', 'Peter', 1 ],
[ '2', 'Oranges', -1 ],
[ '2.0', 'Anne', 1 ],
[ '2.1', 'Rick', 3 ],
[ '2.2', 'Peter', 3 ],
[ '3', 'Susanne', 2 ],
]
}
});
Implemented chart list
There are many charts that have not yet been migrated. We are going to continue.
Props
Common
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|theme
|String
|false
|false
classic
|Supports a total of five themes (classic, dark)
|styles
|Object
|false
|false
undefined
|Customize the style of the chart elements you want in key-value format (Classic, Dark)
|colors
|Array, Function
|false
|false
undefined
|Options to change the list of colors defined by chart theme (Style Tab)
|clip
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Option to cut if the drawing element is out of the chart range
|format
|Function
|false
|true
undefined
|A callback function that allows you to customize the axis values of the chart
|width
|Number
|true
|true
undefined
|The width of the chart
|height
|Number
|true
|true
undefined
|The height of the chart
|paddingTop
|Number
|false
|false
|50
|Top padding of the chart
|paddingRight
|Number
|false
|false
|50
|Right padding of the chart
|paddingBottom
|Number
|false
|false
|50
|Bottom padding of the chart
|paddingLeft
|Number
|false
|false
|50
|Left padding of the chart
|focusStart
|Number
|false
|false
|-1
|The starting index of the focus area (the criterion is slightly different depending on the type of axis)
|focusEnd
|Number
|false
|false
|-1
|The ending index of the focus area (the criterion is slightly different depending on the type of axis)
|labels
|Array
|false
|true
undefined
|Label of chart data
|values
|Array
|false
|true
undefined
|It is a chart data value, and the format may be different for each chart type
Common (Animation)
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|renderInterval
|Number
|false
|false
|200
|Rendering interval (ms)
|renderHandler
|Function
|false
|false
null
|Callback function that can post-process when rendering a chart
|renderStop
|Boolean
|false
|true
|false
|Pause or resume chart rendering
Common (X-Y Axis)
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|axisMin
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|Miniimum value for the chart axis
|axisMax
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|Maximum value for the chart axis
|axisStep
|Number
|false
|false
|10
|Display interval of chart axis value
|axisXStyle
|String
|false
|false
solid
|Line style for chart x-axis area (solid, dotted, gradient, none, hidden)
|axisYStyle
|String
|false
|false
solid
|Line style for chart y-axis area (solid, dotted, gradient, none, hidden)
|axisXPosition
|String
|false
|false
bottom
|Chart x-axis position (bottom, top)
|axisYPosition
|String
|false
|false
left
|Chart y-axis position (left, right)
|axisReverse
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Replace the x and y axis positions
|axisFullMode
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Draw a chart drawing element full of the axis label area.
|axisInterval
|Number
|false
|false
|1000 60 60
|It is the label value display interval of the date type (Unit: ms)
|axisFormat
|String, Function
|false
|false
HH
|It is the label value display format of the date type
|textRotateX
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|The tilt angle of the x-axis text
|textRotateY
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|The tilt angle of the y-axis text
Props by charts
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|fixedSize
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|Fixed width of bar (or height)
|minValue
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|When the value is very small, the minimum size of the bar
|barMargin
|Number
|false
|false
|2
|Margins between bars and bars
|barPadding
|Number
|false
|false
|1
|Inside padding inside the bar
|activeIndex
|Number
|false
|true
undefined
|The index of the bar to activate
|activeEvent
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Event type to activate the bar
|display
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Options that display the value of the bar (max, min, all)
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|names
|Array
|true
|false
undefined
|Name of the z-axis data key
|barPadding
|Number
|false
|false
|20
|Inside padding inside the bar
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|fixedSize
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|Fixed width of bar (or height)
|barMargin
|Number
|false
|false
|2
|Margins between bars and bars
|barPadding
|Number
|false
|false
|1
|Inside padding inside the bar
|activeIndex
|Number
|false
|true
undefined
|The index of the bar to activate
|activeEvent
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Event type to activate the bar
|display
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Options that display the value of the bar (max, min, all)
|connectedLine
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Options that show the line connecting the bars and bars
|fullMode
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Option to change to full stack bar
|showText
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Options to show the percentage value in the bar
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|barMargin
|Number
|false
|false
|2
|Margins between bars and bars
|barPadding
|Number
|false
|false
|1
|Inside padding inside the bar
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|shape
|String
|false
|false
normal
|It is the shape of the line (normal, curve, step)
|activeIndex
|Number
|false
|false
undefined
|The index of the line to activate
|activeEvent
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Event type to activate the line
|display
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Options that display the value of the line (max, min, all)
|opacity
|Number
|false
|false
undefined
|The transparency of the line (Value between 0 and 1)
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|names
|Array
|true
|false
undefined
|Name of the z-axis data key
|linePadding
|Number
|false
|false
|20
|Inside padding inside the line
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|minSize
|Number
|false
|false
|5
|Minimum size of bubble
|maxSize
|Number
|false
|false
|30
|Maximum size of bubble
|showText
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Options to show the percentage value in the bubble
|activeEvent
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Event type to activate the bubble
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|shape
|String
|false
|false
normal
|It is the shape of the area (normal, curve, step)
|opacity
|Number
|false
|false
undefined
|The transparency of the area (Value between 0 and 1)
|borderLine
|Boolean
|false
|false
|true
|Show lines on the border of the area
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|shape
|String
|false
|false
circle
|It is the shape of the scatter (circle, triangle, rectangle, cross)
|activeEvent
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Event type to activate the scatter
|display
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Options that display the value of the scatter (max, min, all)
|opacity
|Number
|false
|false
undefined
|The transparency of the scatter (Value between 0 and 1)
|size
|Number
|false
|false
|7
|Size of scatter (Value between 0 and 1)
|hideZero
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Option to hide scatter when the value is 0
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|shape
|String
|false
|false
pie
|It is the shape of the pie (pie, donut)
|activeIndex
|Number, Array
|false
|true
undefined
|The index of the pie to activate
|activeEvent
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Event type to activate the pie
|showTextType
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Options that display the value of the pie (inside, outside)
|dataFormat
|Function
|false
|true
undefined
|Pie data format function
|showTotalValue
|Boolean
|false
|false
undefined
|Options that show total value in the center when the shape is donut
|strokeWidth
|Number
|false
|false
|50
|When the shape is donut, set the stroke width
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|showText
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Options to show the title in the treemap node
|textAlign
|String
|false
|false
center
|Horizontal alignment (center, left, right)
|textVerticalAlign
|String
|false
|false
top
|Vertical alignment (top, bottom, middle)
|titleDepth
|Number
|false
|false
|1
|Sets the depth of the tree node to show the title
|nodeColor
|Function
|false
|false
undefined
|Set the color of the node to the callback function
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|minValue
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|When the value is very small, the minimum size of the bar
|fixedSize
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|Fixed width of bar (or height)
|barMargin
|Number
|false
|false
|2
|Margins between bars and bars
|barPadding
|Number
|false
|false
|1
|Inside padding inside the bar
|maxDivisions
|Number
|false
|false
|5
|Maximum number of division bars
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|gravity
|Number
|false
|false
|0.2
|Sets the force to pull the bubble
|radius
|Number
|false
|false
|20
|Radius value of the bubble
|opacity
|Number
|false
|false
|1
|Transparency value of the bubble
note
A widget that can display text in a chart.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|text
|String
|true
|true
|Text to display
|align
|String
|false
|true
center
|Horizontal alignment (center, left, right)
|verticalAlign
|String
|true
|false
top
|Vertical alignment (top, bottom, middle)
|dx
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|x-axis position adjustment value
|dy
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|y-axis position adjustment value
|size
|Number
|false
|false
undefined
|Font size
|color
|String
|false
|false
undefined
|Font color
Widget showing chart element values.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|names
|String
|true
|true
|Name to map to value type
|position
|String
|false
|false
top
|Vertical alignment (top, bottom, left, right)
|showAnchor
|Boolean
|false
|false
|true
|Options to display anchor
legends
Widget that represents the chart legend.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|names
|String
|true
|true
|Name to map to value type
|align
|String
|false
|false
center
|Horizontal alignment (center, left, right)
|position
|String
|false
|false
bottom
|Vertical alignment (top, bottom, left, right)
|dx
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|x-axis position adjustment value
|dy
|Number
|false
|false
|0
|y-axis position adjustment value
|filter
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Options to filter elements of a specific name
|colors
|Array
|false
|false
undefined
|Filtering element color by name
guideline
Widget to help you see x-y axis values easily.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Watch
|Default
|Description
|tooltipX
|Boolean
|false
|false
|false
|Guidelines for displaying x-axis values
|tooltipY
|Boolean
|false
|false
|true
|Guidelines for displaying y-axis values
Events
There are three types of events for the drawing object, outside and inside the axis area.
<div id="app">
<graph-bar
:width="600"
:height="400"
:axis-min="0"
:axis-max="50"
:labels="[ '1Q', '2Q', '3Q', '4Q' ]"
:values="values"
:active-event="'click'"
@click="onClickBar"
@outside#click="onClickOutside"
@inside#click="onClickInside">
<note :text="'Bar Chart (+Event)'"></note>
</graph-bar>
</div>
<script>
var vm = new Vue({
el: "#app",
data: {
values: [
[ 10, 5, 5, 5 ],
[ 40, 10, 10, 10 ],
[ 30, 30, 30, 30 ]
]
},
methods: {
onClickBar: function() {
console.log(arguments);
alert("onClickBar");
},
onClickOutside: function() {
console.log(arguments);
alert("onClickOutside");
},
onClickInside: function() {
console.log(arguments);
alert("onClickInside");
}
}
});
</script>
Common events are shown in the table below.
|Outside axis
|Inside axis
|Drawing object
|Description
|outside#click
|inside#click
|click
|outside#dblclick
|inside#dblclick
|dblclick
|outside#rclick
|inside#rclick
|rclick
contextmenu
|outside#mouseover
|inside#mouseover
|mouseover
|outside#mouseout
|inside#mouseout
|mouseout
|outside#mousemove
|inside#mousemove
|mousemove
|outside#mousedown
|inside#mousedown
|mousedown
|outside#mouseup
|inside#mouseup
|mouseup