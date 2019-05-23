openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vg

vue-googlemaps

by Guillaume Chau
0.1.2 (see all)

Integrate Google Maps in your Vue application

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

829

GitHub Stars

525

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Map

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-googlemaps

npm npm vue2

Integrate Google Maps in your Vue application in a "Vue-way".

This library is Work In Progress. More components will be available in the 1.0 release.

Live demo

The main objective of the library is to use Google Maps using Vue components in a way that feels natural to Vue developpers (with props, events, slots...).

Become a Patreon

Sponsors

Gold

sum.cumo logo

Silver

VueSchool logo Vue Mastery logo

Bronze


Table of Contents

Installation

npm i -S vue-googlemaps

yarn add vue-googlemaps

You need to polyfill some ES2015 features in old browsers.

Usage

You need a Google API key from the developer console.

import 'vue-googlemaps/dist/vue-googlemaps.css'
import VueGoogleMaps from 'vue-googlemaps'

Vue.use(VueGoogleMaps, {
  load: {
    // Google API key
    apiKey: 'your-google-api-key',
    // Enable more Google Maps libraries here
    libraries: ['places'],
    // Use new renderer
    useBetaRenderer: false,
  },
})

Builtin components

(Documentation is work-in-progress)

  • Circle
  • Geocoder
  • Map
  • Marker
  • NearbyPlaces
  • PlaceDetails
  • UserPosition
  • More to come!

Create you own components

Here is an example of what a Marker component would look like:

import { MapElement } from 'vue-googlemaps'

// Those Vue props will update automatically
// (Two-way binding with .sync modifier)
const boundProps = [
  'animation',
  'clickable',
  'cursor',
  'draggable',
  // ...
]

// Events from Google Maps emitted as Vue events
const redirectedEvents = [
  'click',
  'rightclick',
  'dblclick',
  'drag',
  // ...
]

export default {
  mixins: [
    // You need to use this mixin
    MapElement,
  ],

  // When Google Maps is ready
  googleMapsReady () {
    const options = Object.assign({}, this.$props)
    options.map = this.$_map

    // Create Google Maps objects
    this.$_marker = new window.google.maps.Marker(options)
    // Bind the Vue props
    this.bindProps(this.$_marker, boundProps)
    // Emit the events from Google Maps
    this.redirectEvents(this.$_marker, redirectedEvents)
  },

  beforeDestroy () {
    // Teardown
    if (this.$_marker) {
      this.$_marker.setMap(null)
    }
  },
}

Quick Examples

Map with markers

<googlemaps-map
  :center.sync="center"
  :zoom.sync="zoom"
  :options="mapOptions"
  @idle="onIdle"
  @click="onMapClick">

  <!-- User Position -->
  <googlemaps-user-position
    @update:position="setUserPosition"
  />

  <googlemaps-marker
    v-for="marker of markers"
    :key="marker._id"
    :label="{
      color: marker === currentmarker ? 'white' : 'black',
      fontFamily: 'Material Icons',
      fontSize: '20px',
      text: 'star_rate',
    }"
    :position="marker.position"
    @click="selectMarker(marker._id)"
  />
</googlemaps-map>

Place Details

<googlemaps-place-details
  :request="{
    placeId: placeId
  }"
  @results="results => ..."
>
  <template slot-scope="props">
    <div class="name">{{ props.results.name }}</div>
    <div class="address">{{ props.results.formatted_address }}</div>
  </template>
</googlemaps-place-details>

Geocoder

<googlemaps-geocoder
  :request="{
    location: latLng,
  }"
  @results="results => ..."
>
  <template slot-scope="props">
    <div class="name">{{ props.results[1].name }}</div>
    <div class="address">{{ props.results[0].formatted_address }}</div>
  </template>
</googlemaps-geocoder>

Nearby places

<googlemaps-map
  @idle="map => mapBounds = map.getBounds()"
/>

<googlemaps-nearby-places
  :request="{
    bounds: mapBounds
  }"
  :filter="result => !result.types.includes('locality')"
  @results="results => ..."
>
  <template slot-scope="props">
    <div v-if="props.loading">Loading...</div>

    <div v-for="result of props.result">
      <div>
        <img
          v-if="result.photos"
          :src="result.photos[0].getUrl({ maxWidth: 80, maxHeight: 80 })"
        />
        {{ result.name }}
      </div>
      <div>{{ result.vicinity }}</div>
    </div>
  </template>
</googlemaps-nearby-places>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vue2-leafletVue 2 components for Leaflet maps
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
vgm
vue2-google-mapsGoogle maps component for vue with 2-way data binding
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
75K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vue
vuelayersWeb map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vo
vue3-openlayersWeb map Vue 3.x components with the power of OpenLayers
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
125K
gv
gmap-vueA wrapper component for consuming Google Maps API built on top of VueJs v2. Fork of the popular vue-google-maps plugin.
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
12K
See 17 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial