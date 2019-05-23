Integrate Google Maps in your Vue application in a "Vue-way".

This library is Work In Progress. More components will be available in the 1.0 release.

Live demo

The main objective of the library is to use Google Maps using Vue components in a way that feels natural to Vue developpers (with props, events, slots...).

Table of Contents

Installation

npm i -S vue-googlemaps

yarn add vue-googlemaps

You need to polyfill some ES2015 features in old browsers.

Usage

You need a Google API key from the developer console.

import 'vue-googlemaps/dist/vue-googlemaps.css' import VueGoogleMaps from 'vue-googlemaps' Vue.use(VueGoogleMaps, { load : { apiKey : 'your-google-api-key' , libraries : [ 'places' ], useBetaRenderer : false , }, })

Builtin components

(Documentation is work-in-progress)

Circle

Geocoder

Map

Marker

NearbyPlaces

PlaceDetails

UserPosition

More to come!

Create you own components

Here is an example of what a Marker component would look like:

import { MapElement } from 'vue-googlemaps' const boundProps = [ 'animation' , 'clickable' , 'cursor' , 'draggable' , ] const redirectedEvents = [ 'click' , 'rightclick' , 'dblclick' , 'drag' , ] export default { mixins : [ MapElement, ], googleMapsReady () { const options = Object .assign({}, this .$props) options.map = this .$_map this .$_marker = new window .google.maps.Marker(options) this .bindProps( this .$_marker, boundProps) this .redirectEvents( this .$_marker, redirectedEvents) }, beforeDestroy () { if ( this .$_marker) { this .$_marker.setMap( null ) } }, }

Quick Examples

Map with markers

< googlemaps-map :center.sync = "center" :zoom.sync = "zoom" :options = "mapOptions" @ idle = "onIdle" @ click = "onMapClick" > < googlemaps-user-position @ update:position = "setUserPosition" /> < googlemaps-marker v-for = "marker of markers" :key = "marker._id" :label = "{ color: marker === currentmarker ? 'white' : 'black', fontFamily: 'Material Icons', fontSize: '20px', text: 'star_rate', }" :position = "marker.position" @ click = "selectMarker(marker._id)" /> </ googlemaps-map >

Place Details

< googlemaps-place-details :request = "{ placeId: placeId }" @ results = "results => ..." > < template slot-scope = "props" > < div class = "name" > {{ props.results.name }} </ div > < div class = "address" > {{ props.results.formatted_address }} </ div > </ template > </ googlemaps-place-details >

Geocoder

< googlemaps-geocoder :request = "{ location: latLng, }" @ results = "results => ..." > < template slot-scope = "props" > < div class = "name" > {{ props.results[1].name }} </ div > < div class = "address" > {{ props.results[0].formatted_address }} </ div > </ template > </ googlemaps-geocoder >

Nearby places