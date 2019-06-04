🔐 A simple Vue directive to include Google Sign-In Button behavior in any component.
$ npm install --save vue-google-signin-button-directive
$ yarn add vue-google-signin-button-directive
Import the directive and attach it to any component, let's give you an example:
Important:
OnGoogleAuthSuccessand
OnGoogleAuthFailare mandatory methods you have to declare in your component where you are using the directive.
<template>
<button v-google-signin-button="clientId" class="google-signin-button"> Continue with Google</button>
</template>
<script>
import GoogleSignInButton from 'vue-google-signin-button-directive'
export default {
directives: {
GoogleSignInButton
},
data: () => ({
clientId: 'Your_Google_Client-Id'
}),
methods: {
OnGoogleAuthSuccess (idToken) {
// Receive the idToken and make your magic with the backend
},
OnGoogleAuthFail (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
}
</script>
<style>
.google-signin-button {
color: white;
background-color: red;
height: 50px;
font-size: 16px;
border-radius: 10px;
padding: 10px 20px 25px 20px;
box-shadow: 0 4px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 6px 20px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.19);
}
</style>
That's all.
Looking for the Facebook counterpart?
MIT © Manuel Mejia Jr.