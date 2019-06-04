openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vgs

vue-google-signin-button-directive

by Manuel Mejia
1.0.3 (see all)

🔐 A simple Vue directive to include Google Sign-In Button behavior in any component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

663

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-google-signin-button-directive

🔐 A simple Vue directive to include Google Sign-In Button behavior in any component.

Screenshot

Install

$ npm install --save vue-google-signin-button-directive

$ yarn add vue-google-signin-button-directive

Usage

Import the directive and attach it to any component, let's give you an example:

Important: OnGoogleAuthSuccess and OnGoogleAuthFail are mandatory methods you have to declare in your component where you are using the directive.

<template>
  <button v-google-signin-button="clientId" class="google-signin-button"> Continue with Google</button>
</template>

<script>
import GoogleSignInButton from 'vue-google-signin-button-directive'
export default {
  directives: {
    GoogleSignInButton
  },
  data: () => ({
    clientId: 'Your_Google_Client-Id'
  }),
  methods: {
    OnGoogleAuthSuccess (idToken) {
      // Receive the idToken and make your magic with the backend
    },
    OnGoogleAuthFail (error) {
      console.log(error)
    }
  }
}
</script>

<style>
.google-signin-button {
  color: white;
  background-color: red;
  height: 50px;
  font-size: 16px;
  border-radius: 10px;
  padding: 10px 20px 25px 20px;
  box-shadow: 0 4px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 6px 20px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.19);
}
</style>

That's all.

Live example.

Looking for the Facebook counterpart?

License

MIT © Manuel Mejia Jr.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial