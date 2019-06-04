🔐 A simple Vue directive to include Google Sign-In Button behavior in any component.

Install

$ npm install --save vue-google-signin-button-directive $ yarn add vue-google-signin-button-directive

Usage

Import the directive and attach it to any component, let's give you an example:

Important: OnGoogleAuthSuccess and OnGoogleAuthFail are mandatory methods you have to declare in your component where you are using the directive.

< template > < button v-google-signin-button = "clientId" class = "google-signin-button" > Continue with Google </ button > </ template > < script > import GoogleSignInButton from 'vue-google-signin-button-directive' export default { directives : { GoogleSignInButton }, data : () => ({ clientId : 'Your_Google_Client-Id' }), methods : { OnGoogleAuthSuccess (idToken) { }, OnGoogleAuthFail (error) { console .log(error) } } } </ script > < style > .google-signin-button { color : white; background-color : red; height : 50px ; font-size : 16px ; border-radius : 10px ; padding : 10px 20px 25px 20px ; box-shadow : 0 4px 8px 0 rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 6px 20px 0 rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.19); } </ style >

That's all.

Live example.

Looking for the Facebook counterpart?

License

MIT © Manuel Mejia Jr.