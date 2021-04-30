Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications.

We support TypeScript and Nuxt. 😎 For Vue3 applications, please refer to here

Front-end Demo

Installation

Installation with npm

npm install vue-google-oauth2

Installation with yarn

yarn add vue-google-oauth2

Initialization

import GAuth from 'vue-google-oauth2' const gauthOption = { clientId : 'CLIENT_ID.apps.googleusercontent.com' , scope : 'profile email' , prompt : 'select_account' } Vue.use(GAuth, gauthOption)

Please Don't use plus.login scope. It will be deprecated.

Initialization for Nuxt

creates plug-in file for nuxt import Vue from 'vue' import GAuth from 'vue-google-oauth2' const gauthOption = { clientId : 'CLIENT_ID.apps.googleusercontent.com' , scope : 'profile email' , prompt : 'select_account' } Vue.use(GAuth, gauthOption) adds plugin to nuxt config file ... plugins: [ ... './plugins/vue-google-oauth2' ], ...

Options

Property Type Required Description clientId String Required. The app's client ID, found and created in the Google Developers Console. scope String Optional. Default value is profile email . Full list of scopes. prompt String Optional. This value using for authCode. The possible values are select_account or consent . Default value is select_account . To get refresh token from auth code, use consent . fetch_basic_profile Boolean Optional. If set to true, email profile openid will be automatically added as scope. Default value is true .

Methods

Property Description Type GoogleAuth return of gapi.auth2.getAuthInstance() Object isAuthorized Whether or not you have auth Boolean isInit Whether or not api init Boolean isLoaded Whether or not api init. will be deprecated. Function signIn function for sign-in Function getAuthCode function for getting authCode Function signOut function for sign-out Function

Usages

Getting authorization code

The authCode that is being returned is the one-time code that you can send to your backend server, so that the server can exchange for its own access_token and refresh_token.

The access_token and refresh_token can be saved in backend storage for reuse and refresh. In this way, you can avoid exposing your api key or secret key whenever you need to use various google APIs.

const authCode = await this .$gAuth.getAuthCode() const response = await this .$http.post( 'http://your-backend-server-api-to-use-authcode' , { code : authCode, redirect_uri : 'postmessage' })

Sign-in: Directly get back the access_token and id_token

const googleUser = await this .$gAuth.signIn() this .isSignIn = this .$gAuth.isAuthorized

refer to google signIn reference : GoogleUser

Handling Google sign-out

const response = await this .$gAuth.signOut()

Extra - Directly get access_token and refresh_token on Server-side

To get access_token and refresh_token in server side, the data for redirect_uri should be postmessage . postmessage is magic value for redirect_uri to get credentials without actual redirect uri.

Curl

curl -d "client_id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID& \ client_secret=YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET& \ redirect_uri=postmessage& \ grant_type=authorization_code& \ code=YOUR_AUTH_CODE" https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token

Sample Code

Additional Help

sample login page HTML file.

Google API Client Libraries : Methods and Classes

If you are curious of how the entire Google sign-in flow works, please refer to the diagram below

FAQ

The failure of initialization happens

You can check the brower console to check errors which occur during initialization. The most of errors are from inproper setting of google oauth2 credentials setting in Google Developer Console. After changing the settings, you have to do hard refresh to clear your caches.

Type Errors