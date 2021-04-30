Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications.
npm install vue-google-oauth2
yarn add vue-google-oauth2
//src/main.js
import GAuth from 'vue-google-oauth2'
const gauthOption = {
clientId: 'CLIENT_ID.apps.googleusercontent.com',
scope: 'profile email',
prompt: 'select_account'
}
Vue.use(GAuth, gauthOption)
Please Don't use
plus.login scope. It will be deprecated.
creates plug-in file for nuxt
// plugins/vue-google-oauth2.js
// file name can be changed to whatever you want
import Vue from 'vue'
import GAuth from 'vue-google-oauth2'
const gauthOption = {
clientId: 'CLIENT_ID.apps.googleusercontent.com',
scope: 'profile email',
prompt: 'select_account'
}
Vue.use(GAuth, gauthOption)
adds plugin to nuxt config file
...
plugins: [
...
'./plugins/vue-google-oauth2'
],
...
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|clientId
|String
|Required.
|The app's client ID, found and created in the Google Developers Console.
|scope
|String
|Optional.
|Default value is
profile email. Full list of scopes.
|prompt
|String
|Optional.
|This value using for authCode. The possible values are
select_account or
consent. Default value is
select_account. To get refresh token from auth code, use
consent.
|fetch_basic_profile
|Boolean
|Optional.
|If set to true,
email profile openid will be automatically added as scope. Default value is
true.
|Property
|Description
|Type
|GoogleAuth
|return of gapi.auth2.getAuthInstance()
|Object
|isAuthorized
|Whether or not you have auth
|Boolean
|isInit
|Whether or not api init
|Boolean
|isLoaded
|Whether or not api init. will be deprecated.
|Function
|signIn
|function for sign-in
|Function
|getAuthCode
|function for getting authCode
|Function
|signOut
|function for sign-out
|Function
The
authCode that is being returned is the
one-time code that you can send to your backend server, so that the server can exchange for its own access_token and refresh_token.
The
access_token and
refresh_token can be saved in backend storage for reuse and refresh. In this way, you can avoid exposing your api key or secret key whenever you need to use various google APIs.
const authCode = await this.$gAuth.getAuthCode()
const response = await this.$http.post('http://your-backend-server-api-to-use-authcode', { code: authCode, redirect_uri: 'postmessage' })
access_token and
id_token
const googleUser = await this.$gAuth.signIn()
// googleUser.getId() : Get the user's unique ID string.
// googleUser.getBasicProfile() : Get the user's basic profile information.
// googleUser.getAuthResponse() : Get the response object from the user's auth session. access_token and so on
this.isSignIn = this.$gAuth.isAuthorized
refer to google signIn reference : GoogleUser
Handling Google sign-out
const response = await this.$gAuth.signOut()
access_token and
refresh_token on Server-side
To get
access_token and
refresh_token in server side, the data for
redirect_uri should be
postmessage.
postmessage is magic value for
redirect_uri to get credentials without actual redirect uri.
curl -d "client_id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID&\
client_secret=YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET&\
redirect_uri=postmessage&\
grant_type=authorization_code&\
code=YOUR_AUTH_CODE" https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token
You can check the brower console to check errors which occur during initialization. The most of errors are from inproper setting of google oauth2 credentials setting in Google Developer Console. After changing the settings, you have to do hard refresh to clear your caches.
Follow the documentation provided here to add
$gAuth as a property for preventing lint errors.