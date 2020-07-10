Button to login with google with really simple setup

Installation

To use the login and logout buttons there is no installation needed, just import and use.

If you want to have access to the auth api then you need add the plugin.

Added callback to get the current user without adding the plugin (Thanks rmoscuba)

Added support to Edge (Thanks Magyarb)

Added option to render a sign-in button with google UI (Thanks TheTrueRandom)

Added support for the full auth api configuration.

Props

params : Object onSuccess : Function onFailure : Function logoutButton : Boolean renderParams : Object onCurrentUser : Function

Usage

import GoogleLogin from 'vue-google-login' ; < GoogleLogin :params = "params" :onSuccess = "onSuccess" :onFailure = "onFailure" > Login </ GoogleLogin >

<GoogleLogin :params= "params" :renderParams= "renderParams" :onSuccess= "onSuccess" :onFailure= "onFailure" > </ GoogleLogin >

<GoogleLogin :params= "params" :logoutButton= true >Logout< /GoogleLogin>

export default { name : 'App' , data() { return { params : { client_id : "xxxxxx" }, renderParams : { width : 250 , height : 50 , longtitle : true } } }, components : { GoogleLogin } }

There is no need to add callbacks to the logout button since the api doesn't return anything, you can do it nonetheless to make sure it worked.

When the user successfully signs in, the callback will return an object that contains a lot of information about the user and about the access token granted.

methods: { onSuccess(googleUser) { console .log(googleUser); console .log(googleUser.getBasicProfile()); } }

Styling the buttons

Even if it is a component you can think about it as a button, you can add classes, inline styles, etc...

Without renderParams is a button, with renderParams is a div since google injects the button so take it into account when adding styles to the component.

Auth api

This is completely optional. It's just to have access to the Auth api. It is not needed to use the buttons.

First import the plugin

import { LoaderPlugin } from 'vue-google-login' ;

Then add the plugin to the Vue instance with the params, client_id is the only property required but you can add some optional.

Vue.use(LoaderPlugin, { client_id : CLIENT_ID });

Full list of params

Then you will have access to the auth api. It comes as a promise because the script doesn't load instantly. This way we avoid having to worry about if the script has loaded yet or not.

Vue.GoogleAuth.then( auth2 => { console .log(auth2.isSignedIn.get()); console .log(auth2.currentUser.get()) })

Full auth api methods