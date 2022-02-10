Reactive Vue.js wrapper for Google Charts lib
npm i vue-google-charts
Install a component globally (use as plugin):
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueGoogleCharts from 'vue-google-charts'
Vue.use(VueGoogleCharts)
Use locally in a component:
import { GChart } from 'vue-google-charts'
export default {
components: {
GChart
}
}
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-google-charts/dist/vue-google-charts.browser.js"></script>
The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.
The
GChart component is a wrapper for the original Google Charts, so it's assumed you are familiar with the vanilla Google Charts usage (https://developers.google.com/chart/).
With
vue-google-charts package you don't need to link script loader and load Google Charts package manually.
Another bonus — reactive data binding. A chart will be redrawn automatically once
data ,
type and
options prop is changed.
<GChart
type="ColumnChart"
:data="chartData"
:options="chartOptions"
/>
export default {
data () {
return {
// Array will be automatically processed with visualization.arrayToDataTable function
chartData: [
['Year', 'Sales', 'Expenses', 'Profit'],
['2014', 1000, 400, 200],
['2015', 1170, 460, 250],
['2016', 660, 1120, 300],
['2017', 1030, 540, 350]
],
chartOptions: {
chart: {
title: 'Company Performance',
subtitle: 'Sales, Expenses, and Profit: 2014-2017',
}
}
}
}
}
<GChart
:settings="{ packages: ['corechart', 'table', 'map'] }"
type="Map"
:data="chartData"
:options="chartOptions"
/>
Using
settings prop you can specify any setting available for google charts loader:
packages,
language,
callback,
mapsApiKey.
See more on available setting
There's also
version prop, so you can load a specific version, e.g.
version="upcoming".
See more on available versions
<GChart
type="ColumnChart"
:data="chartData"
:options="chartOptions"
:events="chartEvents"
/>
export default {
data () {
return {
// {
// eventName: handlerFunction,
// eventName: handlerFunction,
// }
chartEvents: {
'select': () => {
// handle event here
}
}
}
}
}
@ready for something very custom
You can get chart instance and charts api references to draw a custom chart:
<GChart
type="ColumnChart"
@ready="onChartReady"
/>
export default {
methods: {
onChartReady (chart, google) {
const query = new google.visualization.Query('https://url-to-spreadsheet...')
query.send(response => {
const options = {
// some custom options
}
const data = response.getDataTable()
chart.draw(data, options)
})
}
}
}
createChart property
This property allows you to create custom chart object from outside of the component.
createChart property is the function and accepts three arguments:
el - the reference to chart element,
type - chart type
<GChart
:type="chartType"
:data="chartData"
:options="chartOptions"
:createChart="(el, google) => new google.charts.Bar(el)"
/>
By default the function looks like this:
(el, google, type) => {
return new google.visualization[type](el)
}
For example
createChart may be used to create Material bar charts (Material bar charts expect of class
google.charts.Bar instead of
google.visualization.BarChart). See: https://codesandbox.io/embed/z699l6oq4p?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue
GCharts are responsive by default and they can change their width on
window.resize event.
The resize is debounces and you can control debounce time (ms) by using
resizeDebounce property:
<GChart
:resizeDebounce="500"
/>
If you don't need responsive behaviour for your charts, set
:resizeDebounce="0"
The first time you create or clone your plugin, you need to install the default dependencies:
npm i
This will run webpack in watching mode and output the compiled files in the
dist folder.
npm run dev
While developing, you can follow the install instructions of your plugin and link it into the project that uses it.
In the plugin folder:
npm link
In the other project folder:
npm link vue-google-charts
This will install it in the dependencies as a symlink, so that it gets any modifications made to the plugin.
This will build the plugin into the
dist folder in production mode.
npm run build
Simple usage https://codesandbox.io/embed/p7k483o42j?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue
Material design bar chart https://codesandbox.io/embed/z699l6oq4p?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue
Bubble chart https://codesandbox.io/embed/rmqzv6p4mm?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue
Getting data from Google Spreadsheets https://codesandbox.io/embed/yqxxkp32mj?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue
Chart event handling https://codesandbox.io/embed/xlloookqqo?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue