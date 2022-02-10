Reactive Vue.js wrapper for Google Charts lib

Table of contents

Installation

npm i vue-google-charts

Default import

Install a component globally (use as plugin):

import Vue from 'vue' import VueGoogleCharts from 'vue-google-charts' Vue.use(VueGoogleCharts)

Use locally in a component:

import { GChart } from 'vue-google-charts' export default { components : { GChart } }

Browser

< script src = "vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "vue-google-charts/dist/vue-google-charts.browser.js" > </ script >

The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.

Usage

Read the Google Charts docs first

The GChart component is a wrapper for the original Google Charts, so it's assumed you are familiar with the vanilla Google Charts usage (https://developers.google.com/chart/).

With vue-google-charts package you don't need to link script loader and load Google Charts package manually.

Another bonus — reactive data binding. A chart will be redrawn automatically once data , type and options prop is changed.

Simple usage:

< GChart type = "ColumnChart" :data = "chartData" :options = "chartOptions" />

export default { data () { return { chartData : [ [ 'Year' , 'Sales' , 'Expenses' , 'Profit' ], [ '2014' , 1000 , 400 , 200 ], [ '2015' , 1170 , 460 , 250 ], [ '2016' , 660 , 1120 , 300 ], [ '2017' , 1030 , 540 , 350 ] ], chartOptions : { chart : { title : 'Company Performance' , subtitle : 'Sales, Expenses, and Profit: 2014-2017' , } } } } }

Load additional packages:

< GChart :settings = "{ packages: ['corechart', 'table', 'map'] }" type = "Map" :data = "chartData" :options = "chartOptions" />

Using settings prop you can specify any setting available for google charts loader: packages , language , callback , mapsApiKey .

See more on available setting

There's also version prop, so you can load a specific version, e.g. version="upcoming" .

See more on available versions

Add event listeners:

< GChart type = "ColumnChart" :data = "chartData" :options = "chartOptions" :events = "chartEvents" />

export default { data () { return { chartEvents : { 'select' : () => { } } } } }

Use @ready for something very custom

You can get chart instance and charts api references to draw a custom chart:

< GChart type = "ColumnChart" @ ready = "onChartReady" />

export default { methods : { onChartReady (chart, google) { const query = new google.visualization.Query( 'https://url-to-spreadsheet...' ) query.send( response => { const options = { } const data = response.getDataTable() chart.draw(data, options) }) } } }

createChart property

This property allows you to create custom chart object from outside of the component. createChart property is the function and accepts three arguments: el - the reference to chart element, google - Google chart library, type - chart type

< GChart :type = "chartType" :data = "chartData" :options = "chartOptions" :createChart = "(el, google) => new google.charts.Bar(el)" />

By default the function looks like this:

(el, google, type) => { return new google.visualization[type](el) }

For example createChart may be used to create Material bar charts (Material bar charts expect of class google.charts.Bar instead of google.visualization.BarChart ). See: https://codesandbox.io/embed/z699l6oq4p?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue

Responsive Chart Behaviour

GCharts are responsive by default and they can change their width on window.resize event. The resize is debounces and you can control debounce time (ms) by using resizeDebounce property:

< GChart :resizeDebounce = "500" />

If you don't need responsive behaviour for your charts, set :resizeDebounce="0"

Plugin Development

Installation

The first time you create or clone your plugin, you need to install the default dependencies:

npm i

Watch and compile

This will run webpack in watching mode and output the compiled files in the dist folder.

npm run dev

Use it in another project

While developing, you can follow the install instructions of your plugin and link it into the project that uses it.

In the plugin folder:

npm link

In the other project folder:

npm link vue-google-charts

This will install it in the dependencies as a symlink, so that it gets any modifications made to the plugin.

Manual build

This will build the plugin into the dist folder in production mode.

npm run build

Demos

Simple usage https://codesandbox.io/embed/p7k483o42j?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue Material design bar chart https://codesandbox.io/embed/z699l6oq4p?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue Bubble chart https://codesandbox.io/embed/rmqzv6p4mm?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue Getting data from Google Spreadsheets https://codesandbox.io/embed/yqxxkp32mj?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue Chart event handling https://codesandbox.io/embed/xlloookqqo?module=%2Fsrc%2FApp.vue

License

MIT