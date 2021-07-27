openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vga

vue-google-autocomplete

by Dmytro Olefyrenko
1.1.2 (see all)

A Vue.js autosuggest component for the Google Places API.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.2K

GitHub Stars

486

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Autocomplete

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Google Autocomplete

All Contributors

A Vue.js (2.x) autosuggest component for the Google Maps Places API.

Demo

Live demo: olefirenko.github.io/vue-google-autocomplete

Benefits

I have tried to use different Vue Google Autocomplete components, but did not find any that would solve my needs. So below I would like to mention what you can get from this exact component:

  • Load more than one autocompletion inputs (I could not achieve this with existing vue components)
  • Getting geolocation data (latitude, longitude) for found address object along with other address data (country, city, state, county, street, house number, zip code). So no need to do additional geocode request on backend side.
  • No external dependencies
  • You can get access to underlying PlaceResult object to get more details about found location. You are able to specify the specific fields you want to fetch from the PlaceResult object.
  • You can limit results to specific country or use users geolocation data

Installation

This component uses Google Maps Places API to get geo suggests for autocompletion, so you have to include the Google Maps Places API in the <head> of your HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
  <html>
  <head><script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY_HERE&libraries=places"></script>
  </head>
  <body></body>
</html>

To obtain API key please visit the Google Developer Console. The API's that you have to enable in your Google API Manager Dashboard are Google Maps Geocoding API, Google Places API Web Service and Google Maps Javascript API.

The easiest way to use Vue Google Autocomplete is to install it from npm or yarn.

npm install vue-google-autocomplete --save

Or

yarn add vue-google-autocomplete

Usage

The Vue Google Autocomplete works out of the box by just including it.

import VueGoogleAutocomplete from 'vue-google-autocomplete'

In your template you can use this syntax:

<vue-google-autocomplete
    id="map"
    classname="form-control"
    placeholder="Start typing"
    v-on:placechanged="getAddressData"
>
</vue-google-autocomplete>

Properties

id

Type: String

required ID for the input container.

classname

Type: String

Class to the input container.

placeholder

Type: String Default: Start typing

The input field will get this placeholder text.

types

Type: String Default: address

Types supported in place autocomplete requests. More info

You may find this example helpful.

fields

Type: Array Default: ['address_components', 'adr_address', 'alt_id', 'formatted_address', 'geometry', 'icon', 'id', 'name', 'permanently_closed', 'photo', 'place_id', 'scope', 'type', 'url', 'utc_offset', 'vicinity']

Set which data fields to return in the PlaceResult from the Google Autocomplete API when the user selects a place. Google Autocomplete API by default returns all available data fields for the selected place, which may result in additional charges and thus the API users might pay for data they don't need. This package sets a sensible default for the fields value, fetching only the Basic Data fields which do not result in any additional charges. If you want to fetch other fields in addition to the default ones, make sure that the array you pass in to the fields prop contains the default fields listed above, and not only the additional fields you want to fetch.

Refer to this page for more details on how certain data fields are billed.

country

Type: String|Array Default: null

Option to restrict the autocomplete search to a particular country. Countries must be passed as a two-character, ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 compatible country code (i.e. "br", "sg", "fr"). You can provide a single one, or an array of up to 5 country code strings. Note: this is a dynamic property. You must pass it as :country="" to your component, otherwise it won't work. For example:

<vue-google-autocomplete :country="['au', 'nz']"></vue-google-autocomplete>

will restrict the countries to Australia and New Zealand.

enable-geolocation

Type: Boolean Default: false

Bias the search towards user current location.

geolocationOptions

Type: Object Default: {}

Allow to configure Options for navigator.getCurrentPosition

Events

The component emits next events, which you can listen in your application:

placechanged

Gets triggered when the address data got obtained. This data is available on the returned objects:

  • street_number, route, locality, administrative_area_level_1, country, postal_code, latitude, longitude.
  • place - PlaceResult object is available as second parameter.
  • id a String representing the ID of the autocomplete that triggered the event.

no-results-found

Gets triggered when a user entered the name of a Place that was not suggested and pressed the Enter key, or the Place Details request failed.

  • object an object with a key name representing the user's input.

focus

Gets triggered when the autocomplete input field receives focus.

blur

Gets triggered when the autocomplete input field loses focus.

inputChange

Gets triggered every time autocomplete input got changed

change

Gets triggered when the autocomplete results got changed

keypress

Gets triggered when a key gets pressed

error

Gets triggered when an error is encountered

Exposed component functions

These functions are accessible by setting "ref" on the component (Refs documentation). See example below how to use these functions.

clear()

Call to clear the value of the user input.

focus()

Call focus to focus on the element

blur()

Call blur to blur (unfocus) the element

update(value)

Call to update the user input with a new value

updateCoordinates(latlng)

Call to force coordinates and update the input accordingly

geolocate()

Call to retrieve current position from navigator and update the input accordingly

Example

Please note that you need to provide what method will listen (v-on:placechanged) to an event when the address data is obtained.

<template>
    <div>
        <h2>Your Address</h2>

        <vue-google-autocomplete
            ref="address"
            id="map"
            classname="form-control"
            placeholder="Please type your address"
            v-on:placechanged="getAddressData"
            country="sg"
        >
        </vue-google-autocomplete>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import VueGoogleAutocomplete from 'vue-google-autocomplete'

    export default {
        components: { VueGoogleAutocomplete },

        data: function () {
            return {
              address: ''
            }
        },

        mounted() {
            // To demonstrate functionality of exposed component functions
            // Here we make focus on the user input
            this.$refs.address.focus();
        },

        methods: {
            /**
            * When the location found
            * @param {Object} addressData Data of the found location
            * @param {Object} placeResultData PlaceResult object
            * @param {String} id Input container ID
            */
            getAddressData: function (addressData, placeResultData, id) {
                this.address = addressData;
            }
        }
    }
</script>

Correct usage of the types parameter

The example below shows the correct usage of the types parameter, when limiting the search to cities:

<vue-google-autocomplete
    id="map2"
    ref="toAddress"
    classname="form-control"
    placeholder="Start typing"
    v-on:placechanged="getToData"
    types="(cities)"
    country="us"
>
</vue-google-autocomplete>

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Dmytro Olefyrenko
💻
Daryle Dale De Silva
💻
DjilanoS
🚧
Juan Villegas
💻
Hugh Saffar
💻
Ahmed
💻
Ankur Kumar
💻

Artur Grigio
💻
Brian Rutledge
💻
Bryan Miller
💻
Chris Sepic
💻
Dennis van Breukelen
💻
Dmitry Mazurok
💻
Julian Renard
💻

Leonardo Arroyo
💻
Max Lyashuk
💻
Michał Gibowski
💻
Mickey Schwab
💻
Romain Léger
💻
Simon Kimber
💻
syffs
💻

Yann Bertrand
💻
ciaasteczkowy
💻
crabaux
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vm
vue-multiselectUniversal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
va
v-autocompleteAutocomplete component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vs
vue-selectEverything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
192K
vue-simple-suggestFeature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
12K
@voerro/vue-tagsinputA simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete) built with Vue.js 2.
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
4K
vss
vue-search-selectA Vue.js search select component
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10K
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial