Vue Google Autocomplete

A Vue.js (2.x) autosuggest component for the Google Maps Places API.

Demo

Live demo: olefirenko.github.io/vue-google-autocomplete

Benefits

I have tried to use different Vue Google Autocomplete components, but did not find any that would solve my needs. So below I would like to mention what you can get from this exact component:

Load more than one autocompletion inputs (I could not achieve this with existing vue components)

Getting geolocation data (latitude, longitude) for found address object along with other address data (country, city, state, county, street, house number, zip code). So no need to do additional geocode request on backend side.

No external dependencies

You can get access to underlying PlaceResult object to get more details about found location. You are able to specify the specific fields you want to fetch from the PlaceResult object.

You can limit results to specific country or use users geolocation data

Installation

This component uses Google Maps Places API to get geo suggests for autocompletion, so you have to include the Google Maps Places API in the <head> of your HTML:

< html > < head > … < script src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY_HERE&libraries=places" > </ script > </ head > < body > … </ body > </ html >

To obtain API key please visit the Google Developer Console. The API's that you have to enable in your Google API Manager Dashboard are Google Maps Geocoding API, Google Places API Web Service and Google Maps Javascript API.

The easiest way to use Vue Google Autocomplete is to install it from npm or yarn.

npm install vue-google-autocomplete --save

Or

yarn add vue-google-autocomplete

Usage

The Vue Google Autocomplete works out of the box by just including it.

import VueGoogleAutocomplete from 'vue-google-autocomplete'

In your template you can use this syntax:

< vue-google-autocomplete id = "map" classname = "form-control" placeholder = "Start typing" v-on:placechanged = "getAddressData" > </ vue-google-autocomplete >

Properties

id

Type: String

required ID for the input container.

classname

Type: String

Class to the input container.

placeholder

Type: String Default: Start typing

The input field will get this placeholder text.

types

Type: String Default: address

Types supported in place autocomplete requests. More info

You may find this example helpful.

fields

Type: Array Default: ['address_components', 'adr_address', 'alt_id', 'formatted_address', 'geometry', 'icon', 'id', 'name', 'permanently_closed', 'photo', 'place_id', 'scope', 'type', 'url', 'utc_offset', 'vicinity']

Set which data fields to return in the PlaceResult from the Google Autocomplete API when the user selects a place. Google Autocomplete API by default returns all available data fields for the selected place, which may result in additional charges and thus the API users might pay for data they don't need. This package sets a sensible default for the fields value, fetching only the Basic Data fields which do not result in any additional charges. If you want to fetch other fields in addition to the default ones, make sure that the array you pass in to the fields prop contains the default fields listed above, and not only the additional fields you want to fetch.

Refer to this page for more details on how certain data fields are billed.

country

Type: String | Array Default: null

Option to restrict the autocomplete search to a particular country. Countries must be passed as a two-character, ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 compatible country code (i.e. "br", "sg", "fr"). You can provide a single one, or an array of up to 5 country code strings. Note: this is a dynamic property. You must pass it as :country="" to your component, otherwise it won't work. For example:

< vue-google-autocomplete :country = "['au', 'nz']" > </ vue-google-autocomplete >

will restrict the countries to Australia and New Zealand.

Type: Boolean Default: false

Bias the search towards user current location.

geolocationOptions

Type: Object Default: {}

Allow to configure Options for navigator.getCurrentPosition

Events

The component emits next events, which you can listen in your application:

placechanged

Gets triggered when the address data got obtained. This data is available on the returned objects:

street_number , route , locality , administrative_area_level_1 , country , postal_code , latitude , longitude .

, , , , , , , . place - PlaceResult object is available as second parameter.

- PlaceResult object is available as second parameter. id a String representing the ID of the autocomplete that triggered the event.

Gets triggered when a user entered the name of a Place that was not suggested and pressed the Enter key, or the Place Details request failed.

object an object with a key name representing the user's input.

focus

Gets triggered when the autocomplete input field receives focus.

blur

Gets triggered when the autocomplete input field loses focus.

inputChange

Gets triggered every time autocomplete input got changed

change

Gets triggered when the autocomplete results got changed

keypress

Gets triggered when a key gets pressed

error

Gets triggered when an error is encountered

Exposed component functions

These functions are accessible by setting "ref" on the component (Refs documentation). See example below how to use these functions.

Call to clear the value of the user input.

Call focus to focus on the element

Call blur to blur (unfocus) the element

Call to update the user input with a new value

Call to force coordinates and update the input accordingly

Call to retrieve current position from navigator and update the input accordingly

Example

Please note that you need to provide what method will listen ( v-on:placechanged ) to an event when the address data is obtained.

< template > < div > < h2 > Your Address </ h2 > < vue-google-autocomplete ref = "address" id = "map" classname = "form-control" placeholder = "Please type your address" v-on:placechanged = "getAddressData" country = "sg" > </ vue-google-autocomplete > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueGoogleAutocomplete from 'vue-google-autocomplete' export default { components : { VueGoogleAutocomplete }, data : function ( ) { return { address : '' } }, mounted() { this .$refs.address.focus(); }, methods : { getAddressData : function ( addressData, placeResultData, id ) { this .address = addressData; } } } </ script >

Correct usage of the types parameter

The example below shows the correct usage of the types parameter, when limiting the search to cities:

<vue-google-autocomplete id="map2" ref="toAddress" classname="form-control" placeholder="Start typing" v-on:placechanged="getToData" types="(cities)" country="us" > </vue-google-autocomplete>

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!