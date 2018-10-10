openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vga

vue-google-auth

by Lai Sim
1.0.5 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-google-auth

Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications

Installation

npm install vue-google-auth

Initialization

import GoogleAuth from 'vue-google-auth'

Vue.use(GoogleAuth, { clientID: 'xxxxxxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com' })
Vue.googleAuth().load()

Ideally you shall place this in your app entry file, e.g. src/main.js

Usage - Sign-in

###(a) Handling Google sign-in, getting the one-time authorization code from Google

import Vue from 'vue'

Vue.googleAuth().signIn(function (authorizationCode) { 

  // things to do when sign-in succeeds
  
  // You can send the authorizationCode to your backend server for further processing, for example
  this.$http.post('http://your/backend/server', { code: authorizationCode, redirect_uri: 'postmessage' }).then(function (response) {
    if (response.body) {
      // ...
    }
  }, function (error) {
    console.log(error)
  })
  
}, function (error) {
  // things to do when sign-in fails
})

The authorizationCode that is being returned is the one-time code that you can send to your backend server, so that the server can exchange for its own access token and refresh token.

###(b) Alternatively, if you would like to directly get back the access_token and id_token

import Vue from 'vue'

// Just add in this line
Vue.googleAuth().directAccess()

Vue.googleAuth().signIn(function (googleUser) { 
  // things to do when sign-in succeeds
}, function (error) {
  // things to do when sign-in fails
})

The googleUser object that is being returned will be:

{
  "token_type": "Bearer",
  "access_token": "xxx",
  "scope": "xxx",
  "login_hint": "xxx",
  "expires_in": 3600,
  "id_token": "xxx",
  "session_state": {
    "extraQueryParams": {
      "authuser": "0"
    }
  },
  "first_issued_at": 1234567891011,
  "expires_at": 1234567891011,
  "idpId": "google"
}

Usage - Sign-out

Handling Google sign-out

import Vue from 'vue'

Vue.googleAuth().signOut(function () { 
  // things to do when sign-out succeeds
}, function (error) {
  // things to do when sign-out fails
})

Additional Help

Do refer to this sample login page HTML file.

If you are curious of how the entire Google sign-in flow works, please refer to the diagram below Google Sign-in Flow

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial