Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications

Installation

npm install vue-google-auth

Initialization

import GoogleAuth from 'vue-google-auth' Vue.use(GoogleAuth, { clientID: 'xxxxxxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com' }) Vue.googleAuth(). load ()

Ideally you shall place this in your app entry file, e.g. src/main.js

Usage - Sign-in

###(a) Handling Google sign-in, getting the one-time authorization code from Google

import Vue from 'vue' Vue.googleAuth().signIn( function ( authorizationCode ) { this .$http.post( 'http://your/backend/server' , { code : authorizationCode, redirect_uri : 'postmessage' }).then( function ( response ) { if (response.body) { } }, function ( error ) { console .log(error) }) }, function ( error ) { })

The authorizationCode that is being returned is the one-time code that you can send to your backend server, so that the server can exchange for its own access token and refresh token.

###(b) Alternatively, if you would like to directly get back the access_token and id_token

import Vue from 'vue' // Just add in this line Vue.googleAuth().directAccess() Vue.googleAuth().signIn( function (googleUser) { // things to do when sign- in succeeds }, function (error) { // things to do when sign- in fails })

The googleUser object that is being returned will be:

{ "token_type" : "Bearer" , "access_token" : "xxx" , "scope" : "xxx" , "login_hint" : "xxx" , "expires_in" : 3600 , "id_token" : "xxx" , "session_state" : { "extraQueryParams" : { "authuser" : "0" } }, "first_issued_at" : 1234567891011 , "expires_at" : 1234567891011 , "idpId" : "google" }

Usage - Sign-out

Handling Google sign-out

import Vue from 'vue' Vue.googleAuth().signOut( function () { // things to do when sign- out succeeds }, function (error) { // things to do when sign- out fails })

Additional Help

Do refer to this sample login page HTML file.

If you are curious of how the entire Google sign-in flow works, please refer to the diagram below