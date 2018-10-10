Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications
npm install vue-google-auth
import GoogleAuth from 'vue-google-auth'
Vue.use(GoogleAuth, { clientID: 'xxxxxxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com' })
Vue.googleAuth().load()
Ideally you shall place this in your app entry file, e.g. src/main.js
###(a) Handling Google sign-in, getting the one-time authorization code from Google
import Vue from 'vue'
Vue.googleAuth().signIn(function (authorizationCode) {
// things to do when sign-in succeeds
// You can send the authorizationCode to your backend server for further processing, for example
this.$http.post('http://your/backend/server', { code: authorizationCode, redirect_uri: 'postmessage' }).then(function (response) {
if (response.body) {
// ...
}
}, function (error) {
console.log(error)
})
}, function (error) {
// things to do when sign-in fails
})
The
authorizationCode that is being returned is the
one-time code that you can send to your backend server, so that the server can exchange for its own access token and refresh token.
###(b) Alternatively, if you would like to directly get back the access_token and id_token
import Vue from 'vue'
// Just add in this line
Vue.googleAuth().directAccess()
Vue.googleAuth().signIn(function (googleUser) {
// things to do when sign-in succeeds
}, function (error) {
// things to do when sign-in fails
})
The
googleUser object that is being returned will be:
{
"token_type": "Bearer",
"access_token": "xxx",
"scope": "xxx",
"login_hint": "xxx",
"expires_in": 3600,
"id_token": "xxx",
"session_state": {
"extraQueryParams": {
"authuser": "0"
}
},
"first_issued_at": 1234567891011,
"expires_at": 1234567891011,
"idpId": "google"
}
Handling Google sign-out
import Vue from 'vue'
Vue.googleAuth().signOut(function () {
// things to do when sign-out succeeds
}, function (error) {
// things to do when sign-out fails
})
Do refer to this sample login page HTML file.
If you are curious of how the entire Google sign-in flow works, please refer to the diagram below