Vue.js Google Adsense Component with InFeed and InArticle Ads support
https://mazipan.github.io/vue-google-adsense/
At least there is three (3) type ads in Google Adsense :
Responsive Ads: A simple way to get ads on your page. Choose the size, placement and style you want to display. Learn more
In Article Ads: Ads that fit seamlessly in between the paragraphs of your pages for an enhanced reading experience. Learn more
In Feed Ads: Ads that flow naturally inside a list of articles or products on your site, offering a great user experience. Learn more
Need dependencies vue-script2, you need to install :
npm install vue-script2 vue-google-adsense --save
main.js
import Ads from 'vue-google-adsense'
Vue.use(require('vue-script2'))
Vue.use(Ads.Adsense)
Vue.use(Ads.InArticleAdsense)
Vue.use(Ads.InFeedAdsense)
Import only
AdsType you need
import Adsense from 'vue-google-adsense/dist/Adsense.min.js'
import InArticleAdsense from 'vue-google-adsense/dist/InArticleAdsense.min.js'
import InFeedAdsense from 'vue-google-adsense/dist/InFeedAdsense.min.js'
Vue.use(require('vue-script2'))
Vue.use(Adsense)
Vue.use(InArticleAdsense)
Vue.use(InFeedAdsense)
Create file
plugins/vue-google-adsense.js, with code :
import Vue from 'vue'
import Ads from 'vue-google-adsense'
Vue.use(require('vue-script2'))
Vue.use(Ads.Adsense)
Vue.use(Ads.InArticleAdsense)
Vue.use(Ads.InFeedAdsense)
Then update your
nuxt.config.js, with code :
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{ src: '~/plugins/vue-google-adsense', ssr: false }
]
}
Insert these code in
src/main.js:
// The Client API can be used here. Learn more: gridsome.org/docs/client-api
export default function (Vue, { router, head, isClient }) {
if (isClient) {
Vue.use(require('vue-script2'));
Vue.use(require('vue-google-adsense/dist/Adsense.min.js'));
Vue.use(require('vue-google-adsense/dist/InArticleAdsense.min.js'));
Vue.use(require('vue-google-adsense/dist/InFeedAdsense.min.js'));
}
}
VueAdsense Template :
<Adsense
data-ad-client="ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"
data-ad-slot="1234567890">
</Adsense>
VueInArticleAdsense Template :
<InArticleAdsense
data-ad-client="ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"
data-ad-slot="1234567890">
</InArticleAdsense>
VueInFeedAdsense Template :
<InFeedAdsense
data-ad-layout-key="-fg+5n+6t-e7+r"
data-ad-client="ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"
data-ad-slot="1234567890">
</InFeedAdsense>
import Vue from 'vue'
import Ads from 'vue-google-adsense'
Vue.use(require('vue-script2'))
Vue.use(Ads.AutoAdsense, { adClient: 'YOUR_GOOGLE_AD_CLIENT', isNewAdsCode: true })
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
root-class
|String
adswrapper
|Class for fill in wrapper block
ins-class
|String
empty
|Class for fill in
ins tag
ins-style
|String
display:block;
|Style for fill in
ins tag
data-ad-client
|String
empty
|Attribute
data-ad-client from adsense
data-ad-slot
|String
empty
|Attribute
data-ad-slot from adsense
data-ad-layout-key
|String
empty
|Attribute
data-ad-layout-key from adsense
data-ad-test
|String
empty
|Attribute
data-ad-test from adsense
data-ad-format
|String
auto for Adsense Ads
fluid for InFeed and InArticle Ads
|Attribute
data-ad-format from adsense
Possible values are
auto,
horizontal,
vertical,
rectangle or
fluid
data-full-width-responsive
|String (
yes or
no)
no
|Attribute
data-full-width-responsive from adsense
is-non-personalized-ads
|String (
yes or
no)
no
|Props for request
non-personalized ads, read more
is-new-ads-code
|String (
yes or
no)
no
|Use new Adsense code (per 19 july 2021), read more
data-ad-region
|String
empty
|See PR #163
Already used in production for these project :
We are using pnpm, please read the Installation section first.
# install dependencies
pnpm install
# serve with demo page
pnpm run dev:demo
# build for production
pnpm run build:demo
pnpm run build:lib
Copyright © 2018 Built with ❤️ by Irfan Maulana