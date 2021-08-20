💰 Vue Google Adsense

Vue.js Google Adsense Component with InFeed and InArticle Ads support

🎉 Demo

https://mazipan.github.io/vue-google-adsense/

❓ What is In Feed and In Article Ads?

At least there is three (3) type ads in Google Adsense :

Responsive Ads : A simple way to get ads on your page. Choose the size, placement and style you want to display. Learn more

In Article Ads : Ads that fit seamlessly in between the paragraphs of your pages for an enhanced reading experience. Learn more

In Feed Ads: Ads that flow naturally inside a list of articles or products on your site, offering a great user experience. Learn more

🚀 Getting started

Installation

Need dependencies vue-script2, you need to install :

npm install vue-script2 vue-google-adsense --save

Use in main.js

import Ads from 'vue-google-adsense' Vue.use( require ( 'vue-script2' )) Vue.use(Ads.Adsense) Vue.use(Ads.InArticleAdsense) Vue.use(Ads.InFeedAdsense)

Use partial import

Import only AdsType you need

import Adsense from 'vue-google-adsense/dist/Adsense.min.js' import InArticleAdsense from 'vue-google-adsense/dist/InArticleAdsense.min.js' import InFeedAdsense from 'vue-google-adsense/dist/InFeedAdsense.min.js' Vue.use( require ( 'vue-script2' )) Vue.use(Adsense) Vue.use(InArticleAdsense) Vue.use(InFeedAdsense)

Usage in Nuxt.js

Create file plugins/vue-google-adsense.js , with code :

import Vue from 'vue' import Ads from 'vue-google-adsense' Vue.use( require ( 'vue-script2' )) Vue.use(Ads.Adsense) Vue.use(Ads.InArticleAdsense) Vue.use(Ads.InFeedAdsense)

Then update your nuxt.config.js , with code :

module .exports = { plugins : [ { src : '~/plugins/vue-google-adsense' , ssr : false } ] }

Usage in Gridsome

Insert these code in src/main.js :

export default function ( Vue, { router, head, isClient } ) { if (isClient) { Vue.use( require ( 'vue-script2' )); Vue.use( require ( 'vue-google-adsense/dist/Adsense.min.js' )); Vue.use( require ( 'vue-google-adsense/dist/InArticleAdsense.min.js' )); Vue.use( require ( 'vue-google-adsense/dist/InFeedAdsense.min.js' )); } }

Template

VueAdsense Template :

< Adsense data-ad-client = "ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX" data-ad-slot = "1234567890" > </ Adsense >

VueInArticleAdsense Template :

< InArticleAdsense data-ad-client = "ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX" data-ad-slot = "1234567890" > </ InArticleAdsense >

VueInFeedAdsense Template :

< InFeedAdsense data-ad-layout-key = "-fg+5n+6t-e7+r" data-ad-client = "ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX" data-ad-slot = "1234567890" > </ InFeedAdsense >

Auto Ads Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import Ads from 'vue-google-adsense' Vue.use( require ( 'vue-script2' )) Vue.use(Ads.AutoAdsense, { adClient : 'YOUR_GOOGLE_AD_CLIENT' , isNewAdsCode : true })

🎁 Available Props

Attribute Type Default Description root-class String adswrapper Class for fill in wrapper block ins-class String empty Class for fill in ins tag ins-style String display:block; Style for fill in ins tag data-ad-client String empty Attribute data-ad-client from adsense data-ad-slot String empty Attribute data-ad-slot from adsense data-ad-layout-key String empty Attribute data-ad-layout-key from adsense data-ad-test String empty Attribute data-ad-test from adsense data-ad-format String auto for Adsense Ads

fluid for InFeed and InArticle Ads Attribute data-ad-format from adsense

Possible values are auto , horizontal , vertical , rectangle or fluid data-full-width-responsive String ( yes or no ) no Attribute data-full-width-responsive from adsense is-non-personalized-ads String ( yes or no ) no Props for request non-personalized ads, read more is-new-ads-code String ( yes or no ) no Use new Adsense code (per 19 july 2021), read more data-ad-region String empty See PR #163

:metal: Who is using this library

Already used in production for these project :

🏃 Development

We are using pnpm, please read the Installation section first.

pnpm install pnpm run dev:demo pnpm run build:demo pnpm run build:lib

