vga

vue-google-adsense

by Irfan Maulana
1.10.1

💰 Vue.js Google Adsense Component with InFeed and InArticle Ads support

Overview

Readme

💰 Vue Google Adsense

License Size on Bundlephobia install size Build and Deploy version downloads All Contributors

Vue.js Google Adsense Component with InFeed and InArticle Ads support

🎉 Demo

https://mazipan.github.io/vue-google-adsense/

❓ What is In Feed and In Article Ads?

At least there is three (3) type ads in Google Adsense :

  • Responsive Ads: A simple way to get ads on your page. Choose the size, placement and style you want to display. Learn more

  • In Article Ads: Ads that fit seamlessly in between the paragraphs of your pages for an enhanced reading experience. Learn more

  • In Feed Ads: Ads that flow naturally inside a list of articles or products on your site, offering a great user experience. Learn more

🚀 Getting started

Installation

Need dependencies vue-script2, you need to install :

npm install vue-script2 vue-google-adsense --save

Use in main.js

import Ads from 'vue-google-adsense'

Vue.use(require('vue-script2'))

Vue.use(Ads.Adsense)
Vue.use(Ads.InArticleAdsense)
Vue.use(Ads.InFeedAdsense)

Use partial import

Import only AdsType you need

import Adsense from 'vue-google-adsense/dist/Adsense.min.js'
import InArticleAdsense from 'vue-google-adsense/dist/InArticleAdsense.min.js'
import InFeedAdsense from 'vue-google-adsense/dist/InFeedAdsense.min.js'

Vue.use(require('vue-script2'))

Vue.use(Adsense)
Vue.use(InArticleAdsense)
Vue.use(InFeedAdsense)

Usage in Nuxt.js

Create file plugins/vue-google-adsense.js, with code :

import Vue from 'vue'
import Ads from 'vue-google-adsense'

Vue.use(require('vue-script2'))

Vue.use(Ads.Adsense)
Vue.use(Ads.InArticleAdsense)
Vue.use(Ads.InFeedAdsense)

Then update your nuxt.config.js, with code :

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    { src: '~/plugins/vue-google-adsense', ssr: false }
  ]
}

Usage in Gridsome

Insert these code in src/main.js:

// The Client API can be used here. Learn more: gridsome.org/docs/client-api
export default function (Vue, { router, head, isClient }) {
 if (isClient) {
    Vue.use(require('vue-script2'));
    Vue.use(require('vue-google-adsense/dist/Adsense.min.js'));
    Vue.use(require('vue-google-adsense/dist/InArticleAdsense.min.js'));
    Vue.use(require('vue-google-adsense/dist/InFeedAdsense.min.js'));
 }
}

Template

VueAdsense Template :

<Adsense
    data-ad-client="ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"
    data-ad-slot="1234567890">
</Adsense>

VueInArticleAdsense Template :

<InArticleAdsense
    data-ad-client="ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"
    data-ad-slot="1234567890">
</InArticleAdsense>

VueInFeedAdsense Template :

<InFeedAdsense
    data-ad-layout-key="-fg+5n+6t-e7+r"
    data-ad-client="ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"
    data-ad-slot="1234567890">
</InFeedAdsense>

Auto Ads Usage

import Vue from 'vue'
import Ads from 'vue-google-adsense'

Vue.use(require('vue-script2'))

Vue.use(Ads.AutoAdsense, { adClient: 'YOUR_GOOGLE_AD_CLIENT', isNewAdsCode: true })

🎁 Available Props

AttributeTypeDefaultDescription
root-classStringadswrapperClass for fill in wrapper block
ins-classStringemptyClass for fill in ins tag
ins-styleStringdisplay:block;Style for fill in ins tag
data-ad-clientStringemptyAttribute data-ad-client from adsense
data-ad-slotStringemptyAttribute data-ad-slot from adsense
data-ad-layout-keyStringemptyAttribute data-ad-layout-key from adsense
data-ad-testStringemptyAttribute data-ad-test from adsense
data-ad-formatStringauto for Adsense Ads
fluid for InFeed and InArticle Ads		Attribute data-ad-format from adsense
Possible values are auto, horizontal, vertical, rectangle or fluid
data-full-width-responsiveString (yes or no)noAttribute data-full-width-responsive from adsense
is-non-personalized-adsString (yes or no)noProps for request non-personalized ads, read more
is-new-ads-codeString (yes or no)noUse new Adsense code (per 19 july 2021), read more
data-ad-regionStringemptySee PR #163

:metal: Who is using this library

Already used in production for these project :

🏃 Development

We are using pnpm, please read the Installation section first.

# install dependencies
pnpm install

# serve with demo page
pnpm run dev:demo

# build for production
pnpm run build:demo
pnpm run build:lib

Support me

Copyright © 2018 Built with ❤️ by Irfan Maulana

