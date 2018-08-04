An easy and clean VueJS 2.x wizard plugin
Install with npm:
npm install --save vue-good-wizard
import into project:
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueGoodWizard from 'vue-good-wizard';
Vue.use(VueGoodWizard);
or
import into component:
// within your component script tag
import { GoodWizard } from 'vue-good-wizard';
// in your components
components: {
'vue-good-wizard': GoodWizard,
}
<template>
<div>
<vue-good-wizard
:steps="steps"
:onNext="nextClicked"
:onBack="backClicked">
<div slot="page1">
<h4>Step 1</h4>
<p>This is step 1</p>
</div>
<div slot="page2">
<h4>Step 2</h4>
<p>This is step 2</p>
</div>
<div slot="page3">
<h4>Step 3</h4>
<p>This is step 3</p>
</div>
<div slot="page4">
<h4>Step 4</h4>
<p>This is step 4</p>
</div>
</vue-good-wizard>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'demo',
data(){
return {
steps: [
{
label: 'Select Items',
slot: 'page1',
},
{
label: 'Add Constraints',
slot: 'page2',
},
{
label: 'Review',
slot: 'page3',
},
{
label: 'Apply',
slot: 'page4',
options: {
nextDisabled: true, // control whether next is disabled or not
},
}
],
};
},
methods: {
nextClicked(currentPage) {
console.log('next clicked', currentPage)
return true; //return false if you want to prevent moving to next page
},
backClicked(currentPage) {
console.log('back clicked', currentPage);
return true; //return false if you want to prevent moving to previous page
}
},
};
</script>
This should result in the screenshot seen above
|Option
|Description
|Type, Example
|steps (required)
|Array of objects that specify step titles and page id
|
[
{
label: 'Add Constraints', // title for wizard step
page: 'page2', //id for div to show for this step
},
//...
]
|onNext (optional)
|function called before next page is shown. This is a good place to do validation etc. Return true to proceed, or false to stay on the same page.
|
function ex:
function(currentPage){
console.log(currentPage);
return true;
}
|onBack (optional)
|function called before previous page is shown. Return true to proceed, or false to stay on the same page.
|
function ex:
function(currentPage){
console.log(currentPage);
return true;
}
|Label options
|previousStepLabel
|label for previous step
|default: 'Back'
|nextStepLabel
|label for next step
|default: 'Next'
|finalStepLabel
|label for final step
|default: 'Save'
|Useful internal functions
|goNext()
|for async usecase, you'd want to go next only after your async function is done. See [advanced usecase](https://github.com/xaksis/vue-good-wizard#advanced-usecase---call-next-or-back-asynchronously)
|`this.$refs['my-wizard'].goNext(true)`
|goTo(step)
|if you want to go to a step programmatically, you can use this method
|`this.$refs['my-wizard'].goTo(2)` // go to 3rd step.
In some cases, you might want to change step programmatically. The most common usecase for this is if you want to call an asynchronous action on next/back click and then in the callback want to either go to the next step or stay on the same step.
Following is an example of how this can be done using vue-good-wizard
<template>
<div>
<vue-good-wizard
ref="wizard"
:steps="steps"
:onNext="nextClicked"
:onBack="backClicked">
<div slot="page1">
<h4>Step 1</h4>
<p>This is step 1</p>
</div>
<div slot="page2">
<h4>Step 2</h4>
<!-- lets say, this is where my form is that needs to be validated -->
<el-form :model="myForm" ref="myForm">
</el-form>
</div>
<div slot="page3">
<h4>Step 3</h4>
<p>This is step 3</p>
</div>
</vue-good-wizard>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'demo',
data(){
return {
steps: [
{
label: 'Select Items',
slot: 'page1',
},
{
label: 'My form',
slot: 'page2',
},
{
label: 'Review',
slot: 'page3',
},
],
};
},
methods: {
nextClicked(currentPage) {
const _this = this;
// if we're on the form page
if (currentPage == 1) {
// on next, we need to validate the form
_this.$refs.myForm.validate((valid) => {
if (valid) {
//all is good, lets proceed to next step
_this.$refs.wizard.goNext(true);
} else {
//error. don't proceed.
console.log('error submit!!');
return false;
}
});
return false; //don't proceed by default.
}
return true; //return false if you want to prevent moving to next page
},
backClicked(currentPage) {
console.log('back clicked', currentPage);
return true; //return false if you want to prevent moving to previous page
}
},
};
</script>
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details