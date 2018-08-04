An easy and clean VueJS 2.x wizard plugin

Live Demo

vue-good-wizard Demo

Follow the project progress live

Vue-good-wizard Project

Getting Started

Installing

Install with npm:

npm install --save vue-good-wizard

import into project:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueGoodWizard from 'vue-good-wizard' ; Vue.use(VueGoodWizard);

or

import into component:

import { GoodWizard } from 'vue-good-wizard' ; components: { 'vue-good-wizard' : GoodWizard, }

Example Usage

< template > < div > < vue-good-wizard :steps = "steps" :onNext = "nextClicked" :onBack = "backClicked" > < div slot = "page1" > < h4 > Step 1 </ h4 > < p > This is step 1 </ p > </ div > < div slot = "page2" > < h4 > Step 2 </ h4 > < p > This is step 2 </ p > </ div > < div slot = "page3" > < h4 > Step 3 </ h4 > < p > This is step 3 </ p > </ div > < div slot = "page4" > < h4 > Step 4 </ h4 > < p > This is step 4 </ p > </ div > </ vue-good-wizard > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : 'demo' , data(){ return { steps : [ { label : 'Select Items' , slot : 'page1' , }, { label : 'Add Constraints' , slot : 'page2' , }, { label : 'Review' , slot : 'page3' , }, { label : 'Apply' , slot : 'page4' , options : { nextDisabled : true , }, } ], }; }, methods : { nextClicked(currentPage) { console .log( 'next clicked' , currentPage) return true ; }, backClicked(currentPage) { console .log( 'back clicked' , currentPage); return true ; } }, }; </ script >

This should result in the screenshot seen above

Component Options

Option Description Type, Example steps (required) Array of objects that specify step titles and page id [ { label: 'Add Constraints', // title for wizard step page: 'page2', //id for div to show for this step }, //... ] onNext (optional) function called before next page is shown. This is a good place to do validation etc. Return true to proceed, or false to stay on the same page. function ex: function(currentPage){ console.log(currentPage); return true; } onBack (optional) function called before previous page is shown. Return true to proceed, or false to stay on the same page. function ex: function(currentPage){ console.log(currentPage); return true; } Label options previousStepLabel label for previous step default: 'Back' nextStepLabel label for next step default: 'Next' finalStepLabel label for final step default: 'Save' Useful internal functions goNext() for async usecase, you'd want to go next only after your async function is done. See [advanced usecase](https://github.com/xaksis/vue-good-wizard#advanced-usecase---call-next-or-back-asynchronously) `this.$refs['my-wizard'].goNext(true)` goTo(step) if you want to go to a step programmatically, you can use this method `this.$refs['my-wizard'].goTo(2)` // go to 3rd step.

Advanced usecase - Call next or back asynchronously

In some cases, you might want to change step programmatically. The most common usecase for this is if you want to call an asynchronous action on next/back click and then in the callback want to either go to the next step or stay on the same step.

Following is an example of how this can be done using vue-good-wizard

< template > < div > < vue-good-wizard ref = "wizard" :steps = "steps" :onNext = "nextClicked" :onBack = "backClicked" > < div slot = "page1" > < h4 > Step 1 </ h4 > < p > This is step 1 </ p > </ div > < div slot = "page2" > < h4 > Step 2 </ h4 > < el-form :model = "myForm" ref = "myForm" > </ el-form > </ div > < div slot = "page3" > < h4 > Step 3 </ h4 > < p > This is step 3 </ p > </ div > </ vue-good-wizard > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : 'demo' , data(){ return { steps : [ { label : 'Select Items' , slot : 'page1' , }, { label : 'My form' , slot : 'page2' , }, { label : 'Review' , slot : 'page3' , }, ], }; }, methods : { nextClicked(currentPage) { const _this = this ; if (currentPage == 1 ) { _this.$refs.myForm.validate( ( valid ) => { if (valid) { _this.$refs.wizard.goNext( true ); } else { console .log( 'error submit!!' ); return false ; } }); return false ; } return true ; }, backClicked(currentPage) { console .log( 'back clicked' , currentPage); return true ; } }, }; </ script >

Authors

Akshay Anand - xaksis

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details