openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vgw

vue-good-wizard

by xaksis
1.4.1 (see all)

An easy and clean VueJS 2.x wizard plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

344

GitHub Stars

288

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-good-wizard

npm npm npm

An easy and clean VueJS 2.x wizard plugin

Basic Screenshot

Live Demo

vue-good-wizard Demo

Buy Me A Coffee

Follow the project progress live

Vue-good-wizard Project

Getting Started

Installing

Install with npm:

npm install --save vue-good-wizard

import into project:

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueGoodWizard from 'vue-good-wizard';

Vue.use(VueGoodWizard);

or

import into component: 

// within your component script tag
import { GoodWizard } from 'vue-good-wizard';

// in your components
components: {
  'vue-good-wizard': GoodWizard,
}

Example Usage

<template>
  <div>
    <vue-good-wizard 
      :steps="steps"
      :onNext="nextClicked" 
      :onBack="backClicked">
      <div slot="page1">
        <h4>Step 1</h4>
        <p>This is step 1</p>
      </div>
      <div slot="page2">
        <h4>Step 2</h4>
        <p>This is step 2</p>
      </div>
      <div slot="page3">
        <h4>Step 3</h4>
        <p>This is step 3</p>
      </div>
      <div slot="page4">
        <h4>Step 4</h4>
        <p>This is step 4</p>
      </div>
    </vue-good-wizard>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  name: 'demo',
  data(){
    return {
      steps: [
        {
          label: 'Select Items',
          slot: 'page1',
        },
        {
          label: 'Add Constraints',
          slot: 'page2',
        },
        {
          label: 'Review',
          slot: 'page3',
        },
        {
          label: 'Apply',
          slot: 'page4',
          options: {
            nextDisabled: true, // control whether next is disabled or not
          },
        }
      ],
    };
  },
  methods: {
    nextClicked(currentPage) {
      console.log('next clicked', currentPage)
      return true; //return false if you want to prevent moving to next page
    },
    backClicked(currentPage) {
      console.log('back clicked', currentPage);
      return true; //return false if you want to prevent moving to previous page
    }
  },
};
</script>

This should result in the screenshot seen above

Component Options

Option Description Type, Example
steps (required) Array of objects that specify step titles and page id 
[
  {
    label: 'Add Constraints', // title for wizard step
    page: 'page2', //id for div to show for this step
  },
  //...
]
onNext (optional) function called before next page is shown. This is a good place to do validation etc. Return true to proceed, or false to stay on the same page. function ex: 
function(currentPage){
  console.log(currentPage);
  return true;
}
onBack (optional) function called before previous page is shown. Return true to proceed, or false to stay on the same page. function ex: 
function(currentPage){
  console.log(currentPage);
  return true;
}
Label options
previousStepLabel label for previous step default: 'Back'
nextStepLabel label for next step default: 'Next'
finalStepLabel label for final step default: 'Save'
Useful internal functions
goNext() for async usecase, you'd want to go next only after your async function is done. See [advanced usecase](https://github.com/xaksis/vue-good-wizard#advanced-usecase---call-next-or-back-asynchronously) `this.$refs['my-wizard'].goNext(true)`
goTo(step) if you want to go to a step programmatically, you can use this method `this.$refs['my-wizard'].goTo(2)` // go to 3rd step.

Advanced usecase - Call next or back asynchronously

In some cases, you might want to change step programmatically. The most common usecase for this is if you want to call an asynchronous action on next/back click and then in the callback want to either go to the next step or stay on the same step.

Following is an example of how this can be done using vue-good-wizard

<template>
  <div>
    <vue-good-wizard 
      ref="wizard"
      :steps="steps"
      :onNext="nextClicked" 
      :onBack="backClicked">
      <div slot="page1">
        <h4>Step 1</h4>
        <p>This is step 1</p>
      </div>
      <div slot="page2">
        <h4>Step 2</h4>
        <!-- lets say, this is where my form is that needs to be validated -->
        <el-form :model="myForm" ref="myForm">
        </el-form>
      </div>
      <div slot="page3">
        <h4>Step 3</h4>
        <p>This is step 3</p>
      </div>
    </vue-good-wizard>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  name: 'demo',
  data(){
    return {
      steps: [
        {
          label: 'Select Items',
          slot: 'page1',
        },
        {
          label: 'My form',
          slot: 'page2',
        },
        {
          label: 'Review',
          slot: 'page3',
        },
      ],
    };
  },
  methods: {
    nextClicked(currentPage) {
      const _this = this;

      // if we're on the form page
      if (currentPage == 1) {

        // on next, we need to validate the form
        _this.$refs.myForm.validate((valid) => {
          if (valid) {

            //all is good, lets proceed to next step
            _this.$refs.wizard.goNext(true);
          } else {

            //error. don't proceed.
            console.log('error submit!!');
            return false;
          }
        });
        return false; //don't proceed by default. 
      }
      return true; //return false if you want to prevent moving to next page
    },
    backClicked(currentPage) {
      console.log('back clicked', currentPage);
      return true; //return false if you want to prevent moving to previous page
    }
  },
};
</script>

Authors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial