An easy to use, clean and powerful data table for VueJS with essential features like sorting, column filtering, pagination and much more - xaksis.github.io/vue-good-table/
|‼️ Vue 3 Update
|@borisflesch is working on a Vue 3 compatible version of VGT . Please follow/contribute to his repository as it gets production ready: vue-good-table-next
Install with npm:
npm install --save vue-good-table
Import globally in app:
import VueGoodTablePlugin from 'vue-good-table';
// import the styles
import 'vue-good-table/dist/vue-good-table.css'
Vue.use(VueGoodTablePlugin);
Import into your component
import { VueGoodTable } from 'vue-good-table';
// add to component
components: {
VueGoodTable,
}
Import into your component using Typescript
// add to component
components: {
'vue-good-table': require('vue-good-table').VueGoodTable,
}
Hey there! coming from 1.x? find the upgrade guide here
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details