vgt

vue-good-table

by xaksis
2.21.11 (see all)

An easy to use powerful data table for vuejs with advanced customizations including sorting, column filtering, pagination, grouping etc

Overview

Readme

Vue-good-table

npm npm npm

An easy to use, clean and powerful data table for VueJS with essential features like sorting, column filtering, pagination and much more - xaksis.github.io/vue-good-table/

‼️ Vue 3 Update
@borisflesch is working on a Vue 3 compatible version of VGT . Please follow/contribute to his repository as it gets production ready: vue-good-table-next

Installing

Install with npm:

npm install --save vue-good-table

Import globally in app:

import VueGoodTablePlugin from 'vue-good-table';

// import the styles 
import 'vue-good-table/dist/vue-good-table.css'

Vue.use(VueGoodTablePlugin);

Import into your component

import { VueGoodTable } from 'vue-good-table';

// add to component
components: {
  VueGoodTable,
}

Import into your component using Typescript

// add to component
components: {
  'vue-good-table': require('vue-good-table').VueGoodTable,
}
Example table with grouped rows and column filters

Advanced Screenshot

Features

Upgrade Guide

Hey there! coming from 1.x? find the upgrade guide here

Authors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

100
Jim O'QuinnAustin, Tejas4 Ratings4 Reviews
August 12, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant

I found vue-good-table to be super fast, both in loading and displaying data, plus searching the data set. Was able to search across 9 columns and 7k rows in what felt like an instant. For the advertised set of features, vue-good-table does them very very well. For that reason, I give five stars. The project requirements started to creep outside the scope of it's feature set, so sadly vue-good-table was swapped out with another datatable. Wasn't as fast, but had a broad set of features (selection export, export to Excel, export to PDF, drag and drop column grouping, per column filtering, etc) that made the product owner happy. If she is happy, then we are happy.

1
vbuyonje
Vicent BuyonjeUganda1 Rating1 Review
Am computer scientist by training, I specialize in security and quantitative methods. I'm currently a software engineer , a visiting lecturer and a tech writer.
September 4, 2020

Very Good data-table if exporting is not required from the framework however authors advised mitigations

0
VladShyrokyiUkraine32 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Buggy
Abandoned
Responsive Maintainers

