Jim O'Quinn ● Austin, Tejas ● 4 Rating s ● 4 Review s ●

August 12, 2020

Easy to Use Performant

I found vue-good-table to be super fast, both in loading and displaying data, plus searching the data set. Was able to search across 9 columns and 7k rows in what felt like an instant. For the advertised set of features, vue-good-table does them very very well. For that reason, I give five stars. The project requirements started to creep outside the scope of it's feature set, so sadly vue-good-table was swapped out with another datatable. Wasn't as fast, but had a broad set of features (selection export, export to Excel, export to PDF, drag and drop column grouping, per column filtering, etc) that made the product owner happy. If she is happy, then we are happy.