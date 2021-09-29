An easy to use, clean and powerful data table for VueJS with essential features like sorting, column filtering, pagination and much more - xaksis.github.io/vue-good-table/
|‼️ Vue 3 Update
|@borisflesch is working on a Vue 3 compatible version of VGT . Please follow/contribute to his repository as it gets production ready: vue-good-table-next
Install with npm:
npm install --save vue-good-table
Import globally in app:
import VueGoodTablePlugin from 'vue-good-table';
// import the styles
import 'vue-good-table/dist/vue-good-table.css'
Vue.use(VueGoodTablePlugin);
Import into your component
import { VueGoodTable } from 'vue-good-table';
// add to component
components: {
VueGoodTable,
}
Import into your component using Typescript
// add to component
components: {
'vue-good-table': require('vue-good-table').VueGoodTable,
}
Hey there! coming from 1.x? find the upgrade guide here
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details
I found vue-good-table to be super fast, both in loading and displaying data, plus searching the data set. Was able to search across 9 columns and 7k rows in what felt like an instant. For the advertised set of features, vue-good-table does them very very well. For that reason, I give five stars. The project requirements started to creep outside the scope of it's feature set, so sadly vue-good-table was swapped out with another datatable. Wasn't as fast, but had a broad set of features (selection export, export to Excel, export to PDF, drag and drop column grouping, per column filtering, etc) that made the product owner happy. If she is happy, then we are happy.
Very Good data-table if exporting is not required from the framework however authors advised mitigations